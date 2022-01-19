Successfully reported this slideshow.
Birla niyaara worli enjoy luxurious homes with peaceful surrounding in mumbai

Birla Niyaara Worli presents remarkable 2, 3 & 4 BHK super-luxury residences that have set pioneering benchmarks in offering the best amenities, stunning views, and excellent connectivity advantages. This project includes apartments with an excellent price range, which also exemplifies

  1. 1. Birla Niyaara Worli - Enjoy Luxurious Homes With Peaceful Surrounding In Mumbai Birla Niyaara Worli presents remarkable 2, 3 & 4 BHK super-luxury residences that have set pioneering benchmarks in offering the best amenities, stunning views, and excellent connectivity advantages. This project includes apartments with an excellent price range, which also exemplifies it as a great deal for the considered buyer. Welcome to the residential development that is designed for your leisure, business, and lifestyle necessities. The luxurious housing offered by Birla Niyaara Worli in Worli is an incredible choice. This township guarantees that you will be just minutes away from the best destination of the city, so all this makes this project one of the city’s most attractive areas. Project Amenities This township is a perfect combination of creativity and comfort that you can truly call home. Explore the multiple beautiful homes with unique configurations in Birla Niyaara Worli. Clubhouse Swimming pools with separate kids pool
  2. 2. State-of-the-art Wellness Centre with Aerobics, Steam Bath, Sauna, Spa, Jacuzzi &Yoga Centre Yoga Deck Jogging Track Kids Play Area Fitness Club Senior Citizen zone Unisex salon in the club Cafeteria Party Hall Cycling & Jogging tracks Lawn Tennis/ Squash/ Badminton/ Basketball Courts BBQ Area Gardens Amphitheatre Birla Niyaara Location Worli is an excellent upcoming location in the suburbs of Mumbai. The rapid urbanization of Mumbai has made suburbs like Worli, Lower Parel, Dadar, Byculla, a lucrative investment option. Worli Mumbai is further limited by Haji Ali toward the South, Prabhadevi to its North, Mahalaxmi toward the East. ¹Also, Worli is in proximity to well-connected metro stations, reputed educational institutes, markets, hotels, hospitals & railway stations. It is outlined by the Arabian Sea toward the West, which doesn't require much effort to reach from this new location. As of now, Worli is one of the prominent land locations in the nation where you can track down grand homes. About The Developer One of the oldest company organizations in India, Birla Estates began as a humble infrastructure development company a few years back. Over the past years, the company has come a long way, with numerous milestones to its credit. It has defined world-renowned landmarks across India and beyond. The company takes pride in possessing industry-leading
  3. 3. ventures within its portfolio, including many townships, the largest cement clinker plant in India, airports, factories, stadiums, and more. Birla Estates Real Estate constitutes a major portion of the Group, and when it comes to the Indian real estate sector, it is a name to speculate with. It is known for stirring cutting-edge innovation, exceptional design and perfect execution.

