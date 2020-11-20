CFD Lecture (6/8): Solvers- Incompressible Flow

Above lecture can be downloaded from www.zeusnumerix.com



The presentation gives an overview of the teminologies used by the solvers of incompressible flow. CFD basics of the pressure based schemes are explained. All the terminologies used in the simulation set-up from boundary conditions (BCs), turbulence models, discretizing schemes and residuals etc. CFD solvers such as SIMPLE, SIMPLER are explained. The reader should be able to set up simulation after the presentation.