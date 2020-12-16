E-waste overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 Contents lists available at ScienceDirect Resources, Conservation and Recycling journal homepage: www.elsevier.com/locate/resconrec Review E-waste: An overview on generation, collection, legislation and recycling practices Amit Kumara,∗ , Maria Holuszkoa , Denise Crocce Romano Espinosab a NBK Institute of Mining Engineering, University of British Columbia, 517-6350 Stores Road, Vancouver, BC, V6T 1Z4, Canada b Polytechinc School, Chemical Engineering Department, University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil a r t i c l e i n f o Article history: Received 27 July 2016 Received in revised form 2 November 2016 Accepted 29 January 2017 Available online 12 February 2017 Keywords: Electronic waste Electronics production Recycling Environment a b s t r a c t E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world in terms of volume and its environmental impact on the planet. The existence of precious metals in the e-waste stream provides a major eco- nomic beneﬁt for recycling industries but due to the presence of hazardous chemicals, a proper recycling technique is required prior to the disposal of the e-waste. This paper presents an overview of the statistics on global e-waste generation and the sales of new electrical equipment and electronics in general. The total amount of e-waste produced has reached approximately 41 million tonnes in 2014 and increasing at a rate of 3–5% every year. A correlation between e-waste generated, gross domestic product and population of the country has also been explored that suggested that the GDP of any country has a direct correlation with the amount of e-waste produced by that country. The population of the country doesn’t have a signiﬁcant impact. The paper also describes the importance and beneﬁts of recycling are emphasized while presenting the techniques currently used by the recycling facilities. © 2017 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved. Contents 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 2. Deﬁnition and categories . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 3. Objectives and methodology . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 4. Statistics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .33 5. Global sales of electrical and electronic products . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 6. Recycling beneﬁts/reasons. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .35 6.1. Economic reasons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 6.2. Environmental reasons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 6.3. Public health and safety reasons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 7. Current practices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 7.1. Ofﬁcial take-back system. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .38 7.2. Disposal with mixed residual waste . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 7.3. Collection outside ofﬁcial take-back systems. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .38 7.4. Informal collection and recycling in developing countries . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 8. E-waste legislations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 9. Estimating quantities for e-waste . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 9.1. Sales obsolescence method (SOM) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 9.2. Survey scale-up method (SSUM) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 9.3. Hybrid sales obsolescence-trade data method (HSOTDM) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 9.4. Mass balance method . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 ∗ Corresponding author. E-mail address: amit.kumar.ism@gmail.com (A. Kumar). http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.resconrec.2017.01.018 0921-3449/© 2017 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.
  2. 2. A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 33 10. Current recycling technologies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.1. Pre-processing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.1.1. Dismantling . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.1.2. Shredding/comminution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.1.3. Mechanical separation/enrichment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .40 10.2. End-processing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .40 10.2.1. Pyro-metallurgy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.2.2. Hydro-metallurgy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 10.2.3. Bio-metallurgy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 11. Conclusion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 References . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 1. Introduction Electronic waste is a growing concern around the world. With technological advancements, industries have moved towards greater automation, which has increased the electrical and elec- tronic equipment usage. Electrical and electronics products have become common in the daily life of the average consumer, fre- quently used in manufacturing and other industries. At the same time, the development of advanced, faster and more reliable com- puting and processing technologies has led to a decreased product life cycle driving consumers to purchase newer and more current in terms of technology products while discarding older products. All these developments have in turn led to an exponential increase in e-waste generation. According to Balde et al. (2015), the total e- waste generated worldwide was estimated at approximately 41.8 million tonnes in 2014 (5.9 kg/inhabitant). Namias (2013) suggested that the electronic waste contains up to 60 metals including copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum. Recovery of these metals from the e-waste could reduce the total global demand for new metal production to some extent. E-waste recycling also helps to reduce the amount of material disposed of in the landﬁlls. Even with all the potential beneﬁts only 15% of the global e-waste is fully recycled (Heacock et al., 2015). 2. Deﬁnition and categories Any electrical and electronic product that had been discarded is considered as an electronic waste or referred to in short as e- waste. A well-rounded deﬁnition is very important to have in order to formulate policies and disposal standards. Solving the e-waste problem (SteP) is an international initiative that works on devel- oping solutions for the e-waste issue around the globe. According to Step Initiative (2014), “E-waste is a term used to cover items of all types of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) and its part that have been discarded by the owner as waste without intention of re-use.” Balde et al. (2015) divided the electronic waste into six distinct categories: 1. Temperature exchange equipment: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioner, heat pump; 2. Screens & monitors: televisions, monitors, laptops, notebooks, tablets; 3. Lamps: ﬂuorescent lamps, LED lamps, high-intensity discharge lamps; 4. Large equipment: washing machines, clothes dryers, electric stoves, large printing machines, copying machines, photovoltaic panels; 5. Small equipment: vacuum cleaners, toasters, microwaves, ven- tilation equipment, scales, calculators, radio, electric shavers, kettles, camera, toys, electronic tools, medical devices, small monitoring and control equipment; 6. Small IT and telecommunication equipment: mobile phones, GPS, pocket calculators, routers, personal computers, printers, telephones. Based on the European Union Directive, Widmer et al. (2005) and Gaidajis et al. (2010) have also included medical devices, toys, leisure and sports equipment and automatic dispensers as e-waste. However, these equipment are no longer included in the European Union Directive (The European Commission, 2012). 3. Objectives and methodology The major objective of this review paper is to analyze the inﬂuence of electronic waste on the society and environment and establish the major factors affecting the generation of electronic waste around the world. The secondary objectives and adopted approaches are listed below. • Collecting data for e-waste generation. The report published by the United Nations University was used here to gather data related to e-waste generation. • Analyzing the factors affecting e-waste generation. The data reported by United Nations University was combined with the economic and population data from World Bank to establish the correlation between various indices. • Analyzing the future trend of e-waste: To study the future trends, the electronic and electrical equipment sales data were collected as well as the estimated life of various products. • Understanding the beneﬁts and reasons for recycling. The bene- ﬁts analysis of e-waste recycling was performed using values of materials present in the e-waste and environmental and public health issues associated with the hazardous materials present in e-waste. Along with these objectives, the current practices to deal with e-waste and most common recycling methods adopted are also pre- sented in this paper along with the beneﬁts and issues associated with these processes. 4. Statistics Balde et al. (2015) estimated that the total e-waste produced around the world was 41.8 million tonnes in 2014 and expected to rise to approximately 50 million tonnes by 2018. The estimated annual growth rate for the e-waste stream is 3–5% (Cucchiella et al., 2015). This rate is about three times faster than other waste streams (Singh et al., 2016). The amount of e-waste in different categories is provided in Table 1. Table 1 shows that the small and large equipment, temperature exchange equipment and screens/monitors are the major contrib-
  3. 3. 34 A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 Table 1 E-waste in different categories. Categories Amount (in million tonnes) Temperature exchange equipment 7.0 Screens & monitors 6.3 Lamps 1.0 Large equipment 11.8 Small equipment 12.8 Small IT and telecommunication equipment 3.0 Fig. 1. Estimated PV panel waste (Weckend et al., 2016). Table 2 Total e-waste categorized by continents. Continents Amount (in million tonnes) Amount (kg/inh.) Africa 1.9 1.7 Americas (north & south) 11.7 12.2 Asia 16.0 3.7 Europe 11.6 15.6 Oceania (Australia) 0.6 15.2 utors to the electronic waste stream. Photovoltaic panels are a new type of waste added to the e-waste category. The total amount of global PV waste stream is expected to reach 43,500–250,000 met- ric tons by the end of 2016 and will reach 5.5–6 million tonnes by 2050 (Weckend et al., 2016). Fig. 1 shows the expected growth in waste PV panels. This shows that the e-waste stream is a rapidly evolving waste streams due to the development of newer products. Similarly, the vast majority of CRT screens are expected to be col- lected within next 10 years and it will gradually decrease (Singh et al., 2016). The amount of electronic waste generated by continents and per inhabitants is listed in Table 2. It conﬁrms the fact that e-waste is a concern all over the world but deﬁnitely, it is concentrated in the regions where economic development is the greatest. The e-waste data provided by Balde et al. (2015) is combined with the GDP and population data obtained from World bank database (2014) in order to correlate the total e-waste generated in 50 countries with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) and with the highest population as shown in Figs. 2 and 3. Fig. 4 shows the correlation between the e-waste and GDP per inhabitant. Fig. 2 shows a linear relationship between the GDP and the amount of e-waste generated in a country whereas Fig. 3 suggests that there is no signiﬁcant correlation or trend between the popu- lation and the amount of e-waste produced by the country. The two outliers in Fig. 2 are the United States and China. These two countries have signiﬁcantly higher than any other country GDP ($17,419.0 billion and $10,360.1 billion) and also generate high amounts of e-waste (7072 and 6033 kt) due to their strong economic development and larger population. In Fig. 3, the three outliers are the United States, China, and India. As mentioned ear- lier, USA and China have high GDP and high share in e-waste R² = 0.9583 R² = 0.0563 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 E-wasteperinhabitant(inkg) Totale-waste(inkt) GDP (in billion dollars) Total e-waste E-waste/inh. China USA Fig. 2. Total e-waste and e-waste/inh. vs. GDP. R² = 0.3897 R² = 0.0504 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 E-wasteperinhabitant(inkg) Totale-waste(inkt) Population (in millions) Total e-waste E-waste/inh. China USA India Fig. 3. Total e-waste and e-waste/inh. vs. population. R² = 0.0113 R² = 0.8327 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,00,000 1,20,000 E-wasteperinhabitant(inkg) Totale-waste(inkt) GDP per capita (in dollars) Total e-waste E-waste/inh. Fig. 4. Total e-waste and e-waste/inh. vs. GDP per capita. generation. On the other hand, the larger population in India is responsible for an increased share of total e-waste generation (1641 kt), but relatively low e-waste generation per inhabitant due to its lower GDP. Fig. 4 indicates that the electronic waste generated per inhabi- tant in any country is correlated with the per capita income of the inhabitants which suggests that the amount of electronic waste generated by every inhabitant increases with the increase in their individual wealth hence purchasing power. In summary, Figs. 2–4 suggest that a country with higher GDP is most likely to have a higher e-waste generation, on the other hand, a country with larger population doesn’t necessarily produce signiﬁcantly larger amount of e-waste if the purchasing power and GDP is lower. As an example, a comparison of e-waste generation in India and China is shown in Table 3. It shows that both the countries have the similar population but China has higher GDP and higher GDP per capita which in turns boosts the total e-waste generation. With the increasing purchasing power of the residents in the developing countries, it is expected that the total e-waste genera-
  4. 4. A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 35 Table 3 E-waste generation comparison in India and China. Units India China Population million $ 1295.3 1364.3 GDP billion $ 2066.9 10,360.1 GDP per capita $ 1595.7 7593.9 Total e-waste generation kt 1641 6033 E-waste generation per capita kg 1.3 4.4 Table 4 Number of EEE units sold. Items Units (in millions) Source Year Android phones 1675.45 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 iPhone 6 19.75 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 Total smartphones 12,444.89 Gartner (2014) 2015 Laptop & desktop 238.5 StatisticBrain (2015) 2016 LCD TV 5.79 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 Plasma TV 0.63 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 CRT TV 0.55 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 Total TV 7.08 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 Printers 106,000 StatisticBrain (2015) 2014 e-book reader 20.2 StatisticBrain (2015) 2015 Home appliances 583 Statista (2016) 2013 Electric ovens 0.733 (USA) Statista (2016) 2015 Refrigerator 11.13 (USA) Statista (2016) 2013 Automatic washers 9.68 (USA) Statista (2016) 2013 Table 5 Estimated lifespan of EEE (Ely, 2014). Items Average life (years) Flat panel TV 7.4 Digital camera 6.5 DVD player or recorder 6.0 Desktop computer 5.9 Blue-ray player 5.8 Video game console 5.7 Laptop/notebook 5.5 Tablet 5.1 Cellphones (not smartphones) 4.7 Smartphones 4.6 tion for countries like China, India and Brazil will soon surpass the developed countries (Li et al., 2015). 5. Global sales of electrical and electronic products The global sales data for various electronics and home appli- ances are shown in Table 4 (Gartner, 2014; Statista, 2016; StatisticBrain, 2015). The life expectancy of electronic products listed by Ely (2014) is shown in Table 5. Tables 4 and 5 suggest that all the phones and laptops/desktops sold in the year 2014–15 will contribute to the e-waste stream within 4–5 years. According to Robinson (2009), one billion computers will be discarded in next ﬁve years. Another study by Ala-Kurikka (2015) suggested that more than 60% of the replaced televisions were still functioning in 2012 most probably due to the technology change from CRT TVs to LCD and LED TVs which indicates that replacement period for consumer electron- ics is short due to the rapidly changing industry and technological advancements. With the development of newer technology, older technology gets obsolete and report to the waste stream. 6. Recycling beneﬁts/reasons There are three main beneﬁts/reasons for recycling a) economic beneﬁts b) environmental beneﬁts and c) public health and safety beneﬁts. Table 6 Value of materials present in e-waste stream (Balde et al., 2015). Material Amount (kt) Value (million Euros) Iron/steel 16,500 9000 Copper 1900 10,600 Aluminum 220 3200 Gold 0.3 10,400 Silver 1.0 580 Palladium 0.1 1800 Plastics 8600 12,300 Fig. 5. Potential revenue from e-waste streams (Cucchiella et al., 2015). 6.1. Economic reasons From 2005–2014, the global demand for copper, tin, and silver in electronics application has been increasing while the demand for gold has been relatively stable (Golev et al., 2016). Electronic waste contains up to 60 different metals including some valuable and pre- cious metals such as copper, gold, silver, palladium, aluminum and iron (Namias, 2013). An estimate provided by Balde et al. (2015) as shown in Table 6 evaluated the estimated value of e-waste at D 48 billion. The printed circuit board represents the most valuable part of e-waste accounting for over 40% of the total e-waste metal value (Golev et al., 2016). BullionStreet (2012) summarized that 320 t of gold and 7500 t of silver is consumed by the electronic industry every year and urban mining of e-waste could generate $21 bil- lion each year. Cucchiella et al. (2015) showed that the notebooks, tablets, and smartphones are the most valuable categories for the e-waste stream due to the presence of a larger concentration of pre- cious and critical metals. Almost 3–6% of the total e-waste is printed circuit boards which contain a signiﬁcant proportion of valuable metals like gold, silver, gold and palladium. Golev et al. (2016) also concluded that more than 80% of gold and PGMs and over 70% of silver are locked in screens, monitors, and small It equipment. Fig. 5 shows the potential revenue per kg and per unit for some e-waste streams. The potential revenue from the printed circuit boards is $21,200/t. At the same time, the concentration of metal in the e-waste stream is signiﬁcantly higher than the conventional mining oper- ations. Studies have shown that the global ore grade are declining and mines are forced to excavate more complex and ﬁne-grained ore deposits to meet the global metal demand (Lèbre and Corder, 2015). Table 7 shows the concentration of metals in various elec- tronics items (Namias, 2013) and an average grade of metal in the ores excavated from mines (Desjardins, 2014; Investing News Network, 2016; McLeod, 2014; Vincic, 2015). The palladium grade is based on the average mill head grade at North American Palla- dium Ltd. in 2014. Table 7 clearly shows that the average grade in electronics for copper, gold, silver and palladium is signiﬁcantly higher than that of an orebody extracted by the conventional min- ing operation.
  5. 5. 36 A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 Table 7 Metal concentration in electronics and ore (Desjardins, 2014; Investing News Network, 2016; McLeod, 2014; Namias, 2013; Vincic, 2015). Product Copper (% by wt) Silver (ppm) Gold (ppm) Palladium (ppm) Television board 10 280 20 10 PC board 20 1000 250 110 Mobile phone 13 3500 340 130 Portable audio scrap 21 150 10 4 DVD player scrap 5 115 15 4 Average electronics 13.8 1009 127 51.6 Ore/mine 0.6 215.5 1.01 2.7 Table 8 Metals present in mobile phones and run of mine ore (Electronics TakeBack Coalition, 2014). Amount (kg) Mobile phones Run of mine ore Gold 24 1 million units ∼ 148.4 t 23,762.4 t of gold ore Silver 250 1160.1 t of silver ore Palladium 9 3333.3 t of palladium ore Copper 9000 1500.0 t of copper ore An estimate provided by Electronics TakeBack Coalition (2014) regarding the amount of various metals that can be recovered from recycling 1 million cell phones is shown in Table 8. It also shows the amount of run of mine ore that needs to be processed in order to obtain the same amount of metal based on the average metal grade shown in Table 7. It shows that the amount of run of mine ore that needs to be processed to obtain the same amount of metals is 10–160 times more than that of the waste mobile phones. The data assumes 100% recovery in both mobile phones and run of mine ore. E-waste also provides a better opportunity for an already scarce natural element such as gallium (annual production ∼215 t) and indium (annual production ∼1100 t). Both these metals have an estimated life of 20 years before it completely runs out (Li et al., 2015). From an economic point of view, the e-waste industry is also capable of creating additional jobs. 296 more jobs for every 10,000 t of material disposed of can be created by computer reuse (Electronics TakeBack Coalition, 2014). In Guiyu, China, informal e-waste recycling provided jobs to almost 100,000 people as e- waste recyclers (Heacock et al., 2015). With the similar throughput, 300–600 new treatment facilities will have to be developed in China to deal with the total generated e-waste from 2020 to 30 that can potentially provide jobs to 30,000 people (Zeng et al., 2016). 6.2. Environmental reasons The recycling industry plays a key role in environmental pro- tection by keeping the hazardous waste out of the landﬁlls thus reducing the risks associated with disposal. The e-waste stream contains many hazardous materials such as mercury, cadmium, lead, chromium, poly/brominated ﬂame retardants, ozone deplet- ing chemicals such as CFC etc. (Balde et al., 2015). Disposal of these chemicals/metals in the landﬁll or by incineration produce harmful effects to the environment. Well controlled and regulated landﬁll and incineration might provide a temporary solution to the global e-waste problem but not viable in the longer term especially for the countries with the scarcity of landmasses such as Japan and Europe and it also reduce the possibility of resource recovery. On the other hand, recycling e-waste will reduce the total global demand for new metal production, which helps to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions. According to Electronics TakeBack Coalition (2014), it requires 240 kg of fossil fuels, 22 kg of chemicals and 1.5 t of water to produce one computer with monitor. Table 9 Recycled material energy saving over virgin materials (Cui and Forssberg, 2003). Materials Energy saving (%) Aluminum 95 Copper 85 Iron and steel 74 Lead 65 Zinc 60 Paper 64 Plastics >80 Recycling metals from e-waste provide signiﬁcant energy sav- ing compared to virgin materials as shown in Table 9. This energy saving then directly has a direct impact on the greenhouse gas emissions due to new metal production. For example, recycling 10 kg aluminum not only provides a 90% energy saving but also prevents the creation of 13 kg of baux- ite residue, 20 kg of CO2 gas and 0.11 kg of SO2 gas (Electronics TakeBack Coalition, 2014). Similarly, recycling iron and steel pro- vides 74% of energy saving, 86% reduction in air pollution, 40% reduction in water use, 76% in reduction in water pollution, 97% reduction in mining wastes and 90% saving in virgin materials use (Cui and Forssberg, 2003). Van Eygen et al. (2016) showed that recy- cling of desktops and laptops provides 80 and 87% resource saving respectively as shown in Fig. 6. 6.3. Public health and safety reasons As indicated earlier, the e-waste stream contains hazardous metals and chemicals. It not only poses a threat to the environment but also to the public health and safety. Garlapati (2016) presented a list of hazardous components and chemicals present in e-waste as shown in Table 10. Table 11 shows the effect of the various hazardous material present in e-waste on the human health (Brigden et al., 2005). Balde et al. (2015) also concluded that the hazardous materials from the e-waste can impair mental development, kidney, and liver damage and have carcinogens released into the air causing lung damage. A typical recovery method in informal sector for recovering cop- per from the cables is to burn polyvinyl chloride in open air and acid/caustic leaching of printed circuit boards to obtain precious metals (Velis and Mavropoulos, 2016). These methods, disposal of these chemicals/metals in landﬁlls or by incineration produce harmful effects to the environment and life can be exposed to these chemicals through water, air, soil, dust or food (Heacock et al., 2015). The amount of cadmium present in a cell phone battery have a potential to contaminate 600m3 of water (Garlapati, 2016). Scruggs et al. (2016) showed that the consumers can be exposed to the hazardous chemical while using the electronics products. Decabromodiphenylether, a common ﬂame retardant in electron- ics casing, form polybrominated dibenzofurans when exposed to normal sunlight and accumulate in household and ofﬁce dust and can eventually end up in the water supplies. Brigden et al. (2005) also showed the elevated levels of these hazardous materials in different e-waste processing facil- ities and workshops in China and India. For example, the discharge channel sediments near Guiyu to Nanyang road and Chendiandian to Guiyu road in China had elevated lev- els of copper (9500–45900 mg/kg), lead (4500–44300 mg/kg), tin (4600–33000 mg/kg), antimony (1390–2150 mg/kg), nickel (150–2060 mg/kg) and cadmium (13–85 mg/kg) which was 400–600 times higher than that is expected from uncontami- nated river sediments. Similarly, a sample from the ﬁnal spent acid wastes from an acid processing/leaching facility in Mandoli Indus- trial area (New Delhi, India) showed elevated levels of antimony (68 mg/l), copper (240 mg/l), lead (20 mg/l), nickel (478 mg/l), tin
  6. 6. A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 37 Fig. 6. Resource savings from recycling of desktops and laptops. Table 10 Hazardous components and chemicals in e-waste. Components Substance Occurrence in e-waste Halogenated Compound Polychlorinated biphenyls Condensers, transformers Polybrominated biphenyls Fire retardants for plasticsPolychlorinated diphenyl ether Chloroﬂuorocarbon Cooling unit, insulation foam Polyvinyl chloride Cable Insulation Radio-active substances Americium Medical equipment, ﬁre detectors, active sensing element in smoke detectors Heavy and other metals Arsenic Light emitting diodes Barium Getters in CRT screens Beryllium Power supply boxes contains silicon controlled rectiﬁers and x-ray lenses Cadmium Rechargeable Ni-Cd batteries, ﬂuorescent layer in CRT screens, printer inks and toners Chromium VI Data tapes, ﬂoppy disk Lead CRT screens, batteries, printed circuit boards Lithium Li-batteries Mercury Fluorescent lamps, alkaline batteries Nickel Rechargeable Ni-Cd batteries, electron gun in CRT screens Rare earth elements Fluorescent layer Selenium Older photocopying machines Zinc sulphide Interior of CRT screens Others Toner dust Toner cartridges for laser printer/copiers Table 11 Harmful effects of hazardous materials. Materials Effect on human health Antimony Severe skin problems and other health effects Cadmium Damage to kidneys and bone structure, accumulate in body over time Lead Highly toxic for human, plants and animals, irreversible effects on nervous system especially in children, accumulate in body over time Mercury Highly toxic, damage to central nervous systems and kidneys, get converted to organic methylated form that is highly bio-accumulative Nonylphenol Cause intersex in ﬁsh, build up in food chain, damage DNA and sperm function in humans Polybrominated diphenyl ether Interfere with growth hormones and sexual development, effect on immune systems, interfere with brain development in animals Polychlorinated biphenyls Suppression of immune system, liver damage, cancer promotion, damage to nervous system, behavioral changes and damage to male and female reproductive system Polychlorinated naphthalene Toxicity to wildlife and possibly humans, impacts on skin, liver, nervous systems and reproductive system Triphenyl phosphate Toxic to aquatic life, strong inhibitor of key enzyme system in human blood, can cause contact dermatitis and possible endocrine disruptor (340 mg/l) and zinc (2710 mg/l) along with phthalate esters and chlorophenols. These elevated levels of hazardous metals show the importance of proper recycling techniques and safer recycling facil- ities that can reduce the risks related to the environmental and public health and safety issues. Similar results were obtained from formal recycling sites with elevated content of nickel, copper, lead, zinc and cadmium in Philippines (Yoshida et al., 2016). Scruggs et al. (2016) suggested that goal of Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management of ensuring the delivery of the chemical information to all the stakeholders in the electronic
  7. 7. 38 A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 products management chain including governments, chemical pro- ducers, manufacturers, brand owners, consumers, recyclers and waste handlers is yet not achieved. It was recommended that a list of chemicals used in the product and reporting information should be identiﬁed and streamlined software to enable automated data exchange should be implemented. The materials tracking in the product chain is also important to identify the bottleneck in the product chain. 7. Current practices According to Widmer et al. (2005), about 70% of heavy metals in US landﬁlls comes from e-waste. Balde et al. (2015) classiﬁed the current practices adopted to deal with e-waste into four categories. 7.1. Ofﬁcial take-back system This method is mostly observed in developed countries where e-waste is collected by municipalities (curbside collection, munici- pal collection points), retailers or commercial pick-up services and then sent for further processing to different centers. 7.2. Disposal with mixed residual waste This practice is mostly observed in developing countries where e-waste is disposed of with the household waste that goes to land- ﬁlls or incineration and has a very low chance of separation. In the end, it adds up to the toxic leaching in a landﬁll or harmful emissions in the air if incinerated. 7.3. Collection outside ofﬁcial take-back systems This practice is mostly observed in developed countries where e-waste is collected by individual waste dealers or companies and then sent to metal recycling, plastic recycling or exported. An esti- mated 50%–80% of total e-waste is shipped from the USA to the developing countries (Namias, 2013). According to Cucchiella et al. (2015) almost 50% of the e-waste generate by the developed coun- tries is illegally is exported to China and a signiﬁcant quantity also goes to India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ghana and possibly Mexico and Brazil. WorldLoop (2013) showed the known and suspected destination of e-waste as shown in Fig. 7. Golev et al. (2016) suggested that the e-waste collection system in Australia and other developed countries doesn’t allow feasible material recovery within domestic borders that results in massive exports of e-waste for processing to developing countries. Adop- tion of better technological advancements, small scale recycling and controlled landﬁlling will be viable options to decrease the ille- gal processing and exports. Designing modular recycling system and infrastructure should be able to boost the e-waste recycling rate around the world (Li et al., 2015). 7.4. Informal collection and recycling in developing countries Mostly observed in developing countries where self-employed people engaged in collection and recycling of e-waste collect the e-waste. The collection is mostly door-to-door basis with unskilled workers. If the collected waste does not have any value, then it is dumped into the landﬁll or incinerated and this causes severe damage to the environment and poses serious human health risks. Informal recycling uses larger labor force and low-level technology and includes junk shops or private individuals and generate low levels of income (Yoshida et al., 2016). Four scenarios of e-waste management were reviewed by (2016) and a future outlook was proposed as shown in Fig. 8. Fig. 8. Global scenario of e-waste management. 1. Local dumping: applies to the large part of the world where e- waste is landﬁlled 2. Export and dump: e-waste is exported to developing countries and dumped there 3. Low-level recovery: Mostly seen in developing countries and provides jobs and saves energy and raw materials. 4. High-level recovery: It also saves energy and raw materials. Additionally, it prevents illegal export to developing countries. 8. E-waste legislations Legislation around the world is in place to develop and practice the efﬁcient and sustainable way of e-waste collection, recycling, and transportation. The European WEEE Directive in 2002 was developed to man- age the end of life electronics in the European Union to improve the collection and efﬁciency of the recycling chain whereas the RoHS Directive restricted the use of certain hazardous substances in the EEE production. The collection targets are deﬁned as a ﬁxed amount per inhabitant (currently 4 kg). In 2016, the regulations were changed and the collection target was deﬁned as 45% of the amount of EEE put on the market. In 2019, it will be increased to 65% of the EEE or 85% of the WEEE (Van Eygen et al., 2016). Van Eygen et al. (2016) showed that the recycling targets of WEEE in the European Union doesn’t promote the recovery of metals present in minor amounts. The Basal convention was designed in 1992 under United Nations Environment program to monitor and control the trans- boundary ﬂow of hazardous wastes and their disposals. Several international organizations such as Mobile Phone Partnership Ini- tiative (MPPI), Solving the E-waste Problem (StEP), Partnership for Action on Computing Equipment (PACE), National Electronics Prod- uct Stewardship Initiative (NEPSI) WEEE Forum were launched to control the e-waste problem (Widmer et al., 2005). Japan launched the Home Appliance Recycling Law (HARL) and Small Appliance Recycling Law to increase the recycling rate due to the scarcity of land mass for solid waste disposal. Countries like USA and Canada doesn’t have proper federal regulations to deal with the e-waste issue rather than rely on policies imposed by the provincial government for e-waste management (Li et al., 2015). The extended producer responsibility and the eco-fee are a tool to improve the e-waste collection and recycling in North America and the European Union. Australia have passed the National Waste Policy (2009) and National Television and Computer Recycling Scheme (2011) to improve the recycling rate but the e-waste management in
  8. 8. A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 39 Fig. 7. Known and suspected routes of e-waste dumping (WorldLoop, 2013). Australia is not properly implemented, based on outdated targets and it lags behind the international best practices (Gough, 2016). China placed the extended producer responsibility practice in 2011 for WEEE recycling. India developed the “Guidelines for envi- ronmentally sound management of e-waste” in 2008 to classify the e-waste according to the components and compositions. The e-waste management and handling guidelines were developed in 2011 for e-waste collection and recycling. In Indonesia, there is no speciﬁc legislation for e-waste management but it is regulated as the hazardous and toxic waste under the Republic of Indonesia Act concerning Environmental protection and Management. Both Indonesia and Philippines are in the process of ﬁnalizing their e- waste legislation (Yoshida et al., 2016). Zeng et al. (2017) pointed out the two major gap in the current e-waste regulation: lack of proper concern on recovered materials and no control on substances to avoid heavy metal entering into a new product. It was suggested that knowledge base regarding the environmental risk and ecotoxicology of these substances should be illustrated and new development in the ﬁeld of e-waste recycling is needed to reduce the amount of toxic substances entering in the downstream processes. There are still challenges in the implementation of these rules and regulations. The policies in place haven’t yet completely stopped the trade of toxic e-waste. The Basel Action network (BAN) tracked around 200 non-functional devices dropped off at various recycling sites in the USA and 32.5% of the tracked equipment were exported, 31% of the tracked equipment were likely to be illegal shipment (Grossman, 2016). Since a major amount of e-waste from developed countries ends up in developing nations, an interna- tional technical cooperation and support program will be important to achieve better management systems (Yoshida et al., 2016). The manufacturers, recyclers, state and federal regulators and the pub- lic need to work together to deal with the increasing volume of e-waste (Singh et al., 2016). 9. Estimating quantities for e-waste Most often data related to e-waste generation or collection are not completely available for various regions. There are several methods proposed to estimate the e-waste generation, collection, recycling, domestic and transboundary ﬂow. 9.1. Sales obsolescence method (SOM) This model uses the sales data and lifespans of electronics obtained through survey and trends in survey collection rates. Uncertainty in data sets is incorporated using the Monte Carlo sim- ulations (Miller et al., 2016). The sales data for a region over a time period is collected and then the lifespan of electronics product is evaluated based on use, storage, reuse data obtained from the sur- vey over a time period. Then prediction for waste generation is performed using sales data and lifespans. Tran et al. (2016) used a similar approach to model the invisible TV inﬂow. The invisi- ble inﬂow of electronic is the equipment that enters the market without administratively registered. It was concluded that approx- imately 20% of the total TV inﬂow in Vietnam was invisible in 2013. The major uncertainties associated come from assumptions and simpliﬁcations used for calculation. Additional and better data can improve the model prediction. 9.2. Survey scale-up method (SSUM) It uses survey data and census data to quantify the genera- tion and collection of e-waste for a region. The estimates at the national level are produced using scaling factors. The estimates for the national level are scaled up using the data obtained from the regional level. This is achieved by comparing the national popula- tion to the surveyed population. Miller et al. (2016) showed that the data obtained using SSUM method had a lower coefﬁcient of variation (3–6%) than the SOM (3–28%). 9.3. Hybrid sales obsolescence-trade data method (HSOTDM) This is a modiﬁed SOM method that uses sales and survey data for to estimate generation, survey collection rate to estimate collec- tion and detailed trade data to estimate export (CEC, 2016). Since the trade data for all types of electronics are readily available for each year and also provides the estimates for the future including the destination country, hence this method is more detailed. 9.4. Mass balance method This method uses extrapolation of survey data to quantify the electronic ﬂows. It provides the ability to estimate several used
  9. 9. 40 A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 electronic products simultaneously with fewer data inputs. The exports are calculated using mass balance hence it has higher uncertainty and the export destination can’t be identiﬁed (CEC, 2016). 10. Current recycling technologies There are two common steps used in the recycling of e-waste around the world. a Pre-processing that includes dismantling, shredding, mechanical separation b End-processing that includes pyro/hydro/bio metallurgical treat- ment. 10.1. Pre-processing This step usually deals with manual disassembly of electronic devices, removing hazardous materials and separating various streams such as metals, glass, and plastics. The remaining mate- rial that can’t be manually separated is sent for shredding and then separation of metals from plastics and glass is achieved by using processes such as magnetic and gravity separation (Namias, 2013). 10.1.1. Dismantling Dismantling process is mainly adopted to remove the hazardous materials from the waste stream and then separating it manually into metal, plastics and glass fractions. The waste fraction that can’t be separated manually is usually shipped to a centralized loca- tion for shredding and then use mechanical techniques to achieve separation. 10.1.1.1. Beneﬁts. Removal of hazardous materials, less dust issue, higher grade material for end-processing, more job opportunities. 10.1.1.2. Issues. Hard to dismantle newer complex technologies, time-consuming, higher spending on labor and transportation cost, additional greenhouse gas emissions due to transportation, increased risk of public health and safety. 10.1.2. Shredding/comminution This step involves decreasing the particle size of the material for subsequent processing. A number of equipment, metal shredders, hammer mills and knife mills, are currently being used for crushing and grinding the electronic waste (Schubert and Hoberg, 1997). 10.1.2.1. Beneﬁts. Faster automated systems, reduced risk of public health and safety, increased throughput, less volume for trans- portation. 10.1.2.2. Issues. High dust issue, loss of material (up to 40%) as dust (Namias, 2013), increased capital investment, decreased grade for subsequent operation. 10.1.3. Mechanical separation/enrichment This step is used to separate various streams from the shredded material. Most of the units used in a recycling facility are operated dry but some researchers have shown high efﬁciency with a wet operation such as gravity concentration and ﬂotation as well (Das et al., 2009; Duan et al., 2009; Veit et al., 2014). Magnetic separation is used to remove ferromagnetic materi- als such as iron, steel, and rare earth metals. Density separators such as air tables, air cyclones, and centrifugal separators are used to recover base metals such as copper, gold, and silver from non- metal fractions. Eddy current separators can be used to recover Table 12 Leaching agents for hydrometallurgical treatment (Namias, 2013). Metal Leaching agent Base metals Nitric acid Copper Sulphuric acid or aqua regia Gold and silver Thiourea or cyanide Palladium Hydrochloric acid or sodium chlorate aluminum. Different sensors are also being developed/used to sepa- rate various streams from each other. For example, infrared sensors can be used to separate different plastics whereas optical sensors can be used for glass (Kellner, 2008). 10.1.3.1. Beneﬁts. Faster automated system, reduced public health and safety issue, increased throughput, lesser mass/volume to transport for ﬁnal process, less energy intensive. 10.1.3.2. Issues. Higher capital investment, not suitable for small recycling businesses, dust issue with dry systems, moisture removal issue for wet systems. 10.2. End-processing End-processing involves processes to recover valuable metals from the concentrate obtained after pre-processing and mostly used to recover and purify copper, gold, silver and palladium. The most widely used processes are pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and bio-metallurgy (Namias, 2013). 10.2.1. Pyro-metallurgy The pyrometallurgical process involves melting the materi- als/concentrate in a high-temperature furnace to obtain a mixture of desired metals that are further puriﬁed mostly using electro- reﬁning. It is mostly used to recover copper, gold, silver and palladium. Iron and aluminum usually get oxidized and report to the slag (Namias, 2013). 10.2.1.1. Beneﬁts. Higher/faster reaction rates due to high temper- ature and easier separation of valuable and waste. 10.2.1.2. Issues. High energy requirement, generation of dioxins, furans and volatile metals causing environmental and public health and safety issue, loss of iron and aluminum in slag, recovery of plastics is not possible, partial purity of precious metal (Khaliq et al., 2014; Veit et al., 2014). 10.2.2. Hydro-metallurgy Hydrometallurgical treatment involves leaching of the concen- trate from the pre-treatment with various chemicals to dissolve the valuable metals into solution. Speciﬁc leaching agents are used to precipitating speciﬁc metals from the waste material that are ﬁnally puriﬁed using electro-winning. Table 12 lists some of the most commonly used agents to leach metals from the concentrate/waste. 10.2.2.1. Beneﬁts. More accurate, predictable, easily controlled, less energy intensive (Veit et al., 2014). 10.2.2.2. Issues. Slow, time-consuming, the requirement of ﬁne grinding for efﬁcient leaching, more chemicals required, high tox- icity, high reagent consumption, high cost, generation of efﬂuent (Khaliq et al., 2014; Veit et al., 2014).
  10. 10. A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 41 10.2.3. Bio-metallurgy Bio metallurgical treatment is an environmentally friendly process where microbes are used to leach metal out of the waste/concentrate. This method has been gaining popularity for leaching copper and gold ore. Acidophilic bacterium Thiobacillus Ferrooxidans is most widely used microbes to leach copper and gold (Bosecker, 1997). The ﬁnal puriﬁcation is performed using electro-winning. 10.2.3.1. Beneﬁts. Low operating cost, reduction in chemical usage, easier handleability of waste water/efﬂuent, more eco-friendly (Namias, 2013). 10.2.3.2. Issues. Slower process, not fully developed for the higher metal complexity of electronic waste. One of the major issue with the e-waste recycling is the lack of formal recycling facilities around the globe. Most of the infor- mal e-waste recycling involve manual dismantling and then metal recovery using the homemade equipment. These processes have a very low recovery. The development of proper formal recycling facilities will be able to process the e-waste more efﬁciently and thus improving the recovery of various metals. Providing ﬁnancial and technical support to the formal and informal recycling sec- tor in developing countries will improve the e-waste management practices. Li et al. (2015) suggested that Best Available Technology (BAT) and Best Environmental Practice (BEP) that extend BAT through the addition of pollution control should be put as the fundamental criteria for e-waste recycling. Four approaches were suggested to improve the global e-waste management and recycling. 1. The developed nations should invest in technology development and establish or expand new facilities to increase and improve the e-waste recycling system. 2. The developing nations should consider adopting legislation and improving the e-waste collection to maximize the recycling potential. 3. Mobile plant and portable recycling system will be most beneﬁ- cial for small nations or regions. 4. For the regions with very little e-waste generation, several sur- rounding regions can unite and establish facilities for e-waste management. 11. Conclusion Electronic waste is a growing concern in the current global soci- ety and a signiﬁcant amount of this e-waste is being added to the global waste inventory every year. The data provided by the United Nations University showed that the regions with greatest economic development produce most of the e-waste. A linear relation was found between the GDP and the amount of e-waste generated. Another correlation indicated that the electronic waste generated by each inhabitant increase with the increase in their individual wealth, hence purchasing power. There is no signiﬁcant correla- tion or trend between the population and the amount of e-waste produced by the studied countries. Another important observation is that life expectancy of elec- tronic equipment is becoming shorter and shorter, especially in the case of small electronic devices such as cellphones, tablets, and small laptops. As a results close to 1 billion devices will be discarded within 4–5 years. These staggering facts should be considered as an important incentive for recycling of e-waste. If this waste is properly recycled, it could offer an opportunity for urban mining for recovery of copper, gold, silver, palladium and others metals with an estimated value of D 48 billion. The concen- tration of metals in the e-waste is signiﬁcantly higher than in the natural ores that these metals are mined from (for Au is almost 130 times higher). It can provide a large quantity of valuable metals oth- erwise representing a wasted stream of garbage. On the other hand, creating environmental and public health risks due to the presence of harmful elements and chemicals in their composition. Various metallurgical routes are currently being implemented to recover metals from the e-waste stream, but due to the complex nature of e-waste, new processes or improvements in the current processing technologies are required. References Ala-Kurikka, S., 2015. Electronic Goods’ Life Spans Shrinking, Study Indicates, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http://www.endseurope.com/article/39711/ electronic-goods-life-spans-shrinking-study-indicates. Balde, K., Wang, F., Huisman, J., Kuehr, R., 2015. The Global E-Waste Monitor. United Nations University, IAS – SCYCLE, Bonn, Germany. Bosecker, K., 1997. Bioleaching: metal solubilization by microorganisms. FEMS Microbiol. Rev. 20 (3–4), 591–604, http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/j.1574-6976. 1997.tb00340.x. Brigden, K., Labunska, I., Santillo, D., Allsopp, M., 2005. Recycling of Electronic Wastes in China & India: Workplace & Environmental Contamination. Greenpeace International, Exeter, UK, Retrieved from http://www.greenpeace. org/international/PageFiles/25134/recycling-of-electronic-waste.pdf. BullionStreet, 2012. Electronics Industry Uses 320 Tons of Gold, 7500 Tons of Silver Annually, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http://www.bullionstreet.com/news/ electronics-industry-uses-320-tons-of-gold7500-tons-of-silver-annually/ 2255. CEC, 2016. Quantitative Characterization of Domestic and Transboundary Flows of Used Electronic Products. Case Study: Used Computers and Monitors in North America. Commission for Environmental Cooperation, Montreal, Canada. Cucchiella, F., D’Adamo, I., Lenny Koh, S.C., Rosa, P., 2015. Recycling of WEEEs: an economic assessment of present and future e-waste streams. Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 51, 263–272, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.rser.2015.06.010. Cui, J., Forssberg, E., 2003. Mechanical recycling of waste electric and electronic equipment: a review. J. Hazard. Mater. 99 (3), 243–263, http://dx.doi.org/10. 1016/S0304-3894(03)00061-X. Das, A., Vidyadhar, A., Mehrotra, S.P., 2009. A novel ﬂowsheet for the recovery of metal values from waste printed circuit boards. Resour. Conserv. Recycl. 53 (8), 464–469, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.resconrec.2009.03.008. Desjardins, J., 2014. Global Gold Mine and Deposit Rankings 2013, Retrieved May 18, 2016, from http://www.visualcapitalist.com/global-gold-mine-and- deposit-rankings-2013/. Duan, C., Wen, X., Shi, C., Zhao, Y., Wen, B., He, Y., 2009. Recovery of metals from waste printed circuit boards by a mechanical method using a water medium. J. Hazard. Mater. 166 (1), 478–482, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2008.11. 060. Electronics TakeBack Coalition, 2014. Facts and Figures on E-Waste and Recycling. Ely, C., 2014. The Life Expectancy of Electronics, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http://www.cta.tech/Blog/Articles/2014/September/The-Life-Expectancy-of- Electronics. Gaidajis, G., Angelakoglou, K., Aktsoglou, D., 2010. E-waste: environmental problems and current management. J. Eng. Sci. Technol. Rev. 3 (1), 193–199, Retrieved from http://www.researchgate.net/publication/49607064 E-waste Environmental Problems and Current Management. Garlapati, V.K., 2016. E-waste in India and developed countries: management, recycling, business and biotechnological initiatives. Renew. Sustain. Energy Rev. 54, 874–881, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.rser.2015.10.106. Gartner, 2014. Gartner Says Smartphone Sales Surpassed One Billion Units in 2014, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/2996817. Golev, A., Schmeda-Lopez, D.R., Smart, S.K., Corder, G.D., McFarland, E.W., 2016. Where next on e-waste in Australia? Waste Manag. 58, 348–358, http://dx.doi. org/10.1016/j.wasman.2016.09.025. Gough, M., 2016. Australian Laws Lag on Electronic Waste Management, Retrieved November 1, 2016, from http://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/science-tech/ australian-laws-lag-electronic-waste-management. Grossman, E., 2016. GPS Tracking Devices Catch Major U.S. Recyclers Exporting Toxic E-Waste, Retrieved November 1, 2016, from https://theintercept.com/ 2016/05/10/gps-tracking-devices-catch-major-u-s-recyclers-in-improper-e- waste-exports/. Heacock, M., Kelly, C.B., Asante, K.A., Birnbaum, L.S., Bergman, Å.L., Bruné, M.-N., et al., 2015. E-waste and harm to vulnerable populations: a growing global problem. Environ. Health Perspect. 124 (5), http://dx.doi.org/10.1289/ehp. 1509699. Investing News Network, 2016. World-Class Copper Deposits, Retrieved May 18, 2016, from http://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/base-metals- investing/copper-investing/what-makes-a-world-class-copper-deposit/. Kellner, R., 2008. Integrated approach to e-waste recycling. In: Electronic Waste Management. Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, pp. 111–160, http://dx. doi.org/10.1039/9781847559197-00111. Khaliq, A., Rhamdhani, M., Brooks, G., Masood, S., 2014. Metal extraction processes for electronic waste and existing industrial routes: a review and Australian
  11. 11. 42 A. Kumar et al. / Resources, Conservation and Recycling 122 (2017) 32–42 perspective. Resources 3 (1), 152–179, http://dx.doi.org/10.3390/ resources3010152. Lèbre, É., Corder, G., 2015. Integrating industrial ecology thinking into the management of mining waste. Resources 4 (4), 765–786, http://dx.doi.org/10. 3390/resources4040765. Li, J., Zeng, X., Chen, M., Ogunseitan, O.A., Stevels, A., 2015. Control-Alt-Delete: rebooting solutions for the e-waste problem. Environ. Sci. Technol. 49 (12), 7095–7108, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.5b00449. McLeod, C., 2014. Top Primary Silver Miners Facing Declining Ore Grades, Retrieved May 18, 2016, from http://investingnews.com/daily/resource- investing/precious-metals-investing/silver-investing/top-primary-silver- miners-facing-declining-ore-grades/. Miller, T.R., Duan, H., Gregory, J., Kahhat, R., Kirchain, R., 2016. Quantifying domestic used electronics ﬂows using a combination of material ﬂow methodologies: a US case study. Environ. Sci. Technol. 50 (11), 5711–5719, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.6b00079. Namias, J., 2013. The Future of Electronic Waste Recycling in the United States: Obstacles and Domestic Solutions. Columbia University, New York, United States. Robinson, B.H., 2009. E-waste: an assessment of global production and environmental impacts. Sci. Total Environ. 408 (2), 183–191, http://dx.doi.org/ 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2009.09.044. Schubert, G., Hoberg, H., 1997. Comminution Techniques for the Recycling of Wastes. Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., Littleton, CO (United States). Scruggs, C.E., Nimpuno, N., Moore, R.B.B., 2016. Improving information ﬂow on chemicals in electronic products and E-waste to minimize negative consequences for health and the environment. Resour. Conserv. Recycl. 113, 149–164, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.resconrec.2016.06.009. Singh, N., Li, J., Zeng, X., 2016. Global responses for recycling waste CRTs in e-waste. Waste Manag. 57, 187–197, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.wasman.2016.03.013. Statista, 2016. Statistics and Facts About the Home Appliance Industry, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http://www.statista.com/topics/1068/home-appliances/. StatisticBrain, 2015. Physical Technology, Retrieved May 6, 2016, from http:// www.statisticbrain.com/physical-technology. Step Initiative, 2014. One Global Deﬁnition of E-Waste. United Nations University, Bonn, Germany, Retrieved from http://www.step-initiative.org/ﬁles/step/ documents/StEP WP OneGlobalDeﬁnitionofE-waste 20140603 amended.pdf. The European Commission, 2012. Directive 2012/19/EU, Retrieved from http://eur- lex.europa.eu/LexUriServ/LexUriServ. do?uri=OJ:L:2012:197:0038:0071:en:PDF. Tran, H.P., Wang, F., Dewulf, J., Huynh, T.-H., Schaubroeck, T., 2016. Estimation of the unregistered inﬂow of electrical and electronic equipment to a domestic market: a case study on televisions in vietnam. Environ. Sci. Technol. 50 (5), 2424–2433, http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.5b01388. Van Eygen, E., De Meester, S., Tran, H.P., Dewulf, J., 2016. Resource savings by urban mining: the case of desktop and laptop computers in Belgium. Resour. Conserv. Recycl. 107, 53–64, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.resconrec.2015.10.032. Veit, H.M., Juchneski, N.C. de F., Scherer, J., 2014. Use of gravity separation in metals concentration from printed circuit board scraps. Rem Revista Escola de Minas 67 (1), 73–79, http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/S0370-44672014000100011. Velis, C., Mavropoulos, A., 2016. Unsound waste management and public health: the neglected link? Waste Manag. Res. 34 (4), 277–279, http://dx.doi.org/10. 1177/0734242X16638632. Vincic, J., 2015. North American Palladium Announces Year End 2014 Results, Retrieved May 18, 2016, from http://www.napalladium.com/investors/news- releases/news-release-details/2015/North-American-Palladium-Announces- Year-End-2014-Results/default.aspx. Weckend, S., Wade, A., Heath, G., 2016. End-of-Life Management: Solar Photovoltaic Panels. Widmer, R., Oswald-Krapf, H., Sinha-Khetriwal, D., Schnellmann, M., Böni, H., 2005. Global perspectives on e-waste. Environ. Impact Assess. Rev. 25 (5), 436–458, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.eiar.2005.04.001. World bank, 2014. World Bank Data, Retrieved January 1, 2015, from http://data. worldbank.org/. WorldLoop, 2013. Illegal Flows, Retrieved June 9, 2016, from http://worldloop.org/ e-waste/illegal-ﬂows/. Yoshida, A., Terazono, A., Ballesteros, F.C., Nguyen, D.-Q., Sukandar, S., Kojima, M., Sakata, S., 2016. E-waste recycling processes in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam: a case study of cathode ray tube TVs and monitors. Resour. Conserv. Recycl. 106, 48–58, http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.resconrec.2015.10.020. Zeng, X., Gong, R., Chen, W.-Q., Li, J., 2016. Uncovering the recycling potential of New WEEE in China. Environ. Sci. Technol. 50 (3), 1347–1358, http://dx.doi. org/10.1021/acs.est.5b05446. Zeng, X., Yang, C., Chiang, J.F., Li, J., 2017. Innovating e-waste management: from macroscopic to microscopic scales. Sci. Total Environ. 575, 1–5, http://dx.doi. org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2016.09.078.

