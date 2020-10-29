Ppt overseas sources of finance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE OVERSEAS OF FINANCE FOR INDIAN CORPORATE ABHISHEK BHADORIYA
FUNDING FROM ABROAD FOR INDIAN CORPORATE Indian corporates are increasingly tapping foreign capital to fund their ambitiou...
SOURCES OF FINANCE There are multiple Overseas sources of finance for Indian corporate. am Here I talking about Equity, De...
EQUITY DR is created when foreign bank wishes to list its already publicly traded shares or debt securitieson a foreign st...
AMERICAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPT • American Depositary Service are a negotiable instrument that represent owner of shares in a ...
ADRs • Avoid inconvenience cross border & cross Currency transaction. • ADRs Do not eliminate the currency and economy Ris...
TYPES OF ADRs & RISK INVOLVED RISK INVOLVED – • Political Risk • Exchange Rate Risk • Inflationary Risk
GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPT • Beyond the ADR there is a second category of DR. A GDRs represent a bank certificate issued in...
GDRs • Other Exchange which will list GDRs include • Dubai international financial exchange • Singapore stock exchange • H...
Guidelines of ADR and GDR issues by the Indian Companies. • Divestment of share holders of their holdings of the Indian Co...
GUIDELINES OF ADR & GDR ISSUES BY INDIAN COMPANIES • Proceeds of the ADR/GDR is raised abroad shall be repatriated into In...
DEBT (foreign exchange denominated bond like yankee & samurai Bond) What Is a Yankee Bond? A Yankee bond is a debt obligat...
UNDERSTANDING OF YANKEE BOND Yankee bonds are governed by the Securities Act of 1933, which requires the bonds to be regis...
ADVANTAGES Yankee bonds can represent a win-win opportunity for both issuers and investors. One of the primary potential a...
SAMURAI BOND What Is a Samurai Bond? A samurai bond is a yen-denominated bond issued in Tokyo by a non- Japanese company a...
BENEFITS OF SAMURAI BOND • Samurai bonds are denominated in Japanese yen. Thus, Samurai bonds give a company or government...
MASALA BOND Indian curry took the world by storm and replaced fish and chips to become the No.1 favorite dish of the UK. W...
WHAT ARE MASALA BOND SUCCESS STORIES OF MASALA BOND Masala bonds are bonds issued outside India where Indian entities can ...
FOREIGN CURRENCY LOAN A foreign currency loan is actually a speculative deal. The borrower hopes for interest and exchange...
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWING External commercial borrowing (ECBs) are loans in India made by non-resident lenders in fore...
CONCLUSION • • Many countries use their own currencies. Therefore, we must understand how the currencies compare with each...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ppt overseas sources of finance

44 views

Published on

Review of overseas sources of finance for Indian corporate.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Ppt overseas sources of finance

  1. 1. THE OVERSEAS OF FINANCE FOR INDIAN CORPORATE ABHISHEK BHADORIYA
  2. 2. FUNDING FROM ABROAD FOR INDIAN CORPORATE Indian corporates are increasingly tapping foreign capital to fund their ambitious Growth Plan. Also raising finance from abroad is now more economically as interest rate is lower in International market. India has widened its reach well beyond the country borders. Most companies in India are now bigger in size than earlier and have seen a substantial improvement in their financial as well and this has gine not unnoticed by the international financial community. Moreover most of the Indian Market which is much more liquid and helps in better price. India has been a capital deficient country since independence and raising a fund either by means of equity or debt has always been problematic for Corporate and Industry. Major banks and financial institutions are the first choice when raising debt funds from outside the country. Many commercial banks in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, China and Taiwan provide funds to Indian businesses to finance their business needs. Institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Asian Development Bank also fall into the category of lenders that fund Indian projects of importance.
  3. 3. SOURCES OF FINANCE There are multiple Overseas sources of finance for Indian corporate. am Here I talking about Equity, Debt, Foreign currency Loan. • Companies around the world like to raise capital abroad. • Objective being : 1. EQUITY – ADR, GDR 2. DEBT – FX Denominated bonds like Yankee and samurai bond 3. DEBT – INR Denominated bond like Masala Bond 4. Foreign Currency Loan – External Commercial Borrowing Foreign Exchang e Loan DEBTEQUITY
  4. 4. EQUITY DR is created when foreign bank wishes to list its already publicly traded shares or debt securitieson a foreign stock exchange. Before it can be listed in a particulcompanyar stock exchange, company in question will first have to meet certain requirements put forth by the exchange. IPO can also issue a DR. DR can be traded publicly or over the counter. EQUITY REPRESENTS THE VALUE THAT WOULD BE RETURNED TO A COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS IF ALL OF THE ASSETS WERE LIQUIDATED AND ALL OF THE COMPANY'S DEBTS WERE PAID OFF. ... THE CALCULATION OF EQUITY IS A COMPANY'S TOTAL ASSETS MINUS ITS TOTAL LIABILITIES, AND IS USED IN SEVERAL KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS DEPOSITARY RECEIPT A depositary receipt trades on a local stock exchange but the custodian bank in the foreign country holds the actual shares. DR is a physical certificate allow investor to hold shares in equity of others shares. One of the most
  5. 5. AMERICAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPT • American Depositary Service are a negotiable instrument that represent owner of shares in a non-US Company. • An ADR is a Stock of a Foreign Company which is listed on the Following Stock Exchange in US. • New York Stock Exchange (NYEX) • American Stock Exchange (AMEX) • NASDAQ • ADRs Carry prices in US Dollar, pay dividend in US Dollar and can be traded like the share of US Based Companies. • ADRs are Dollar Denominated securities that trade clear and settle like any other US Security.
  6. 6. ADRs • Avoid inconvenience cross border & cross Currency transaction. • ADRs Do not eliminate the currency and economy Risk • Securities of a foreign Company that are represented by an ADR are called American Depositary Shares. • For an ADR issue to become a listed and trade on a major US exchange, It must be sponsored by the underlying corporation. If not, ADR is likely to be traded over the counter. New york Stock Exchange American Stock Exchange NASD AQ
  7. 7. TYPES OF ADRs & RISK INVOLVED RISK INVOLVED – • Political Risk • Exchange Rate Risk • Inflationary Risk
  8. 8. GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPT • Beyond the ADR there is a second category of DR. A GDRs represent a bank certificate issued in more than one country of shares in a foreign company. • The term GDRs is used throughout the globe and designates any foreign firm that trade on an exchange outside its home Country. • The basic advantage of GDRs as compared to ADRs is that they allow the issuer to raise capital on two or more market simultaneously which increases his share holder base. • Listed on. • London Stock Exchange • Luxembourg stock Exchange • Frankfurt Stock Exchange • London Stock Exchange Dominates
  9. 9. GDRs • Other Exchange which will list GDRs include • Dubai international financial exchange • Singapore stock exchange • Hong Kong stock exchange • They are also known as • European Depositary Receipt • International Depositary Receipt • Either issued in US Currency or in the currency of the country the GDR listed in. • Several International bank issued GDR such as JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York. • There are two types of Global Depositary Receipt – 1) Reg s Depositary Receipt 2) Pairing Type
  10. 10. Guidelines of ADR and GDR issues by the Indian Companies. • Divestment of share holders of their holdings of the Indian Companies in the overseas market would be allowed through the mechanism of sponsored ADR/GDR issue in respect of :- • Divestment by share holders of their holding of Indian Companies listed in India. • Divestment by share holders of their holding of Indian Companies is not listed in India but which are listed in overseas. • Such a facility would be available of pari-passu to all categories of share holder of the company whose shares are being sold are in the ADR/GDR marker Overseas. This would be ensure that no class of share holder get a special dispensation. • Proposal for Divestment of existing shares in the ADR/GDR market would have to be approved by a special resolution of the company whose shares are being divested.
  11. 11. GUIDELINES OF ADR & GDR ISSUES BY INDIAN COMPANIES • Proceeds of the ADR/GDR is raised abroad shall be repatriated into India within a period of one month of the closure of Issue. • Divestment of existing shares of Indian Companies in the overseas market for issue of ADRs/GDRs would be reckoned as FDI such proposal require FIPB approval as also other approval, if any under FDI policy. • Such divestment inducting foreign equity would also need to confirm to FDI Sectorial Policy and the prescribed sectorial cap as applicable. According to the facility would not be available where the company whose shares are to be divested is engaged in an activity where FDI is not permitted. • Each case would require the approval of FIFB for equity Induction through offer of existing shares under the ADR/GDR Route.
  12. 12. DEBT (foreign exchange denominated bond like yankee & samurai Bond) What Is a Yankee Bond? A Yankee bond is a debt obligation issued by a foreign entity, such as a government or company, which is traded in the United States and denominated in U.S. dollars. KEY TAKEAWAYS A Yankee bond is a debt obligation denominated in U.S. dollars that is publicly issued in the U.S. by foreign banks and corporation, and sometimes even governments. Yankee bonds are subject to U.S. securities laws, as they trade on U.S. exchanges. Yankee bonds offer the issuer to chance to get cheaper financing and reach a broader investment audience; they offer investors the chance for better yields. On the downside, Yankee bonds can take a long time to come to market, subjecting them to interest rate risk; they are also vulnerable to currency risk and other problems in their home country's economy. YANKEE BOND
  13. 13. UNDERSTANDING OF YANKEE BOND Yankee bonds are governed by the Securities Act of 1933, which requires the bonds to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before being offered for sale. Yankee bonds are frequently issued in tranches, individual portions of a larger debt offering or structured financing arrangement that have differing risk levels, interest rates and maturities, and offerings may be extremely large, as much as $1 billion.
  14. 14. ADVANTAGES Yankee bonds can represent a win-win opportunity for both issuers and investors. One of the primary potential advantages for a Yankee bond issuer is the opportunity to obtain cheaper financing capital at a lower cost if comparable bond rates in the United States are significantly lower than the current rates in a foreign company’s own country. The size of the U.S. bond market and the fact U.S. investors very actively trade it also confers an advantage for the issuer, especially if the bond offering is a large one. Although U.S. regulatory requirements may initially hamper a foreign issuer in regard to obtaining approval to offer bonds, conditions for lending in the United States may still be less stringent overall than those in the issuer’s own country, allowing the issuer greater flexibility in terms of the offering. One of the drawbacks of Yankee bonds for issuers is the time involved. Because of strict U.S. regulations for the issuing of such bonds, it can take more than three months for a Yankee bond issue to be approved for sale. The approval process includes an evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness by a debt-rating agency such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s Yankee bond can be affected by the economy of its home country. So if that country has a shaky economy, its price could topple, or the issuer could run into problems—which could affect its coupon payments. And while the Yankee bond is issued in dollars, it could be vulnerable to some currency risk as well, as a nation's economic woes often affect its money's performance in the foreign exchange markets. DISADVANTAGES
  15. 15. SAMURAI BOND What Is a Samurai Bond? A samurai bond is a yen-denominated bond issued in Tokyo by a non- Japanese company and subject to Japanese regulations. Other types of yen-denominated bonds are Euro yens issued in countries other than Japan, typically in London. KEY TAKEAWAYS Samurai bonds are issued in Japan by foreign companies, denominated in yen, and subject to Japanese regulations. Companies might issue bonds in yen to capitalize on low Japanese interest rates, or to gain exposure to Japanese markets and investors. Risks associated with raising capital in Japanese yen can often be mitigated with cross-currency swaps and currency forwards. Shogun bonds, like Samurai bonds, are bonds issued in Japan by foreign firms, but unlike Samurai bonds are denominated in non-yen currencies. How Does It Works? A company may choose to enter a foreign market if it believes that it would get attractive interest rates in this market or if it has a need for foreign currency. When a company decides to tap into a foreign market, it can do so by issuing foreign bonds, which are bonds denominated in the currency of the intended market. Simply put, a foreign bond is issued in a domestic market by a foreign issuer in the currency of the domestic country. Foreign bonds are mainly used to provide corporate or sovereign issuers with access to another capital market outside their domestic market to raise capital.
  16. 16. BENEFITS OF SAMURAI BOND • Samurai bonds are denominated in Japanese yen. Thus, Samurai bonds give a company or government an opportunity to expand into the Japanese market without the currency risks normally associated with a foreign investment since the bonds are issued in yen. • The bonds are subject to Japanese bond regulations, attracting investors from Japan and providing capital to foreign issuers. Since investors bear no currency risk from holding these bonds, Samurai bonds are attractive investment opportunities for Japanese investors.
  17. 17. MASALA BOND Indian curry took the world by storm and replaced fish and chips to become the No.1 favorite dish of the UK. With PM’s visit in 2016 to the UK to harness funds and a step in making UK a preferred investment partner of India and a favored destination to attract investors; these bonds primarily registered in London Stock Exchange got their name ‘The Masala Bond’. There are other similar Foreign Currency Denomination Bonds like the Dim Sum in China and the Samurai Bond in Japan. The peculiar term was first used by The International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a World Bank affiliate, the first major issuer of these bonds, to give it a strong Indian ting.
  18. 18. WHAT ARE MASALA BOND SUCCESS STORIES OF MASALA BOND Masala bonds are bonds issued outside India where Indian entities can raise money from the overseas market in rupees (and not foreign currency). This has eased the situation where Indian companies had to earlier depend only on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) that were Raised and Repaid in dollars only. There are many recent trends pointing precisely towards this direction as the bonds went more than 4 times oversubscribed soon after its listing in the UK. Thus, paving the way for Masala Bonds to enter the global market. The Indian Railway Finance Corporation raised $1 Billion followed by the NTPC issuing the first corporate green masala bonds worth Rs 2,000 Crore. HDFC Bank also became the first Indian company to raise Rs. 3000 Crores from Masala bonds.
  19. 19. FOREIGN CURRENCY LOAN A foreign currency loan is actually a speculative deal. The borrower hopes for interest and exchange rate advantages. But that is a risky bet. A foreign currency loan means that you borrow money in a foreign currency, for example Swiss francs, and you have to repay the loan in this currency as well. In practice, this is what happens: The bank obtains the loan sum in francs from a Swiss bank, converts it into euros and pays it out to the borrower. To repay the loan plus interest, the borrower gives the bank euros, which it converts into francs and transfers to the Swiss bank. If you are a lucky borrower, a foreign currency loan may still cost you less than a normal loan in euros, despite the rather high fees and charges involved. That is because interest rates vary between different currencies.
  20. 20. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWING External commercial borrowing (ECBs) are loans in India made by non-resident lenders in foreign currency to Indian borrowers. They are used widely in India to facilitate access to foreign money by Indian corporations and PSUs (public sector undertakings). ECBs include commercial bank loans, buyers' credit, suppliers' credit, securitized instruments such as floating rate notes and fixed rate bonds etc., credit from official export credit agencies and commercial borrowings from the private sector window of multilateral financial Institutions such as International Finance Corporation (Washington), ADB, AFIC, CDC, etc. ECBs cannot be used for investment in stock market or speculation in real estate. The DEA (Department of Economic Affairs), Ministry of Finance, Government of India along with Reserve Bank of India, monitors and regulates ECB guidelines and policies. Most of these loans are provided by foreign commercial banks and other institutions
  21. 21. CONCLUSION • • Many countries use their own currencies. Therefore, we must understand how the currencies compare with each other. • Moreover, we should also have a good understanding of how these goods are paid for and what is the determining factor of the prices that the currencies trade at. • International trade is one of the most important factors of growth and prosperity of participating economies. • Its importance has got magnified many times due to globalization. Moreover, the resurgence of the US from being the biggest international creditor to become the largest international debtor is an important issue. • These issues are a part of international macroeconomics, which is popularly known as international finance.
  22. 22. THANK YOU

×