  1. 1. OVARIAN CYST AND TUMOR PRESENTED BY ABHILASHA VERMA LECTURER ( OBG. GYNAE) JHALAWAR NURSING COLLEGE
  2. 2. NORMAL OVARY  Measurement - • Reproductive = 4cm × 2 cm× 3 cm • Menopause = 2 cm × 1.5 cm × 0.5 cm  Ovary are paired sex glands or gonads in female , pinkish grey in color which are concerned with- • Germ cell maturation, storage and release. • Steroidogenesis.
  3. 3. OVARIAN ENLARGEMENTS NON-NEOPLASTIC (Functional cyst) NEOPLASTIC ( Pathologic cyst)
  4. 4. NON-NEOPLASTIC ENLARGEMENT  Non-neoplastic enlargement of ovary is usually due to accumulation of fluid inside functional unit of ovary.  These are more common than neoplastic ones.  They develops as a part of menstrual cycle and short lived.  They usually cause no problem , rare they may rupture and cause acute pain and intra-abdominal haemorrhage.  Non-neoplastic cyst are as follows- • Foliicular cysts • Carpus leutium cysts. • Theca leutin cyst. • Endometriotic cyst / chocolate cysts.
  5. 5. 1) Follicular cyst- • Arise from ovarian follicles are due to distension of unruptured graffian follicles. 2) Carpus leutium cysts- • It results from haemorrhage in persistent mature carpus leutium. 3) Theca leutin cysts- • Thin walled cysts lined by leutinised theca cells. They are associated with high level of circulating gonadotropines ( pregnancy, hydatiform mole) 4) Endometriotic cysts- • Ovary is the most common site of endometriosis and chochlate cyst is the blood filled cysts of ovary. It is due to endometriosis in ovary with haemorrhage.
  6. 6. FOLLICULAR CYST ENDOMETRIOTIC CYST
  7. 7. NEOPLASTIC CYST OR PATHOLOGIC CYST • Cysts that occur due to abnormal cell growth, thsese are less common.  Incidence – • It varies from 1 to 3 % among gynaecologic admissions. • 75% of these are benign in nature.  Classification- • Dermoid cyst • Serous cyst adenoma • Endometirod tumours • Granulosa cell tumours • Androblastoma • Lipid cell tumour • Germ cell tumour • Gestational trophoblastic diasease. • Gonadoblastoma. • Secondary metastasis.
  8. 8. CLINICAL FEATURES OF NEOPLASTIC CYSTS  Most benign tumors are asymptomatic ,they generally detected as lump during abdominal palpation.  Symptoms may be- – Heaviness in lower abdomen – Gradual increase mass in lower abdomen. – Dull aching pain in lower abdomen. – Painful bowel movement. – Pelvic pain before & during menstrual cycle. – Dyspareunia – In few cases tumor big enough to fill whole abdomen causing cardio-resp. and GIT symptoms ( Nausea, indigestion) – Menstrual pattern remain unaffected unless associated with hormone producing tumor.  Signs may be- – Pitting edema my be present when tumor in great veins. – Bulging of lower abdomen. – On percussion dull in center & hyper resonant in flanks – On auscultaion friction rub over tumor
  9. 9.  When cyst ruptured – • Severe or sharp pelvic pain in lower abdomen in oneside. • Fever, faintness, dizziness. • Rapid breathing.
  10. 10. INVESTIGATIONS • Doppler USG ( cyst, ascites, blood flow etc) • CT-scan( Adenaxal mass, calcification) • MRI ( Benign or malignant) • Serum Ca 125 marker • Laparotomy & laparoscopy • Cytology.
  11. 11. DIFFRENCIAL DIAGNOSIS • Pregnancy • Full bladder • Fibroid • Encysted perotinitis • Ascites • Pregnancy with fibroid.
  12. 12. COMPLICATIONS • Torsion of pedicles. (Axial rotation) • Intracystic haemorrhage • Infection • Rupture • Malignancy.
  13. 13. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT 1. Watchful waiting.( Observation) 2. Hormone birth control pill , it prevent development of new cysts. 3. Analgesics ( NSAIDs, opioid analgesics)
  14. 14. SURGICAL MANAGEMENT • Ovarian cystectomy • Oviriotomy • Hystrectomy • Laparotomy

