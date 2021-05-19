Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE BY ABHIJEET 1SJ17AE002 AE BRANCH ,SJCIT CHICKKABALLAPUR
unmanned aerial vehicle

  1. 1. UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE BY ABHIJEET 1SJ17AE002 AE BRANCH ,SJCIT CHICKKABALLAPUR
  2. 2. Air Vehicle and Payload Control • This chapter discusses how the human operators exercise control over the UAV and its payloads. • There r some key functions av • Piloting the aircraft: making the inputs to the control surfaces and propulsion system required to take off, fly some specified flight path, and land. • Controlling the payloads: turning them on and off, pointing them as needed, and performing any real-time interpretation of their outputs that is required to perform the mission of the UAS. • Commanding the aircraft: carrying out the mission plan, including any changes that must be made in response to events that occur during the mission. • Mission planning: determining the plan for the mission based on the tasking that comes from the “customer” for whom the UAS is flying the mission.
  3. 3. Modes of Control • Full remote control: the humans do all the things that they would do if they were onboard the AV, basing their actions on sensor and other flight instrument information that is downlinked to the operator station and implemented by direct control inputs that are uplinked to the AV. • Assisted remote control: the humans still do all the things that they would do if they were on the AV, based on the same information downlinked to them, but their control inputs are assisted by automated inner control loops that are closed onboard the AV. • Exception control: the computers perform all the real-time control functions based on a detailed flight plan and/or mission plan and monitor what is happening in order to identify any event that constitutes an exception to the plan. If an exception is identified, the computers notify the human operators and ask for directions about how to respond to the exception. • Full automation: the only function of the humans is to prepare a mission plan that the UAS performs without human intervention
  4. 4. Payloads and means of Controlling Payloads Some of the payloads are: • Signal relay or intercept payloads • Atmospheric, radiological, and environmental monitoring • Imaging and pseudo-imaging payloads
  5. 5. Reconnaissance/Surveillance Payloads • Reconnaissance payloads are by far the most common used by UAVs and are of the highest priority for most users. • Even if the mission of a UAV is to gather some specialized information, such as monitoring pollution, it often is essential that it be able to locate specific “targets” on the ground for the purpose of collecting data in the vicinity of those “targets.” • These payloads, or sensors as they often are called, can be either passive or active. • Both passive and active sensors are affected by the absorbing and scattering effects of the atmosphere. The two most important kinds of reconnaissance sensors will be discussed in detail in this chapter: • 1. Day or night-vision TV • 2. IR imaging
  6. 6. Reconnaissance/Surveillance Payloads Three key terms used to describe the operation of the sensor are as follows: • Detection: Defined as determining that there is an object of interest at some particular point in the field of regard of the sensor • Recognition: Defined as determining that the object belongs to some general class, such as a truck, a tank, a small boat, or a person. • Identification: Defined as determining a specific identity for the object, such as a dump truck, an M1 tank, a cigarette-class speedboat, or an enemy soldier. • For all sensors, the ability to detect, recognize, and identify targets is related to the individual target signature, the sensitivity and resolution of the sensor, and environmental conditions. • Design analysis of these factors for imaging sensors (both TV and IR) follows the same general procedure, described in detail in the following sections.
  7. 7. Target Detection, Recognition, and Identification • Imaging sensors are used to detect, recognize, and identify targets. • The successful accomplishment of these tasks depends on the interrelationship of the system resolution, target contrast, atmosphere, and display characteristics • One of the most common missions for a UAV is reconnaissance and/or wide-area surveillance. • These missions require the UAV and its operator to search large areas on the ground, looking for some type of target or activity. An example might be to search a valley looking for signs of an enemy advance. • There are three general types of search: • 1. Point • 2. Area • 3. Route
  8. 8. There are three general types of search • A “point” search requires the UAV to search a relatively small region around a nominally known target location. For instance, an electronic interception and direction-finding system may have determined that there is a suspected command post located approximately at some grid coordinate. • An “area” search requires the UAV to search a specified area looking for some type of targets or activity. For instance, it might be suspected that artillery units are located somewhere in an area of several square kilometers to the east of a given road junction. • A“route” search can take two forms. In the simplest case, the mission is to determine whether any targets of interest are present along a specified length of a road or trail, or, perhaps, whether there are any obstructions along a section of a road.
  9. 9. Weapon Payloads We distinguish between three classes of unmanned “aircraft” that may deliver some lethal warhead to a target: 1. UAVs that are designed from the beginning to operate in an intense surface-to-air and air-to-air combat environment as a substitute for the present manned fighters and bombers, 2. General-purpose UAVs that can be used for civilian or military reconnaissance and surveillance but also can carry and drop or launch lethal weapons, and 3. Single-use platforms such as guided cruise missiles that carry a warhead and blow themselves up either on or near the target in an attempt to destroy that target.
  10. 10. Design Issues Related to Carriage and Delivery of Weapons • Payload Capacity • Structural Issues • Electrical Interfaces • Electromagnetic Interference • Launch Constraints for Legacy Weapons • Safe Separation • Data Links
  11. 11. Other Payloads • Radar: Radar sensors inherently have the capability to measure range to the target, based on roundtrip time of flight of the radar signal. For pulsed radars, this measurement is made by timing the arrival of the reflected pulse relative to the transmitted pulse. For continuous-wave (CW) radars, a modulation superimposed on the continuous-wave signal is used to determine the round-trip time for the signal • A major advantage of a radar sensor is that, as an active system, it can use Doppler processing to distinguish moving targets from a stationary background. Radar energy reflected from a moving surface has its frequency shifted by an amount that is proportional to the velocity component of the reflecting surface that lies along the direction of propagation of the radar beam (a “Doppler shift”). If the return signal is combined with an unshifted signal in the receiver, “Doppler” signals are generated at difference frequencies corresponding to the Doppler shifts of the target returns
  12. 12. Other Payloads Synthetic aperture radar: This is the mini sar A SAR transmits a signal more or less perpendicular to the direction of motion of the AV and then receives the returns over a period of time during which the AV moves some significant distance. This effectively increases the aperture of the receiver by the distance traveled during the interval for which coherent data is available
  13. 13. Other payloads • ELECTRONIC WARFARE is military action involving the use of electromagnetic energy to determine, exploit, reduce, or prevent hostile use of the electromagnetic spectrum and action which retains friendly use of the electromagnetic spectrum. • The purpose of chemical detection payloads is to detect the presence of chemicals in the air, or sometimes on the ground, or surface of water. This may apply to military or terrorist situations in which the chemicals have been deliberately spread in an attempt to cause mass casualties or to civilian situations in which the chemicals are pollutants, leaks, spills, or products of fires • Nuclear radiation sensors can perform two types of missions: 1. Detection of radioactive leaks or of fallout suspended in the atmosphere, to provide data for prediction and warning similar to that provided by a chemical-agent sensor, 2. Detection of radiation signatures of weapons in storage or of weapon production facilities, for location of nuclear delivery systems or monitoring of treaty compliance
  14. 14. Other payloads • Meteorological information is vital to the successful conduct of military operations. Barometric pressure, ambient air temperature, and relative humidity are essential for determining the performance of artillery and missile systems and predicting future weather conditions that impact ground and/or air operations and tactics. • Meteorological data also is critical in many civilian situations. The potential for very long time-on-station without operator fatigue opens up many possibilities for UAVs as monitors of developing storms or other long-term weather phenomena. • Pseudo-Satellites: • It must be able to carry whatever payload is needed to perform its mission and also must be able to provide the prime power needed by the payload. Some of the missions that have beenconsidered are: • Forrest/brush fire monitoring • Weather monitoring • Communications relay • Large-area surveillance The details of any of these payloads will depend on the particular mission to be performed.
  15. 15. The tradeoffs between satellites in space and UAVs being used in a pseudo-satellite role would depend on such factors as • The consequences of a single UAV being out of service for some period of time or the cost of having a replacement ready to launch at once (and the time that it would take to reach its station at high altitude). • The acceptability of a possible crash or parachute landing in the areas where impact might occur. • The added life-cycle costs of performing periodic maintenance on the UAV and its payload, compared to the added cost of designing for very high reliability and redundancy in a satelliteand the need to replace the satellite after the end of its useful lifetime in space. • The ability to upgrade the UAV payload at any scheduled maintenance versus the very highcost, or complete impracticality, of making any repair or upgrade to the payload of anythingin orbit. The advantages or disadvantages of lower altitude for a particular application. • The issue of overflight in national airspace, which is avoided for satellites. • The payload capability of a long-endurance UAV, which is likely for some time to be less • than what can be put into orbit on a large booster. This tradeoff would be influenced by the • second-order effects of lower altitude (lower transmitter power requirements, for instance), • possible lower redundancy, and, perhaps, of using more than oneUAVto replace one satellite

