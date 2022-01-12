Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market accounted for US$ 2.54 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.22 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Automobile acoustics engineering services are engineering services that are supplied to calibrate the sound and vibration of the engine, transmission system, and other automotive components in order to monitor, manage, and bring internal cabin noise within acceptable limits. Rising demand for automotive acoustic engineering services is a major driver driving growth in the global automotive acoustic engineering services market, owing to increased government rules and regulations regulating vehicle noise management. Furthermore, increased demand for automotive acoustic engineering services in premium and luxury automobiles to improve cabin comfort is another factor driving global market expansion.