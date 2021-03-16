Use of IT in agriculture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
USE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IN AGRICULTURE Presented By ABHINANDAN KUMAR B.Sc(Hons) Agriculture 3rd Year / 6th Semester ...
Contents • Introduction • Role of IT • Initiators of E-agriculture in India • Advantages of IT inAgriculture • Agricultura...
Introduction • IT is the branch of engineering that deals with the use of computers and telecommunication to retrieve, sto...
Role of IT in Agriculture in India • Farmers in India must use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for agricult...
Initiator Of E-agriculture In India The Association For People of Haryana (AFPOH) has taken many steps and initiatives at ...
Advantages Of IT In Agriculture • The benefits of IT for the improvement and strengthening of agriculture sector in India ...
Weather Forecasting Weather forecasting find out the •Weather •Climate •Water Stresses
DIGITAL MANDI A mobile application developed by IIT Kanpur and BSNL, aims to provide current rates of crops to farmers so ...
mKrishi TCS mobile agro-advisory system - uses mobile phones and sensor technology to let farmers send queries, receive in...
Kisan Call Centres
E-Choupal
Technology used in Green House • The new technology consists of a motherboard computer systems. By this technology, monito...
Use of GIS in Agriculture Geographic information systems, or GIS, are extensively used in agriculture, especially in preci...
Uses of GPS in Agriculture In agriculture, the use of the Global Positioning System provides benefits in • Geo-fencing • M...
Remote Sensing inAgriculture Remote sensing is directly connected with satellite. By the help of this technique find out t...
Uses of Drones in Agriculture By the help of Drone Technology, •Mass Data Collection •Land Survey •Seeds Planting •Using F...
IT Vision 2020 Department of Agriculture & corporation (DAC) has formulated IT vision 2020. a) Information relating to agr...
Agri Advisory Services in India • I kisan • E-Choupal • Kisan Mitra • Nokia Life Tools • MRC, India • TCS • ICAR-KMAS
Challenges
Conclusion • IT can improve farm management and farming technologies by efficient farm management. • IT helps in better ma...
Thank You
