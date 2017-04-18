CRITICAL REVIEW ABHISHEK RAMAN S
How does your product use or challenge conventions?  All the films from my genre, Thriller, start off with a car chase wi...
 Moving with time - I wanted to modernize everything that’s possible. Ex. I tried to changed the conventional way of cred...
 Match cuts and invisible cuts – I was not very fond of the fade transitions in films. I wanted to experiment something v...
 The NAME I didn’t want to go for something very complicated so I thought of making a common word very unique. I decided ...
how does it represent social groups or issue? I have not tried to target any specific audience or people as my film is com...
