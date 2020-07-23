Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuidemos el agua
Cuidemos el agua
Enseñanza a niños de parvularia

Cuidemos el agua

  1. 1. No debemos desperdiciar el agua.
  2. 2. •Beneficios del agua.
  3. 3. Debemos tomar de 8 a 10 vasos diariamente para que nuestros órganos funcionenbien.
  4. 4. Ayuda a que las plantitas se mantengan con vida.
  5. 5. Los animalitos necesitan de ella.
  6. 6. Nos sirve para lavar la ropa.
  7. 7. Podemos mantener limpio los carros.
  8. 8. Nos permite lavar las frutas y verduras.
  9. 9. Podemos mantener limpia nuestra casita.
  10. 10. Recreación

