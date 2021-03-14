COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0198831900 The centriole is the most beautiful organelle found in eukaryotic cells. Its near 9-fold symmetry lends itself as a theme for artwork, and the author - being an inveterate doodler - has enjoyed drawing over 70 mostly humorous images during the last 20 years. The role of the centriole remained enigmatic for years (the author’s monograph in 1982 deals with this subject), and there are many questions still to be answered, discussed in Part 3. Now fully recognised as the generator of primary cilia, the problem is that if they do not develop properly, pathological disorders arise with over 50 having been reported. The importance of these primary cilia has become fully apparent in human health; everyone can benefit from reading more about them, especially when it is also made a bit of fun.