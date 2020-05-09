Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRUGS FOR DIARRHOEA PRESENTED BY ABHILASHA VERMA LECTURER JHALAWAR NURSING COLLEGE
INTRODUCTION • Diarrhoea is passing of too frequent, loose or watery stools. • It occur when the lining of intestine is un...
DEHYDRATION • Dehydration may occur when fluid loss is more than fluid intake. • When too much water lost occur from body,...
TREATMENT OF DIARRHOEA REHYDRATION MAINTENANCE OF NUTRITION DRUG THERAPY
REHYDRATION “ It is the process of restoring lost water ( Dehydration) to the body tissues and fluids”  It can be done or...
ORAL REHYDRATION SOLUTION (ORS) • The new formula of ORS By WHO, • Dissolved in 1 liter water, made up solution should be ...
INTRA VENOUS REHYDRATION CONTENT Grams/liter NaCl 5 gm kCl 1 gm Sodi. Bicarbonate 4 gm In 1 liter of water or 5 % glucose ...
MAINTENANCE OF NUTRITIONAL STATUS • Feeding during diarrhoea should be maintained as it increase intestinal digestive enzy...
ANTI DIARRHOEAL DRUGS SPECIFIC ANTIMICROBIAL DRUGS NON SPECIFIC ANTIDIARRHOEAL DRUGS
SPECIFIC ANTI MICROBIAL DRUGS CHOLERA Tetracyclines TRAVELLER’S DIARRHOEA Cotrimazole, norfloxacin,doxycyclines, erythromy...
NON SPECIFIC ANTIDIARRHOEAL AGENTS CLASS DRUGS USE Absorbants •Ispagula •Methyl cellulose IBS Colostomy diarrhoea Ileostom...
ADVERSE EFFECTS Constipation Abdominal pain Pain at injection site Nausea Gall stone Drowsiness
CONTRAINDICATIONS Abdominal pain unknown pathology Increased risk of mega colon in clients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease...
NURSING RESPONSIBILITY  Assess for abdominal pain , nausea, vomiting, distension and bowel sounds.  Assess for patient’s...
THANK YOU
treatment of diarrhoea

Drugs for Diarrhoea

treatment of diarrhoea

