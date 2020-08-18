Godrej ashok vihar apartments in delhi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Godrej Ashok Vihar is a new residential project in Delhi after the Okhla project. This time, the builder has aimed to develop a luxury project in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

  1. 1. Godrej Ashok Vihar: Apartments With Exclusive Amenities Available Exclusively At Delhi Welcome to Godrej Ashok Vihar, premium residences spread across 27 acres of splendour. Bearing the layout and creativity of great minds, Godrej Ashok Vihar is an innovation from India's most cherished and trusted developers - Godrej Developers. Its elegant multi-storey towers make Godrej Ashok Vihar In Delhi a masterpiece, offering an incredible living experience, every day. A location where holistic planning takes shape as facility expanses for education, health, sports and leisure which are flawlessly placed amidst fresh greens. This township offers 2,3,4 BHK modern apartments of different layouts which has stylish features, better specifications, etc. All rooms are well-ventilated with warm-colour shaded walls internally and weather-resistant colored walls externally. Amenities • Main Entrance Gateway • Clubhouse • Swimming Pool • Gymnasium
  2. 2. • Children's Play • Security Personnel • 24/7 water storage • Visitors Parking • Proper waste Disposal • Fire Alarm • High-speed elevators • CCTV surveillance • Multifunction Hall • Power Back-up for 24 • A spacious car parking area It promises to give you an elegant standard of living by providing the luxurious spacious apartments with modern features, outstanding amenities and beautiful surroundings as well. Each of the living places in the township features true for its words in offering a highly modernized living. Godrej Ashok Vihar’s strategic location at Ashok Vihar, Delhi makes the accessibility to well- known places in a matter of minutes. Its proximity to highways, malls, schools, hospitals, airports, hotels saves your valuable time spent in commute. With the gist of luxury all around, the location has neat and clean surroundings that give a thoughtful freshness to you and your loved ones to have a better standard of living. About Godrej Properties The company of Godrej has been in the world of Real Estate development for more than a century now. It is poised to add on numerous more landmarks of quality to the already prevailing array of prominent projects while simultaneously boosting the norms of quality, design, and advanced outlook. Their goal is to build a civilization of functional excellence with fair company practices and to play a pivotal role in delivering quality homes for the home seekers as well as commercial spaces for the business class, all at an accessible cost.
  3. 3. Measures To Deal With COVID- 19 In this unexpected pandemic situation where the world is grieving health and financial challenges side by side. The construction business is struggling by a diverse set of issues across the value chain in these rare times. Birla Group is striving at it's best to assure that their co- workers and company rise strong and assertive from this unusual crisis. There are few initiatives that have been undertaken to curtail the problems of those whose lives have been entailed owing to the lockdown. • The hospitality and facilities management teams, across our projects, have been at the forefront to ensure the safety and security of the residents. • Screening of visitors, Temperature check, sanitization of commonly accessed spaces and premises is been performed at regular intervals throughout the day. • Safety measurements are looked after by a separate team of professionals. • Sites will have isolation rooms in case a worker showed symptoms of COVID-19. • All appliances or vehicles will be sterilized regularly and all construction material coming at the site will be left untouched for three days to ensure safe usage. • While undertaking precautionary measures the teams are adopting to sanitation, hygiene and social distancing orders as prescribed by our government. To Know More You May Call Us On +91-9810047296.

