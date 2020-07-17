Recast Studio - Online Video Editor

Recast Studio is a cloud based online video editor that helps fast paced marketers & creators repurpose text, audio or video into dynamic social videos.





Recast has 2 types of video editors that are deeply integrated with each other. The advanced video editor and quick video editor.





The advanced video editor helps you create your own templates for producing consistent videos. While the quick video editor helps you scale your video production by using the templates you designed in the advanced editor.





This online video maker comes with all the editing features like trim, crop, cut, rotate & flip videos. But not just that, it also has features like automatically adding captions to video, adding and animating images to videos.