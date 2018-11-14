Successfully reported this slideshow.
RADOLT INVENTIVE
ABOUT RADOLT  RADOLT TECHNOLOGY LABS is a Software Engineering company delivering products and solutions for businesses a...
Management  Abhilash Krishnan is the CTO and CO-FOUNDER of RADOLT TECHNOLOGY LABS. He manages, drives and executes the te...
Smart Road Traffic  Road traffic accident is one of the major causes of death in the world. Our proposal of a method that...
Road Traffic Detection in Miami
Vision based Traffic Management  The application of Computer Vision in real time into the traffic surveillance bases on t...
Pedestrian Detection at Times Square
Reach Us  You can reach us for any queries related to Computer Vision based Traffic Management System.  Email: abhilash@...
RADOLT - Computer Vision Road Traffic Detection and Management

RADOLT - Computer Vision Road Traffic Detection and Management

RADOLT - Computer Vision Road Traffic Detection and Management

