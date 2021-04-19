COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0199969280 If you or a member of your family has been told that you have glaucoma, or, if you have glaucoma and want to be sure that the treatment you 8217;re receiving is right for you, this patient-oriented guide was designed to answer the many questions you may have. The guide gives authoritative answers, easily understood explanations, helpful suggestions, and life-style advice. It won 8217;t matter if you are not a medical specialist, since it is written in plain English. Most glaucoma patients retain good vision and live a normal life. The solutions given can take the stress out of dealing with glaucoma and should maximize the chance that no further injury to your ability to see will occur. There is good evidence that patients who try to learn more about their medical care do better in the long run. The authors are Dr. Harry A. Quigley and Dr. Mona A. Kaleem of the Wilmer Eye Institute at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Quigley and Dr. Kaleem work together at the Glaucoma Center of Excellence. Both are strong patient advocates and passionate about patient education. In this book, they combine their many years of experience in medical practice and personal anecdotes to provide you with a complete and easy to understand narrative of all things glaucoma. The guide has quick 8220;Take Home 8221; summaries at the start of each section with the most important information. For those wishing to know much more, detailed explanations, drawings and photographs follow. The sections are designed to answer the questions that patients ask, as well as the questions that they should have asked. For those who know little about their glaucoma, it begins with a simple introduction to the disease. However, those who want in depth information will find discussions of how the disease is diagnosed, what the treatment options are, and how to live a normal life with glaucoma. There are not perfect answers to every question about glaucoma. Where there is controversy, the different sides of the issue are presented to help you and your doctor to make the better choice. There is consideration given to alternative approaches to therapy. There is no cure for glaucoma, and we cannot yet restore vision once it is lost. The guide presents ways to continue life at a high level, whatever the stage of glaucoma.