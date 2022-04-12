Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Looking For New Weight Loss Tips.
When you don't get your ZZZs, it can make it harder to lose weight. Your metabolism may slow and you won't burn calories as fast as you'd like. You may also have less energy when you don't get enough sleep. That makes it harder to exercise.
Looking For New Weight Loss Tips.
When you don't get your ZZZs, it can make it harder to lose weight. Your metabolism may slow and you won't burn calories as fast as you'd like. You may also have less energy when you don't get enough sleep. That makes it harder to exercise.