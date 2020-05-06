The ADVANCED LinkedIn Marketing WEBINAR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW I FETCHED FOREIGN CLIENTS ON LINKEDIN AND GAINED OVER 8000 FOLLOWERS IN THE DUE PROCESS. PRESENTED BY ABHISHEK PRAJAPAT
I generate 1000s of revenue on LinkedIn and don't spend a dime on ads! PRESENTED BY ABHISHEK PRAJAPAT
WHO THIS IS FOR • Solopreneur ( Freelancer, Designer, Consultant etc.) • People with established online business who feel ...
Rules for Today's Webinar • This is not about "OVERNIGHT SUCCESS." • You need to be CONSISTENT. • You MUST be passionate a...
The Real Problem: • We think we can get better results by 'doing more'. • But the only way to fix it is to attack it head ...
But once you learn Growth Hacking... • You'll be able to consistently generate more traffic, leads and sales. • Your busin...
One last note before we get started: • As you employ the approaches in this webinar, you’re probably going to make some mi...
So are you all excited? (Yes/No)
There Are 14 Vital Transformations That Need to Happen IfYou Want to Receive Inbound Leads. PRESENTED BY ABHISHEK PRAJAPAT
1. Apply Strategy to Everything. • Winning on LinkedIn is counterintuitive. • The moment you try to win on LinkedIn by doi...
2. Understand the Big-Picture Game Plan. • Think differently from the 99% who are working way too hard, for subpar results...
Targeted Invite: It's like a politician running for office unopposed!
3. Optimize your Profile. • Design an attractive Banner using Canva. Mention your products/services OR what you're offerin...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • Showcase your expertise using the art of Strategic Positioning in the Headline. (IMPOR...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • E.g.: A graphic designer who creates marketing materials that have MODERN designs OR A...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • Your Profile Summary: Basically your first sales pitch to clients who are searching or...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • Because the part of brain that's responsible for making decisions (limbic brain) doesn...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • Also important to use the actual words and phrases that your particular clients use wh...
3. Optimize your Profile (contd.) • Choose a 'Branding Emoji' and use it in place of bullet points and in all your LinkedI...
4. Posting Guidelines. • Post daily between 9-5. Ideally, 2-3 times a day. Spread them out by at least 2 hrs. • The first ...
Pocket https://app.getpocket.com/ Copy the link of the trending articles of your industry:
4. Posting Guidelines (contd.) • Use Social Media AutomationTools like Hootsuite/Buffer to schedule the post with a short ...
Example See the kind of engagement Richard Branson gets! It drives traffic to your website.
My viral post: Same tactic.
5. The Video Rules. • LinkedIn Algorithm isVideo-Hungry. If you post videos, it would build engagement and attract more vi...
6. Leverage Groups. • Join relevant, active groups. (More members don't necessarily mean it's an active group) • Offer val...
7. Hashtags • Use hashtags for a better reach. • Incorporate no more than 4 relevant hashtags along with your personalized...
8. Tips to gain more engagement. • Message others to build relationships.There’s no point in building your network if you ...
9. All about Content Creation. • People spend time on other social media networks. But they invest time on LinkedIn.They'r...
If you want to remain top of mind in your industry, you must provide relevant content to a niche audience. When you consis...
10. Publish articles to demonstrate authority (Important) • There are two kinds of articles:Thought leadership & Lead Gene...
11. Thought leadership content examples: • Content that covers and explains industry developments and provides original op...
12. Lead generation content examples: • Reports, How-to blogs, Webinars, Past customer case studies. • This content is des...
13. Publishing guidelines. • Create a short, yet catchy headline (Check out blogs on creating powerful headlines). • Inclu...
13. Publishing guidelines (contd.) • Use first-person when you publish.That means, use 'me', 'my' and 'I' ! • You can @men...
14. Boosting Article Views (which most of them never do!) • REPOST WITHABANDON: I know it sounds crazy. Because of the abu...
See how the great Richard Branson does it...
And here are your Request Templates... Invitation: Hi (name), I came across your profile on LinkedIn and thought we might ...
And here are your Request Templates... Skill Endorsements: Hey, Whats skills do you want to be endorsed for? I'm going aro...
15. Conclusion. • Congratulations!You made it through this presentation! • If you apply everything you’ve learned, you sho...
