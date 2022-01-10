Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
News & Politics
Jan. 10, 2022
11 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Global teleradiology market

Download to read offline

News & Politics
Jan. 10, 2022
11 views

Global Teleradiology Market accounted for US$ 2345.21 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14063.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. Teleradiology is a type of telemedicine that entails sending radiological pictures and data from one site to another for diagnostic and consulting purposes. It is a cutting-edge technology that has arisen as a result of a mismatch between demand and supply for diagnostic services. This is evidenced by the fact that strong demand for radiology services in nations such as the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom was frequently unmet due to a scarcity of experienced and specialised teleradiology personnel.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(3/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds Huma Abedin
(4.5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(5/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
The Shattering: America in the 1960s Kevin Boyle
(0/5)
Free
The Myths of Meritocracy: A Revisionist History Anthology Malcolm Gladwell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
Peril Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Family Roe: An American Story Joshua Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World Dave Zirin
(5/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America Eyal Press
(4.5/5)
Free
Red Roulette: An Insider's Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Vengeance in Today's China Desmond Shum
(4.5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Global teleradiology market

  1. 1. Global Teleradiology Market is estimated to be US$ 14063.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period Global Teleradiology Market accounted for US$ 2345.21 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14063.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. Teleradiology is a type of telemedicine that entails sending radiological pictures and data from one site to another for diagnostic and consulting purposes. It is a cutting-edge technology that has arisen as a result of a mismatch between demand and supply for diagnostic services. This is evidenced by the fact that strong demand for radiology services in nations such as the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom was frequently unmet due to a scarcity of experienced and specialised teleradiology personnel. The report " Global Teleradiology Market, By Products & Services (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Imaging Techniques (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, and Nuclear Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers & Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’ Key Market Insights from the report: Global Teleradiology Market accounted for US$ 2345.21 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14063.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The global teleradiology market is segmented based on products and services, imaging technique, end user, and region.  Based on Products and Services, Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into Services, Hardware, and Software.  Based on Imaging Technique, Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, and Nuclear Imaging.  Based on End-User, Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers & Laboratories.  By Region, the Global Teleradiology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Teleradiology Market: The key players operating in the global teleradiology market includes Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, McKesson Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, MEDNAX Services, Inc., ONRAD Inc., RamSoft Inc., Novarad Corporation, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Teleradiology Solutions, Telerad Tech, StatRad LLC, MedWeb LLC, and WebRad TeleRadiology. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub- segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
  2. 2. along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report. Key Highlights:  In June 2020, Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands) entered into a partnership with American Telemedicine Association (ATA). This partnership aims to further the adoption of telehealth in the US. Analyst View: Increased demand for radiological services due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions including congestive heart failure and orthopaedic injuries are driving the teleradiology industry forward. Furthermore, a large increase in government spending on the healthcare information (HCIT) sector, as well as a shift in key players' focus toward digital diagnostics innovation, is fueling market growth. However, the market's expansion is hampered by a lack of internet networks and a scarcity of competent radiologists. Furthermore, ongoing improvements in medical diagnostic technologies are projected to create profitable prospects for the teleradiology market to expand in the near future. Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Teleradiology Market, By Products & Services (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Imaging Techniques (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, and Nuclear Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers & Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029” To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-teleradiology-market-4628 About Prophecy Market Insights Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business. Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:  Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning  Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.  Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.  Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.  Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
  3. 3.  Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Website- www.prophecymarketinsights.com

Global Teleradiology Market accounted for US$ 2345.21 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14063.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. Teleradiology is a type of telemedicine that entails sending radiological pictures and data from one site to another for diagnostic and consulting purposes. It is a cutting-edge technology that has arisen as a result of a mismatch between demand and supply for diagnostic services. This is evidenced by the fact that strong demand for radiology services in nations such as the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom was frequently unmet due to a scarcity of experienced and specialised teleradiology personnel.

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×