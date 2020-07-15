Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Godrej RKS Studio: Rejoice In The Spacious Apartments At The Iconic Township In Mumbai A place of extreme grace, charm or ...
extravagance all around, the place has neat and clean surroundings that give a soothing freshness to you and your loved on...
• Fire Alarm • Gymnasium • Security Personnel • 24/7 water storage The Project is located in a posh area of Chembur that a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Godrej rks price sheet

22 views

Published on

Being developed at Chembur, RK Studio is a 2.2 acre land parcel in which Godrej Properties will launch an ultra luxury residential project.

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Godrej rks price sheet

  1. 1. Godrej RKS Studio: Rejoice In The Spacious Apartments At The Iconic Township In Mumbai A place of extreme grace, charm or happiness. Godrej RKS is a place where we fulfill our dreams of living an exclusive lifestyle in Mumbai. It is also a place where positives flourish all around. Godrej Group has epitomised this meaning in Godrej RKS, a project that stands for completeness, aesthetics, comforts, conveniences, style and great living. Godrej Properties is striving to build a multipurpose endeavour with modern residences and luxury retail on the 2.2- acre land area. Godrej RKS housing project has crafted 2,3,4 BHK luxury apartments with the quality, safety space utilization. So if you are willing to buy luxury apartments in Mumbai, you have landed on the perfect destination. Godrej RKS Chembur Mumbai promises to give you a sophisticated standard of living by providing the luxurious spacious apartments with modern features, unique amenities and beautiful surroundings as well. Each of the living places in the apartment captions true for its words in offering a highly modernized living. The township is surrounded by the lush green belt that lets you breathe fresh air which eventually leads to healthy living. With the essence of
  2. 2. extravagance all around, the place has neat and clean surroundings that give a soothing freshness to you and your loved ones. Project configuration Type Carpet area Sqft Units 2bhk luxe 516 25 3bhk regal with garden 1683 02 3bhk luxe 1316 26 3bhk Supreme 1465 13 4bhk 2258 25 Penthouse 5 bhk 3039 04 Amenities • Main Entrance Gateway • High-speed elevators • Children's Play • CCTV surveillance • Multifunction Hall • Power Back-up for 24 • A spacious car parking area • Visitors Parking • Clubhouse • Swimming Pool • Proper waste Disposal
  3. 3. • Fire Alarm • Gymnasium • Security Personnel • 24/7 water storage The Project is located in a posh area of Chembur that allows you to access continuous water and electricity supply. Being a prominent name in the real estate, the Godrej Group always strives hard to offer you the most promising comfort. The project is designed by the team of well-known architects so that you can endure the best interior designs on the walls and feel the excessiveness all around. Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID 19 COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed this pandemic has not just developed large-scale indications for businesses across the world but has also severely affected the work and employment of people. To deal with such a stressful situation, Godrej Group is following certain precautionary measures which are as follows: • The physical distancing of at least one meter to be followed at all times. • Mandatory use of face covers/masks • Monitoring, controlling and analyzing data from construction site facilitates an understanding of worker activities which is crucial in the containment of Covid-19 infection. • Screening of visitors, Temperature check, sanitization of commonly accessed spaces and premises is been performed at regular intervals throughout the day. • All appliances or vehicles will be sterilized regularly and all construction material coming at the site will be left untouched for three days to ensure safe usage. • Safety measurements are looked after by a separate team of professionals. • Sites will have isolation rooms in case a worker showed symptoms of COVID-19. To Know More Call Us on +91-9810047296

×