Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hecho por: Abigail Escobar
Tipo de servicio o Producto: × Bebida envasada 100% natural Marca: × Aponía Light Fitness Nombre de la campaña: × Bebida d...
3 Publico objetivo • Personas que gustan de productos alimenticios naturales y nutritivos. Posicionamiento buscado • Se bu...
Analisis del mensaje 4 ¿Qué dice?: • Que es un producto alimenticio para toda la familia ¿Cómo lo dice? • De forma llamati...
5 ¿Cual es el eslogan? “Find you Cosmos” ¿Cuál es el concepto escogido para diferenciar el producto o servicio? - La cultu...
6
7
8 Su marca se inspira en los dioses griego y el cosmos donde se relaciona con el universo individual Destacan que el envas...
9 Zeus: Naranja Atenas: Remolacha Cosmos: Piña Diferentes tipos de bebidas
× Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AponiaDr inks/?ref=page_internal 10 × Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aponiadr i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Publicidad de aponia

48 views

Published on

Trabajo publicitario de Informatica donde se habla de las bebidas 100% naturales.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Publicidad de aponia

  1. 1. Hecho por: Abigail Escobar
  2. 2. Tipo de servicio o Producto: × Bebida envasada 100% natural Marca: × Aponía Light Fitness Nombre de la campaña: × Bebida de los dioses 2
  3. 3. 3 Publico objetivo • Personas que gustan de productos alimenticios naturales y nutritivos. Posicionamiento buscado • Se busca ser una de las marcas favoritas en consumo de bebidas naturales envasadas para incentivar a la alimentación saludable de una forma diferente y realmente nutritiva Promesa o beneficio • Bebida elaborada con productos 100% naturales, sin preservantes y adictivos, con propiedades nutritivas que fomenten la salud y la buena alimentación. Tono de la comunicación • Motivación • Inspiración Brifieng creativo
  4. 4. Analisis del mensaje 4 ¿Qué dice?: • Que es un producto alimenticio para toda la familia ¿Cómo lo dice? • De forma llamativa, cautivando al publico a quela bebida Aponia Drinks es rica y natural. ¿A quién se lo dice? • A todo publico especialmente a quien le gusta lo natural y tener una buena alimentación ¿Cuándo lo dice? • Lo dice cuando practicas algún deporte o una buena alimentación ¿Dónde lo dice? • En las redes sociales
  5. 5. 5 ¿Cual es el eslogan? “Find you Cosmos” ¿Cuál es el concepto escogido para diferenciar el producto o servicio? - La cultura griega y la buena alimentación
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 Su marca se inspira en los dioses griego y el cosmos donde se relaciona con el universo individual Destacan que el envase es retornable Son bebidas 100% naturales El uso de las paginas web es importante hoy en día Su propósito es claro Inspira
  9. 9. 9 Zeus: Naranja Atenas: Remolacha Cosmos: Piña Diferentes tipos de bebidas
  10. 10. × Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AponiaDr inks/?ref=page_internal 10 × Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aponiadr inks/

×