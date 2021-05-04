Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Godrej Ashok Vihar- A Brand New Venture exclusively designed for a luxurious and grand living in Delhi Godrej Ashok Vihar ...
project is planned as per Vaastu code to make sure prosperity and success in the resident's life. Design Highlights • Terr...
• Tennis courts • Children's play area • Gym • Yoga deck • Club House • Power backup • Multi-Purpose Hall • Spa hub • Cycl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Real Estate
3 views
May. 04, 2021

Godrej ashok vihar a brand new venture exclusively designed for a luxurious and grand living

Godrej properties is arising with most useful residential space Godrej Ashok Vihar on the coronary heart of latest Delhi. Godrej residences constrained is one of the famend actual property builders and relied on brands in the united states. The mission has created a criterion to offer global standards of satisfactory and design in city way of life so one can leave you flabbergasted. It gives 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK flats unfold across 26.5 acres of land place.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Godrej ashok vihar a brand new venture exclusively designed for a luxurious and grand living

  1. 1. Godrej Ashok Vihar- A Brand New Venture exclusively designed for a luxurious and grand living in Delhi Godrej Ashok Vihar is a spectacular residential destination with 27 acres of reserved green atmosphere for those who are aspiring for a luxuriant lifestyle in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. These luxurious homes are fit for supremacy to reside. The residents who reside here will enjoy all the grand pleasures that it caters easily. The beauty of the residences that have been developed to deliver comfort as well as luxurious, lavish and outstanding features is that they can be rejoiced by dwellers of all age groups. This dream home can help you create amazing memories with families and friends. There are numerous recreational facilities provided at Godrej Ashok Vihar Project that help the inhabitants deal with stress and enjoy quality time and keep oneself healthy. This expansion has a well-designed elevation of high-rise towers exemplifies a great splendor within the contemporary sophistication achieved through best planning. It conveys the modern allure allied with Indian traditions and values. The residential project consists of luxury 2,3 & 4 BHK residential apartments and each unit spread on its set floor and has the privilege of endless green views. The
  2. 2. project is planned as per Vaastu code to make sure prosperity and success in the resident's life. Design Highlights • Terrace like balconies provide a fascinating view of the lush greenery • Apartments are designed with world-class • Strategic Location Advantages • Spacious Car Parking • CCTV Surveillance • Luxurious Club and Lounge • Designer Open Swimming Pool, Jogging Track, and Beautiful Plantations • Durable architecture assures an abundance of lighting and least wastage of space • Grande Amenities • Strategic Location Advantages • Spacious Car Parking • CCTV Surveillance • 3 tier security service Amenities Enjoy with your companions in the clubhouse while your children have recreational time in the kid's play area, and beat the heat in the swimming pool. After the meal takes an easy walk with your loved ones in the green landscape, jog and exercise in the morning on the jogging track. Godrej Properties Ashok Vihar luxury apartments are equipped with all modern facilities and ultra-modern amenities to make your life completely enjoyable!
  3. 3. • Tennis courts • Children's play area • Gym • Yoga deck • Club House • Power backup • Multi-Purpose Hall • Spa hub • Cycling track • Mini Theatre • High-speed elevators About Developer: Godrej properties have been offering top class benefits in the field of realty in India and great fame. Economic and compatible with their duties, this impressive organization has curtailed a specialty for itself. Designed to meet the possibilities of 21-st century generation and equipped with every luxury that can make the lives of the dwellers comfortable and hassle-free, the project will guarantee that those living here do not suffer any difficulty. To Know more you may reach us at +91-9810047296.

×