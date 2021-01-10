Are there classic books you know you should read but haven’t because they seem overwhelming?Susan Wise Bauer provides a welcome and encouraging antidote. Newly updated and expanded to include essential readings in science (from Aristotle to Stephen Hawking), The Well-Educated Mind offers brief, entertaining histories of six genres—fiction, autobiography, history, drama, poetry, and science—accompanied by detailed instructions on how to read each kind of literature. The annotated lists in each chapter provide the crucial information necessary to read the world’s great texts and encourage readers to make vital connections between ancient traditions and contemporary writing.Learn how to allocate time to your reading on a regular basis, how to master a difficult argument, how to keep a reading journal, how to make personal judgments about what you read, and how to understand literary techniques in a way that makes every book come alive.

