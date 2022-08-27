Successfully reported this slideshow.
cardiovacular system.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
cardiovacular system.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Education

B. Pharmacy- Ist semester, 2nd unit

B. Pharmacy- Ist semester, 2nd unit

Education

cardiovacular system.pptx

  1. 1. Cardiovascular system Prepared by: Abhishek Dabra Assistant Professor Pharmacology GGSCOP
  2. 2. Cardiovascular system This system divided into two main parts • Cardio (Heart): whose pumping actin ensure constant circulation of blood • Vascular (Blood vessels): which form a lengthy network throughout the body through which blood flows. Lymphatic system is closely associated with cardiovascular system both structurally and functionally.
  3. 3. Structure of Heart • The heart is cone shaped organ which is about 10 cm long, approximately the size of the owners fist. • It weigh varies from 225 g to 400 g. • The heart lies in the thoracic cavity between the lungs (mediastinum cavity). It lies a little more toward left side and present a base above and an apex below. • The heart wall is composed of three layers of tissues i.e. pericardium, myocardium & Endocardium
  4. 4. Pericardium • It is the outermost layer made up of two sacs i.e. Fibrous pericardium (outer layer) and serous pericardium (Inner layer). The inelastic fibrous nature of this layer prevents overdistension of the heart. • Serous pericardium has two layers: i. Parietal pericardium; attached with fibrous percardium ii. Visceral pericardium; is adhered to heart muscle. Serous pericardium consist of flattened epithelial cells, secretes serous fluid called pericardial fluid (present between parietal an visceral pericardium)
  5. 5. Myocardium • It composed of specialized cardiac muscle found only in heart. It is striated like skeletal muscle but an involuntary muscle. • The end of the cell and their branches are very close contact with the ends and branches of adjacent cells. • Microscopically these joint or intercalated disc are thicker, darker lines than the striations. Due to this arrangement cardiac muscle appear as a sheet rather than a very large number of individual cells. • Because of end to end continuity of the fibers, each one does not need to have a separate nerve supply. • When an impulse is initiated it spreads from cell to cell via the branches and intercalated discs over the whole ‘sheet’ of muscle, causing contraction
  6. 6. Myocardium contd. • The sheet arrangement of myocardium enables the atria and ventricle to contact in a coordinated and efficient manner. • Apex of myocardium is thick while base is thin comparatively.
  7. 7. Endocardium • This lines the chamber and valve of the heart. It is thin smooth membrane to ensure smooth flow of blood throughout the heart • Consist of flattened epithelial cells and is continuous with the endothelium lining the blood vessels.
  8. 8. Heart
  9. 9. Structure and function of Blood vessels (artery, vein and capillaries) • Blood vessels vary in structure, size and function and there are several types: Arteries, arterioles, capillaries, venules and veins Arteries and arterioles: These blood vessels transport blood away from the heart. They vary considerably in size and their walls consist of three layers of tissue • Tunica adventitia (Outer fibrous tissue layer) • Tunica media (Middle layer of smooth muscle and elastic tissue) • Tunica intima (Inner most layer of squamous epithelium known as endothelium)
  10. 10. Capillaries and sinusoids • The smallest arteries breakup into a number of minute vessels called capillaries. Capillary wall consist of a single layer of endothelial cells sitting on a very thin basement membrane, through which water and other small molecule can pass. • Blood cells and large molecule (plasma proteins) do not normally pass through capillary walls. • The capillary form a vast network of tiny vessels that link the smallest arterioles to the smallest venules. • The capillary bed is the site of exchange of substance between the blood and tissue fluid which bathes the body cells and with the exception of those on the skin surface and in the cornea of the eye, every body cells lies close to a capillary.
  11. 11. Capillaries and sinusoids contd. • Entry to capillary bed is guarded by smooth muscle (Capillary sphincter) that direct blood flow. • In certain places, including the liver and bone marrow, the capillaries are significantly wider and leakier than normal and are known as sinusoids. • Due to their incomplete wall and larger lumen, blood flow with less pressure and can come directly in contact with the cells outside the sinusoid wall • This allows much faster exchange of substances between the blood and the tissues.
  12. 12. Veins and venules • Veins returns blood at low pressure to heart. Walls of vein are thinner than arteries but have the same three layers of tissue. • They are thin because there is less muscle and elastic tissue in the tunica media, as vein carry low blood pressure than arteries. When cut, the veins collapse while the thicker walled arteries remain open and blood spurts at high pressure while a steady flow of blood escapes from a vein. • Some veins possess valve ( valve cusp) which prevent back flow of blood and ensure the flow of blood towards heart. Cusp are semilunar in shape.
  13. 13. Anastomoses and End-arteries • Anastomoses are the arteries that form a link between main arteries supplying an area e.g. palms of hands, soles of feet, the brain and joint, if any artery supplying the area is occluded anastomotic arteries provide a co-lateral circulation just to provide an adequate time to the main artery to dilate. • An End-artery is an artery that is the sole source of blood to a tissue e.g. branches from the circulus arterious in the brain and central artery to the retina of eye. When an end-artery is occluded, the tissue it supplies die because there is no alternative blood supply.
  14. 14. Element of conduction system of heart • The heart possesses the property of auto-rhythmicity which means it generate its own electrical impulse and beats independently of nervous or hormonal control i.e. it is not reliant on external mechanism to each heart beat. • However it is supplied with both sympathetic and parasympathetic nerve fibers which increase or decreases respectively the intrinsic heart rate. • In addition the heart respond to a number of circulating hormones, including adrenaline and thyroxine. • Small group of specialized neuromuscular cells in the myocardium initiate and conduct impulses, causing coordinated and synchronized contraction of heart muscle.
  15. 15. Sino-Atrial node (SA node) • Small mass of specialized cells lies in the wall of right atrium near the opening of superior vena cava. • Sino-atrial cells generate regular impulses because they are electrically unstable. This instability leads them to discharge (depolarize) regularly (usually 60 to 80 times a minute). • This depolarization is followed by recovery (repolarization) but almost immediately their instability leads them to discharge again.
  16. 16. Atrio-ventricular (AV) node • This small mass of neuromuscular tissue is situated in the wall of the atrial septum near atrio-ventricular valve. • The AV node merely transmit the electrical signal from the atria into the ventricles. There is a delay here; the electrical signal takes 0.1 of a second to pass through into the ventricles. This allow the atria to finish contracting before the ventricle starts. • It acts as secondary pacemaker Bundle of His • The mass of specialized fibers originates from the AV node
  17. 17. The Cardiac cycle • Normal heart beat 60 to 80 b. p. m. • During each heart beat / cardiac cycle, the heart contract (Systole) and then relaxes (diastole). Stages of cardiac cycle: • Atrial systole: Contraction of the atria • Ventricular systole: Contraction of ventricles • Complete cardiac diastole: Relaxation of atria and ventricles
  18. 18. Cardiac output • The cardiac output is the amount of blood ejected from each ventricle every minute. The amount expelled by each contraction of each ventricle is the stroke volume. • Cardiac output is expressed in liter per minute (L/min). And can be calculated by multiplying the stroke volume by the heart rate (measured in beats per minute). Cardiac output = Stroke volume X Heart rate • Normal stroke volume 72 ml and heart rate is 72, so accordingly the cardiac output is 5 L/min
  19. 19. Regulation of blood pressure • Blood pressure is the force or pressure that the blood exerts on the walls of blood vessels. There are two type of blood pressure • Systolic blood pressure: When the left ventricle contracts and pushes blood into the aorta, the pressure produced within the arterial system is called the systolic blood pressure. In adults it is about 120 mmHg or 16kPa. • Diastolic blood pressure: In complete cardiac diastole when the heart is resting following the ejection of blood, the pressure within the arteries is much lower and is called diastolic blood pressure. BP = 120/80 mmHg or BP= 16/11 kPa
  20. 20. Factors determining blood pressure • Cardiac output • Peripheral or arteriolar resistance • Auto-regulation Control of blood pressure: Blood pressure is controlled in two way: • Short term control, on a moment to moment basis, which mainly involves the baroreceptor reflex, chemoreceptor and circulating hormone • Long term control, involves regulation of blood volume by kidney and the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
  21. 21. Short term blood pressure regulation • Cardiovascular center is collection of inter connected neurons in the medulla and pons of the brain stem. The CVC receive, integrate, coordinates and input from: • Baroreceptor • Chemoreceptor • Higher center in brain • The CVC send autonomic nerve to the heart and blood vessels
  22. 22. Electrical changes in the heart • Body tissue and fluid conduct electricity well so electrical activity of the heart can be recorded on the skin surface using electrode positioned on the limbs and chest. • This recording is called as electrocardiogram (ECG). It shows the spread of electrical signal generated by the SA node as it travels through the atria, AV node and the ventricles. • Normal ECG tracing shows five wave which have been named P, Q, R, S and T. • The P wave arises when the impulse from the SA node sweeps overs the atria (atrial depolarization). • The QRS complex represents the very rapid spread of the impulse from the AV node through the AV bundle and the purkinje fibers and the electrical activity of the ventricular muscle (ventricular depolarization). • A delay between the completion of P wave and onset of QRS complex represents the conduction of the impulse through the AV node which is much slower the conduction elsewhere in the heart, and allow atrial contraction to finish completely before ventricular contraction starts. • The T wave represents the relaxation of the ventricular muscle (ventricular repolarization). Atrial repolarization occurs during ventricular contraction is not seen because of larger QRS complex.
  23. 23. Disorder of heart 1. Shock: Shock occurs when the metabolic needs of cells are not being met because of inadequate blood flow. In effect, there is a reduction in circulating blood volume, in blood pressure and in cardiac output. This causes tissue hypoxia, an inadequate supply of nutrients and the accumulation of waste products. i. Hypovolaemic shock: This occurs when the blood volume is reduced by 15 to 25%. Reduced venous return and in turn cardiac output may occur following: i. Hypovolaemic ii. Cardiogenic iii. Septic iv. Neurogenic v. Anaphylactic
  24. 24. a) severe hemorrhage — whole blood is lost b) extensive superficial burns — serum is lost and blood cells at the site of the burn are destroyed c) severe vomiting and diarrhoea — water and electrolytes are lost ii. Cardiogenic shock: This occurs in acute heart disease when the damaged heart muscle cannot maintain an adequate cardiac output, e.g. in myocardial infarction iii. Septic shock: This is caused by severe infections in which endotoxins are released into the circulation from dead Gram-negative bacteria, e.g. Enterobacteria, Pseudomonas. They cause an apparent reduction in the blood volume because of vasodilatation and pooling of blood in the large veins. This reduces the venous return to the heart and the cardiac output
  25. 25. iv. Neurogenic shock (vasovagal attack, fainting): The causes include sudden acute pain, severe emotional experience, spinal anesthesia and spinal cord damage. Parasympathetic nerve impulses reduce the heart rate, and in turn, the cardiac output. The venous return may also be reduced by the pooling of blood in dilated veins. These changes effectively reduce the blood supply to the brain, causing fainting. The period of unconsciousness is usually of short duration. v. Anaphylactic shock: In allergic reactions an antigen interacts with an antibody and a variety of responses can occur. In severe cases, the chemicals released, e.g. histamine, bradykinin, produce widespread vasodilatation and constriction of bronchiolar smooth muscle (bronchospasm). The vasodilatation profoundly reduces the venous return and cardiac output resulting in tissue hypoxia. Bronchospasm reduces the amount of air entering the lungs, increasing tissue hypoxia.
  26. 26. 2. Disease of blood vessels: Patchy changes (atheromatous plaques) develop in the tunica intima of large and medium-sized arteries. These consist of accumulations of cholesterol and other lipid compounds, excess smooth muscle and fat-filled monocytes (foam cells). The plaque is covered with a fibrous cap. As plaques grow they spread along the artery wall forming swellings that protrude into the lumen. 3. Arteriosclerosis: This is a progressive degeneration of arterial walls, associated with ageing and accompanied by hypertension. i) Large and medium arteries The tunica media is infiltrated with fibrous tissue and calcium. This causes the vessels to lose their elasticity. The lumen dilates and they become tortuous Loss of elasticity increases systolic blood pressure.
  27. 27. ii) Small arteries and arterioles: Hyaline thickening of the tunica media and tunica intima causes narrowing of the lumen and they become tortuous. These arteries are the main determinants of peripheral resistance (p. 80) and narrowing of their lumens increases peripheral resistance and blood pressure. Ischaemia of tissues supplied by affected arteries may occur. In the limbs, the resultant ischaemia predisposes to gangrene which is particularly serious in people with diabetes mellitus. 3. Cardiac failure The heart is described as failing when the cardiac output is unable to maintain the circulation of sufficient blood to meet the needs of the body. In mild cases, cardiac output is adequate at rest and becomes inadequate only when increased cardiac output is required, e.g. in exercise.
  28. 28. 4. Ischaemic Heart Disease:  Ischaemic heart disease is due to the effects of atheroma, causing narrowing or occlusion of one or more branches of the coronary arteries.  The narrowing is caused by atheromatous plaques. Occlusion may be by plaques alone, or plaques complicated by thrombosis.  The overall effect depends on the size of the coronary artery involved and whether it is narrowed or occluded. Narrowing of an artery leads to angina pectoris, and occlusion to myocardial infarction, i.e. an area of dead tissue. a) Angina pectoris: This is sometimes called angina of effort because increased cardiac output required during extra physical effort causes severe ischaemic pain in the chest.
  29. 29. The pain may also radiate to the arms, neck and jaw. Other factors which may precipitate angina include: • Cold weather • exercising after a heavy meal • strong emotions. b) Myocardial infarction  An infarct is an area of tissue that has died because of lack of oxygenated blood. The myocardium is affected when a branch of a coronary artery is occluded.  The commonest cause is an atheromatous plaque complicated by thrombosis.  The extent of myocardial damage depends on the size of the blood vessel and site of the infarct.  The damage is permanent because cardiac muscle cannot regenerate and the dead tissue is replaced with non-functional fibrous tissue.
  30. 30.  Speedy restoration of blood flow through the blocked artery using clot-dissolving (thrombolytic) drugs can greatly reduce the extent of the permanent damage and improve prognosis, but treatment must be started within a few hours of the infarction occurring.  The effects and complications are greatest when the left ventricle is involved.

