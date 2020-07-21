Successfully reported this slideshow.
{
La Tierra el Planeta donde vivimos es el planeta azul.
Tres cuartas partes de la superficie de nuestro planeta son agua.
Sin el agua no podr�amos vivir.
Debemos de cuidarla.
Los rayos del sol calientan el agua.
Primer proceso de:
Segundo proceso de:
Cuando las gotas se juntan y pesan m�s caen en forma de lluvia.
Tercer proceso de:
La lluvia que es l�quida, fluye y se abre camino por todos los lugares.
Toda esta agua llegar� al mar y se repetir� el ciclo del agua.
El ciclo del agua
El ciclo del agua
El ciclo del agua
