HOY APRENDEREMOS A RESTAR. YA VAN A VER QUE ES MUY �TIL Y DIVERTIDO.
LA RESTA TIENE UN SIGNO Y ES ESTE.
RESTAR ES LO CONTRARIO DE LA SUMAR, RESTAR ES: DAR, QUITAR O REGALAR. Por ejemplo si tenemos 6 globos y se pinchan 2 � cu�...
NOS QUEDAN 4 GLOBOS.
CADA UNA DE LAS CANTIDADES QUE FORMAN LA RESTA TIENEN NOMBRE:
VEAMOS OTRO EJEMPLO:
Educativo para niños de preparatoria

