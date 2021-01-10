Mindshift reveals how we can overcome stereotypes and preconceived ideas about what is possible for us to learn and become—regardless of age.In an age when we are constantly being asked to retrain and reinvent ourselves, to adapt to new technologies and changing industries, this book assuages our fears and inspires us with a sense of possibility. Our passions and talents may actually surprise us. In Mindshift, Barbara Oakley tells the stories of people who have overcome learning handicaps of all kinds—such as Imposter's Syndrome and advancing age—and shows how we can turn perceived weaknesses into strengths. For example, people may feel like they're at a disadvantage if they pursue a new field later in life; yet those who change careers can be fertile cross-pollinators—they bring valuable insights from one discipline to another. The power of simple persistence in building talent is also often underestimated. Dr. Oakley reveals the latest neuroscientific insights into how our brains change when we learn something new. She shares strategies for learning that are backed by brain science, including practical exercises to apply in our own lives.

