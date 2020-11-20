CFD Lecture (6/8): Solvers- Incompressible Flow

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1Built-to-Spec | Product Approval | Engineering Services | Software Development Solvers: Incompressible Flow Introduction ...
2 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Overview of Presentation 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ™ ...
3 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument FlowZ™ – Pressure Based Introduction, User Interface & Solver Options 07-Mar-202...
4 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Introduction 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ™-Pressure Bas...
5 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Graphics User Interface 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 5 Menu Bar...
6 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument File Menu 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Import CGNS File  Imp...
7 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument File Menu (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Read Control ...
8 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument  Figure shows the CGNSViewer with one sample file open  Base  Descriptors  Z...
9 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Conversion to Unstructured Mesh 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  ...
10 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Initial Inputs 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Scaling Factor ...
11 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 11 Graphics User Interface Menu G...
12 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Fluid Data 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Select the fluid  C...
13 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solid Data 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Solid Data  The opt...
14 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Gradient Calculation 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Momentum e...
15 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Three Option...
16 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  SIM...
17 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Tim...
18 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Rel...
19 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Discretizing Scheme 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Discretizin...
20 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 20 Graphics User Interface The ac...
21 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Boundary Attributes 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Each domain...
22 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Inflow Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Use T...
23 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Outflow Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Outf...
24 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Wall Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Support...
25 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Wall Boundary Condition (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix ...
26 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 26 Graphics User Interface “Turbu...
27 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Turbulence Model 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Two variants o...
28 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 28 Graphics User Interface These ...
29 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Buoyancy 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Boussinesq Model:  De...
30 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Reference Frame 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  For simulation ...
31 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 31 Graphics User Interface Execut...
32 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Initial Conditions 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  User needs t...
33 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ offers m...
34 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Algeb...
35 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Parameters  N...
36 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Simulation Monitor 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  For each lab...
37 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Control File 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  When the solver is...
38 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Monitor File 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  It is a simple tex...
39 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Final Steps 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Save CGNS File: Spe...
40 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Hands-On Natural Convection inside Enclosure 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Z...
41 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Setup Conditions 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Visualize mesh...
42 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Project Portfolio Typical Incompressible Flow Requirements 07-Mar-2020 Incompre...
43 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Few Typical Incompressible CFD Requirements 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Ze...
44 www.zeusnumerix.com +91 72760 31511 Abhishek Jain abhishek@zeusnumerix.com Thank You !
CFD Lecture (6/8): Solvers- Incompressible Flow

The presentation gives an overview of the teminologies used by the solvers of incompressible flow. CFD basics of the pressure based schemes are explained. All the terminologies used in the simulation set-up from boundary conditions (BCs), turbulence models, discretizing schemes and residuals etc. CFD solvers such as SIMPLE, SIMPLER are explained. The reader should be able to set up simulation after the presentation.

CFD Lecture (6/8): Solvers- Incompressible Flow

  1. 1. 1Built-to-Spec | Product Approval | Engineering Services | Software Development Solvers: Incompressible Flow Introduction to Solver Terminologies
  2. 2. 2 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Overview of Presentation 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ™ - Pressure Based (henceforth FlowZ™)  Introduction  Graphical User Interface ( GUI )  Description of Solver Options  Natural Convection inside Enclosure  Hands-On 2
  3. 3. 3 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument FlowZ™ – Pressure Based Introduction, User Interface & Solver Options 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 3
  4. 4. 4 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Introduction 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ™-Pressure Based is the flow solver module of CFDExpert™, esp. meant for incompressible flow simulations  Pressure correction based family of schemes  Implemented on polyhedral mesh data-structure (Tet / Hex)  Requires finite volume methodology  Includes K Epsilon turbulence model & energy equation  Additional features like buoyancy terms, conjugate heat transfer & porosity model  Flow acceleration achieved using AMG Linear solver 4
  5. 5. 5 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Graphics User Interface 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 5 Menu Bar Display Area
  6. 6. 6 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument File Menu 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Import CGNS File  Imports CGNS mesh file into the solver  CGNS – CFD General Notation System  Internationally recognized ISO file format  Binary file format to prevent data loss  Approved by NASA, Boeing & used by all standard software  Stores grid coordinates, connectivity, boundary conditions, interface data and solution fields  CGNSViewer is a freeware developed by CGNS committee to view CGNS files. Can be downloaded from www.cgns.org  CGNSPlot facility for viewing of CGNS files 6
  7. 7. 7 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument File Menu (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Read Control File  At the software level, GUI is meant to help user setup the simulation parameters, which gets stored in a “solver control file (.scf / .zcf)”. This is read by core solver program  GUI can import a pre-existing solver control file, mainly for two purposes:  If user intends to modify an existing setup  If user intends to continue the simulation  Exit  Exits from the software and closes window 7
  8. 8. 8 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument  Figure shows the CGNSViewer with one sample file open  Base  Descriptors  Zone  Vertex Coordinates  Grid Connectivity  Sections  Solution  BCs CGNS File Format 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 88
  9. 9. 9 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Conversion to Unstructured Mesh 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Conversion to Unstructured Format  Note: FlowZTM is built on polyhedral mesh data-structure  Such implementation is very different from typical structured mesh based implementation, primarily in:  Identification of cell neighborhood indices  Reconstruction for second order schemes  To allow FlowZTM to accept grid made as structured multi-block, we have integrated a mesh conversion utility  Provides two options:  Single Zone: Default option that joins all the zones into one  Multi Zone: Keeps multiple zones (though in unstructured format); for conjugate heat transfer simulations 9
  10. 10. 10 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Initial Inputs 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Scaling Factor  Converts grid from other measuring system to SI  Use 0.001 if grid is in mm  2D Conversion Options  Solver is inherently 3D; when provided a 2D CGNS file, mesh is converted to 3D by extrusion:  Axi-symmetric  Specify coefficients to equation of axis; Ax+By = C  For eg., y-axis is A=0, B=1 & C=0;  Planar  Extrudes in Z direction by 1 unit 10
  11. 11. 11 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 11 Graphics User Interface Menu Gets Enabled only after Successful File Import FlowZTM-Pressure based is a pure incompressible flow solver, with scheme which are fundamentally viscous, else, it gets classified as potential flow
  12. 12. 12 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Fluid Data 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Select the fluid  Check the property values & modify to correspond operating conditions  If fluid is not present, provide all values against a default name  NOTE:  Gas Constant & Gamma, even though a part of fluid database does not get utilized for incompressible flow  Radiation coefficients are defined for wall surrounding the fluid 12
  13. 13. 13 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solid Data 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Solid Data  The option is active only if atleast one zone is given label “solid_**” in GridZTM  Pure conduction is solved in solid zones  Physical properties for solid are sought here 13
  14. 14. 14 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Gradient Calculation 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Momentum equation contain a gradient term of pressure  Two Options are Available:  Green’s Theorem  Utilized the variable values at face centers surrounding the cell  Least Square Method  Gradient at cell such that it reconstructs the solution in the neighbourhood of the cell  RMS errors to be minimized over neighboring cells  Method flexible w.r.t. any number of neighbourhood cells  Green’s theorem may be more accurate, but , Least Square is more stable for poor quality mesh 14 ∇𝜑 = 𝜑 𝑓 𝐴 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝜑𝑗 = 𝜑0 + Δ𝑥𝑗 𝜕𝜑 𝜕𝑥 0 + Δ𝑦𝑗 𝜕𝜑 𝜕𝑦 0
  15. 15. 15 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Three Options:  SIMPLE:  Using underlying pressure distribution, momentum equations are solved to obtain approximate velocity field  Mass imbalance in each cell is evaluated & used as source term in Poisson type pressure correction equation  Solution of above equation gives correction to both pressure distribution & velocity field to satisfy continuity  Since, velocity field now does not satisfy momentum conservation, we go back to step 1  As pressure & velocity, both stored a center of control volume, such implementation is called “collocated” 15
  16. 16. 16 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  SIMPLEC:  SIMPLE Consistent  Term is neglected in SIMPLE algorithm  SIMPLEC approximates & includes the term in momentum interpolation coefficient, thereby making pressure relaxation = 1  It accelerates solver convergence as corrections are more physical  PISO:  Stands for Pressure Implicit with Splitting of Operators  Involves solution of additional pressure correction equations which corrects the velocity correction  Under relaxation parameter for both momentum & pressure is 1.0  Recommended for transient flow conditions 16 𝑎 𝑛𝑏 𝑢 𝑛𝑏 ′
  17. 17. 17 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Time Accuracy  Steady: SIMPLE algo is built on governing equations w/o time term  These are parabolic equations compared to time varying hyperbolic equations of compressible flows  Unsteady: A time transient term is added to momentum, energy & turbulence equations  Numerically, the time step acts like additional relaxation parameter. Smaller the time step, large the relaxation to momentum equation  Discretization Method (For Unsteady Simulation)  Semi Implicit: Also known as Crank Nicolson scheme, where weighing factor, f = 0.5; prevails over entire time step  Fully Implicit: Extremely stable & useful for large values of time step. The new value of Φ prevails over the entire time step 17 0.5 Φ 𝑛 + Φ 𝑛+1
  18. 18. 18 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Solution Algorithm (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Relaxation Parameters  Pressure & Momentum:  Interdependent; Typically, αP+αM < 1.0  Can be set very low (~0.1) esp. during first few iterations when initial conditions are very different from expected converged solutions & there are large jumps between iterations  Energy:  Since a pure scalar convective term, relaxation can be set relatively high;  Except for buoyancy flow, where energy affects the flow field  Turbulence: One does not want unrealistically high source / sink terms for turbulence from non-physical initial flow condition. Initially, low relaxation values are set, if divergence is observed 18
  19. 19. 19 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Discretizing Scheme 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Discretizing scheme  Scalar transport (momentum) equation: , where  Scheme requires at face  Based on approx. of exact solution if Ff > 0 otherwise  Higher order schemes gets the face value using reconstruction of variables 19 ∇. 𝐽 = 𝑆 𝐽 = 𝜌𝑉𝜑 − Γ∇𝜑 𝜑 𝑒 𝜑 𝑓 = 𝜑0 + 𝜑1 2 𝜑 𝑓 = 𝜑0 𝜑 𝑓 = 𝜑1 𝜑 𝑓 = 𝜑0 + ∇𝜑 0. Δ𝑟0
  20. 20. 20 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 20 Graphics User Interface The activation of menu items depend on the presence of corresponding boundary condition type in the CGNS file For lid driven cavity problem, only “Wall” will be active as there is no Inflow / Outflow BC in mesh file
  21. 21. 21 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Boundary Attributes 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Each domain boundary is specified two attributes:  Label  General name given by user for identification of boundary sections  Boundary Condition Type  CGNS defined reserved keywords (BCInflow, BCOutflow, BCWallViscousIsothermal, BCWallViscousHeatFlux etc.)  There can be multiple Labels of same BCType, but there cannot be multiple BCTypes of same Label  This allows user to simulate problems with multiple inflows, outflows or walls with different thermal conditions  Use GridZ / ViewZ to visualize Labels & BCTypes 21
  22. 22. 22 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Inflow Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Use Total Pressure Based Inflow condition for external flows  Use Velocity Based Inflow condition for internal bounded flows; pressure is extrapolated out from domain;  Inputs  Static Pressure, Pa (only for Total Pressure Based Inflow)  Static Temperature, K  Velocity Magnitude, m/s  Flow direction at Inflow; (1,0,0) denotes that flow is in X direction  Save the conditions & navigate to other Labels with BCType : BCInflow 22
  23. 23. 23 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Outflow Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Outflow boundary is where the flow goes out of the domain  Pressure is specified at the boundary & zero gradient is put for scalars such that velocity, temperature & turbulence  Being incompressible flow, user can work with gauge pressure, hence a pressure value of 0 Pa is a possible input  Inputs  Static Pressure (Pa)  Static Temperature (K)  Backflow:  Outflow may behave as inflow, temperature used to satisfy up-winding  For internal flow, pipes are usually extended to length that avoid recirculation at outflow boundary 23
  24. 24. 24 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Wall Boundary Condition 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Supports multiple thermal BCs for wall  All walls are no slip & creates momentum as well as thermal boundary layer  Wall Velocity: For cases with moving wall For Eg. Lid driven cavity  Wall Thermal Boundary Type & corresponding input values to be specified by user (later slide describes in detail)  Save the conditions & Navigate to other Labels with BCWallViscous….  Also supported is symmetry plane modeled as a free slip wall. No user input is required against it 24
  25. 25. 25 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Wall Boundary Condition (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Wall Thermal Boundary Type:  Adiabatic: Heat Flux = 0 W/m2; Normal gradient of temperature at wall is Zero  Isothermal: User inputs Temperature (K); There would be heat transfer in or out of domain through this boundary  Heat Flux: User inputs Heat Flux (W/m2); Positive is heat transfer into the domain; Interest is to find wall temperature;  Convective: User inputs heat transfer coefficient (typically from some empirical correlation) & ambient / bulk temperature outside the domain. Generates both heat transfer as well as temperature on wall  Radiative: Heat transfer is through radiation with atmosphere. User inputs the emissivity of the surface & ambient temperature.  Convective Radiative: User inputs ambient temperature, heat transfer coeff. & wall surface emissivity 25
  26. 26. 26 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 26 Graphics User Interface “Turbulence” menu shows the options available for modeling of viscous effects in the flow In laminar flow, the dynamic / molecular viscosity generates viscous effects (boundary layer). No additional input is required from user. Turbulence models generates “eddy viscosity”, which is several order higher than laminar viscosity in wake / boundary layer region
  27. 27. 27 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Turbulence Model 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Two variants of K-Epsilon model:  High Re model with standard wall function  Low Re Chien model  K-Omega model  SST Model  All three models require two non-dimensional inputs  Turbulence Intensity  Eddy Viscosity Ratio Explained in more detail in notes for compressible flow solver 27
  28. 28. 28 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 28 Graphics User Interface These options are implemented for very specific simulations. Though they are generic, they get invoked against specific labels not applied in regular simulations
  29. 29. 29 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Buoyancy 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Boussinesq Model:  Density changes due to temperature variation in domain; However, simulation does not vary density, but incorporates its effect on the flow  Adds to the relevant momentum eqn. as source term  Inputs  Gravity: Typically constant  Direction: User need to specify w.r.t. orientation of domain. Selects the momentum equation where source term is to be added  Thermal coeff. of expansion: known from fluid property tables  Reference temperature: Ambient or bulk temperature 29 𝛽𝑔 𝑇 − 𝑇𝑟𝑒𝑓 1 𝜌 𝜕𝜌 𝜕𝑇
  30. 30. 30 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Reference Frame 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  For simulation of moving bodies  The governing equations for those particular zones are written into reference frame  Solver transforms data (esp. velocity) between stationary & moving zone  For Translational Movement, velocities in X, Y & Z is reqd  Rotational inputs  Angular velocity  Axis of rotation  Center of rotation  For the purpose of initialization & data output, user must specify reference frame for input & output solution 30
  31. 31. 31 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 31 Graphics User Interface Execution menu provides the solver with inputs that control the simulation progress & allows user to monitor the same Before the run is executed, user can should provide the name & path of output file
  32. 32. 32 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Initial Conditions 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  User needs to provide initial guess of flow variables to solver  Guidelines:  Pressure typically same as outflow  Velocities w.r.t. dominant flow direction in domain; Would be same as inflow for straight ducts / external flow. Should not be zero for turbulent simulation  Temperature & turbulence same as inflow should be OK  User can also initialize the simulation from existing CGNS file; Typically done when user wants to continue the simulation for few more iterations & had imported the control file initially 32
  33. 33. 33 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  FlowZ offers multiple iterative methods:  Two implementation of Gauss Seidel on different data structure (solver & Compact Storage Row); CSR offer speed to linear solver, however Gauss Seidel gives slow convergence for large equations  LUD: Lower Upper Decomposition: Direct method, requires full matrix storage; not suitable for large equations (memory issue) 33
  34. 34. 34 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up (Contd.) 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Algebraic Multigrid (AMG):  Accelerates the convergence by several order by sweeping at different level of coarseness. Eliminates low frequency error  User is recommended to select AMG for pressure correction equation; The momentum equations are still solved with Gauss Seidel as it converges fast due to diagonal dominance  Sweep Limits:  Within each iterations, linear solver undertakes iterative sweeps untill one of the two condition is satisfied (1) specified convergence is obtained or (2) Maximum specified sweeps are done 34 Agglomeration Sweeps
  35. 35. 35 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Execution Set-up 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Parameters  Number of Iterations: A representative simulation would take between 500 to 1000 iteration for convergence in residues (1E-3) & other monitoring parameters.  Solution Update Frequency: Solver dumps an output CGNS file after every specified iterations for user to visualize the intermediate results  Time Step: To be provided for unsteady simulations as solution marches in time. Difficult to provide in first guess and is derived from user’s knowledge on event duration, Strouhal frequency, etc.  Time Step Convergence: Convergence level to be achieved within every time step of unsteady simulation. Typically, 1E-3.  Residue Norms  L1: Find the arithmetic mean of absolute residues across domain;  L2: Find the RMS mean of residues across domain; Recommended;  L∞: Pick the max absolute residue value in domain 35
  36. 36. 36 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Simulation Monitor 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  For each label, FlowZ provides user option to iteration- wise monitor integrated values of following:  Mass Transfer  Energy Transfer – Convection  Energy Transfer – Conduction  The values get stored in solver monitor file  For each selection, two values are printed (in & out) of domain 36
  37. 37. 37 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Control File 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  When the solver is run from GUI, a control file (.scf) is saved  User can open & edit on any text editor  Core solver program read this control file  Advanced user modify the control file directly & start the simulation  When control file is saved, then additional files related to each label is also saved 37
  38. 38. 38 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Monitor File 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  It is a simple text file that contains columns of residue & parameter monitors  The can be plotted on MS Excel or Gnuplot to observe the downward trend of residue or asymptotic trend of monitors 38
  39. 39. 39 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Final Steps 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Save CGNS File: Specify name of CGNS file & path  Run Solver: Start the solver execution  Stop Solver: Stop the solver  Convergence Plot:  Output Visualization: Open the file in ViewZ 39
  40. 40. 40 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Hands-On Natural Convection inside Enclosure 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 40
  41. 41. 41 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Setup Conditions 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  Visualize mesh on GridZ with Labels  Import CGNS file with scaling factor of 0.001  Keep default flow model i.e. steady incompressible simulation using hybrid scheme & air as working fluid  Provide left wall with high temperature of 350K; Right, top & bottom at 300K & rear & front walls be adiabatic  Laminar flow conditions  Set buoyancy driven flow with gravity direction in “–y”  Stagnant initial condition  Run for 500 iterations (convergence is achieved before that)  Visualize temperature, velocity & streamlines in ViewZ 41
  42. 42. 42 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Project Portfolio Typical Incompressible Flow Requirements 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix 42
  43. 43. 43 ©ZeusNumerixPvtLtd:ConfidentialDocument Few Typical Incompressible CFD Requirements 07-Mar-2020 Incompressible Flow: Zeus Numerix  CFD Analysis for Selection of Optimum Thermal Sink Design  CFD Analysis of Control Valve for Pressure Drop Estimation  Identification of Root Cause for Dust Ingress Analysis in SUV  Wind Flow over High-Rise Building for Forces on Balcony Facade  Ducting Layout of ESP for Optimum Flow Distribution  Thermal Hydraulic Analysis of Nuclear Fuel Pin Bundle & Blockages  Jet Fan Layout Optimization in Basement Ventilation  Analysis of Protective Thermal Ablative Layer over Nozzle  Aerodynamic Analysis of Low-Speed UAV / MAVs  Hydrodynamic Analysis of Underwater Hydrofoil 43
  44. 44. 44 www.zeusnumerix.com +91 72760 31511 Abhishek Jain abhishek@zeusnumerix.com Thank You !

