Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 REASONS OUTSOURCING COULD BE THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE
A 2019 market study shows that the global healthcare outsourcing market is projected to reach $449.6 billion at a 12.3 per...
1. BETTER HR SERVICES ● Outsourcing HR services can help you manage your human resources administration and benefits assis...
2. EFFICIENT PAYROLL MANAGEMENT ● The cost of highly-skilled, full-time payroll staff can be exponentially higher than the...
The global healthcare IT outsourcing market is forecast to reach $61.2 billion by 2023, according to a report by Transpare...
4. BENEFITS OF OUTSOURCING IN HEALTHCARE Patient experiences can be vastly improved across the board if you use outsourced...
visit escalon.servicesfor more information.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 reasons outsourcing could be the future of healthcare

39 views

Published on

When you think of the healthcare industry, you may picture doctors and nurses buzzing through hospital hallways, but there’s a lot more to it than that. The back-office functions that keep the healthcare industry running 24/7 are a critical component to their success. Because many healthcare organizations don’t have the resources to keep all of those essential employees on staff, many have turned to outsource.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 reasons outsourcing could be the future of healthcare

  1. 1. 4 REASONS OUTSOURCING COULD BE THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE
  2. 2. A 2019 market study shows that the global healthcare outsourcing market is projected to reach $449.6 billion at a 12.3 percent compound annual growth rate by 2023. The increasing need for minimizing critical mistakes, reducing operating costs and delivering better services will drive market growth.
  3. 3. 1. BETTER HR SERVICES ● Outsourcing HR services can help you manage your human resources administration and benefits assistance. ● Your outsourced HR team can provide a better benefits package and health insurance at a reduced cost
  4. 4. 2. EFFICIENT PAYROLL MANAGEMENT ● The cost of highly-skilled, full-time payroll staff can be exponentially higher than the cost of working with an outsourcing company. ● Outsourcing payroll management services can provide timely, accurate payments to your employees.
  5. 5. The global healthcare IT outsourcing market is forecast to reach $61.2 billion by 2023, according to a report by Transparency Market Research. 3. IT INTEGRATION
  6. 6. 4. BENEFITS OF OUTSOURCING IN HEALTHCARE Patient experiences can be vastly improved across the board if you use outsourced staff, from check-in to diagnosis to recovery to discharge
  7. 7. visit escalon.servicesfor more information.

×