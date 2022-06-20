Successfully reported this slideshow.

Lose your weight with this amazing weight loss tips.

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
HELPFUL WAYS TO LOSE WEIGHT.
HELPFUL WAYS TO LOSE WEIGHT.
Loading in …3
×
1 of 35
1 of 35

Lose your weight with this amazing weight loss tips.

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Lose your weight with this amazing weight loss tips.

Weight loss is a decrease in body weight resulting from either voluntary (diet, exercise) or involuntary (illness) circumstances. Most instances of weight loss arise due to the loss of body fat, but in cases of extreme or severe weight loss, protein and other substances in the body can also be depleted.

Lose your weight with this amazing weight loss tips.

Weight loss is a decrease in body weight resulting from either voluntary (diet, exercise) or involuntary (illness) circumstances. Most instances of weight loss arise due to the loss of body fat, but in cases of extreme or severe weight loss, protein and other substances in the body can also be depleted.

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Health, Healing, and Beyond: Yoga and the Living Tradition of T. Krishnamacharya T. K. V. Desikachar
(4.5/5)
Free
No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness Michelle Segar
(4/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
Yoga for All of Us: A Modified Series of Traditional Poses for Any Age and Ability Peggy Cappy
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year for Women, 2nd Edition: Life Fit, strong, Sexy, and Smart–Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(3/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Ultimate Fitness: The Quest for Truth about Health and Exercise Findaway
(4/5)
Free

Lose your weight with this amazing weight loss tips.

  1. 1. Dietetics Service Weight loss guide
  2. 2. Contents Section 1 - thinking about losing weight? Section 2 - Carbohydrate Section 3 - Fruit and vegetables Section 4 - Protein & Dairy Section 5 - Fatty foods Section 6 - Sugary foods Free weight loss training
  3. 3. Why do you want to lose weight? Losing weight can help - Knee and back pain - Stop you feeling out of breath - Keep your heart healthy - Mean you can walk further - Make you feel better about your self Lose your 10 lbs for free
  4. 4. Why should I make some changes to my diet?
  5. 5. If you are overweight Walking can be difficult You may feel out of breath You can get high blood pressure Free weight loss training
  6. 6. If you are overweight You might get pain in your ………..
  7. 7. If you are overweight You might get… Heart disease High Cholesterol Diabetes Some cancers Stroke
  8. 8. What should we do to stay healthy? Eat the right food Stay active and exercise
  9. 9. Weight loss • We should think about making 1 or 2 changes per week • This guide will give you ideas of changes to make • Read the guide and think about what dietary and lifestyle changes you can make • You might want to look at a section per week Get your free fat loss training
  10. 10. Exercise Aim to have at least 30 minutes of activity a day. Exercise does not have to be going to the gym - lots of activities count.
  11. 11. We need to eat regular meals Breakfast Lunch Evening meal
  12. 12. We should eat a balanced diet with food from each food group
  13. 13. Starchy carbohydrates Aim for ¼ of your plate at main meals to be bread, rice, pasta, potatoes or other starchy carbohydrates Lose your 10 lbs for free
  14. 14. Carbohydrates At each meal time we should have a serving of carbohydrate. But we should not have two servings at meal times e.g. extra bread with meal
  15. 15. Wholegrains We should try and have wholegrain carbohydrates They contain fibre that help us: Feel full for longer Keep our bowels moving
  16. 16. Fruit and Vegetables At main meals aim for half of your plate to be vegetables Have fruit as snacks 150ml of Fruit juice or smoothie can only count as 1 of your 5 a Day
  17. 17. How many portions of fruit and vegetables should we have every day?
  18. 18. What is a portion?
  19. 19. Dairy and Alternatives • Aim to have 2 or 3 portions of dairy or dairy alternatives each day • Try to choose low fat or diet products • Choose fortified dairy alternatives to ensure there is calcium added
  20. 20. Protein • We should eat these foods everyday • We should choose lean meats and cut any visible fat off • We should try to eat 2 portions of fish per week (1 oily fish) • We should eat more vegetable protein like pulses or lentils
  21. 21. Fats, oils and spreads • Fats, oils and spreads contain a lot of energy eating too much can make us gain weight • We should try not to eat bad fats as these can cause heart disease and strokes
  22. 22. Foods which are high in fat Takeaways
  23. 23. Foods which are high in fat
  24. 24. Foods high in fat and sugar
  25. 25. Oils and spreads Try to use only small amounts of oils and spreads. Choose unsaturated fats where able e.g. olive oil, rapeseed oil and vegetable oil
  26. 26. Foods high in sugar We should try to eat less of these foods Chocolate Cake Puddings Sweets Biscuits
  27. 27. Other foods that are high in sugar Jams Honey Sugar Syrups Yogurts
  28. 28. Sugar swaps
  29. 29. Sugary Drinks Fizzy drinks, milkshakes, tea and coffee with sugar, hot chocolate, energy drinks, sports drinks and fruit juice.
  30. 30. Sugar swaps for drinks Water No added sugar squash Low fat milk Diet pop Sparkling water
  31. 31. Fluids Drink plenty of fluids Choose sugar free or diet drinks Limit fruit juice to one glass per day
  32. 32. Alcohol Don’t forget, alcohol contains calories too! 1-2 units each day with 2 alcohol free days per week is ok. Wine one glass 2 units 150 -200kcal Beer one pint 2 - 3 units 170 – 210kcal Spirits 1 measure 1 unit 50kcal Cider one pint 3 - 4 units 200 – 240kcal
  33. 33. Sensible snack guide Limit snacks to 2 a day keep snacks to 120kcal or less 1 slice of toast Packet low fat crisps Crackers and low fat cheese spread Small plain scone 2 plain biscuits 2 small pancakes
  34. 34. What about your diet? How healthy is your diet? Can you think of any small changes you can make?
  35. 35. Remember Eat three regular meals a day Maintain a healthy weight Eat healthy foods Keep active

×