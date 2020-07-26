Proyecto educativo - Janett Maldonado Santaria - ARC

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 CREATIVO EL TÍTULO SE ESCRIBE AQUÍ PROYECTOS EDUCATIVOS INTRODUCCIÓN Los Proyectos Educativos son importantes, porque a ...
3 La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO NACIONAL P.E.N. El Perú debe tener un Proyecto Educativo Nacional. Este es un mand...
4 LA URGENCIA DE UN NUEVO HORIZONTE UNA VISIÓN DEL PAÍS VINCULADA A LA EDUCACIÓN QUE QUEREMOS ¿DE QUÉ REALIDAD EDUCATIVA P...
La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO REGIONAL P.E.R. Es el principal instrumento orientador de la política y gestión educ...
6 EJES ESTRATÉGICOS 1. Aprendizajes significativos y pertinentes. 2. Equidad con inclusión y calidez. 3. Desempeño docente...
La cita va aquí El Proyecto Educativo Local (PEL) es el principal instrumento orientador de la gestión educativa local for...
ELABORACIÓN DEL PEL
IDENTIFICACIÓN ANALISIS SITUACIONAL PROPUESTA DE GESTION ESCOLAR MONITOREO Y EVALUACION La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCAT...
X| ESQUEMA TRADICIONAL ESQUEMA ACTUAL • IDENTIDAD • DIAGNÓSTICO • PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA • PROPUESTA DE GESTIÓN  IDENTIFICA...
26 views

Published on

Proyecto Educativo
PEN
PER
PEL
PEI

Published in: Education
  1. 1. JANETT MARLENE MALDONADO SANTARIA Janett Maldonado Santaria
  2. 2. 2 CREATIVO EL TÍTULO SE ESCRIBE AQUÍ PROYECTOS EDUCATIVOS INTRODUCCIÓN Los Proyectos Educativos son importantes, porque a través de ellos se ejecutarán ideas, opiniones, estrategias para una educación efectiva. Dentro de ello se pone a disposición cuatro proyectos, siendo los siguientes: El PEI, tiene como objetivo definir la identidad de la institución educativa, transformar y mejorar la calidad educativa, compartir una visión anticipada y satisfactoria de la situación educativa que deseamos alcanzar, lograr la autonomía de la institución educativa. El PER, como objetivo brinda una educación básica con calidad y equidad, promueve una educación básica de calidad, para una educación superior competitiva y promotora del cambio y el desarrollo en nuestra región, tiene como base el diagnostico de aspectos que involucra la formación y desarrollo de los estudiantes en los niveles de educación primaria y secundaria. PEL tiene como objetivo ,analizar la realidad educativa local para identificar los retos de la educación en la provincia o distrito en función de la provincia o distrito del desarrollo humano sostenible ,permite vincular los esfuerzos por el cambio educativo dentro de una visión de una visión de desarrollo que movilice los recursos y potenciales de la localidad y fortalezca las identidades regionales dentro de un proceso de integración nacional. PEN tiene como objetivo fortalecer las capacidades de las instituciones y redes educativas para asumir responsabilidades de gestión de mayor grado y orientadas a conseguir más y mejores resultados.
  3. 3. 3 La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO NACIONAL P.E.N. El Perú debe tener un Proyecto Educativo Nacional. Este es un mandato de la Ley General de Educación (artículo 7), un compromiso asumido por el Foro del Acuerdo Nacional (Pacto Social de Compromisos Recíprocos por la Educación, disposición final) y una necesidad sentida por cuantos entienden y desean confrontar los desafíos del desarrollo del país y de sus ciudadanos. En el marco de la Ley, y en respuesta a los miles de personas y cientos de instituciones que han participado en el proceso de su elaboración a lo largo y ancho del país durante los últimos tres años, el Consejo Nacional de Educación (CNE) cumple con presentar a la nación y a sus autoridades la propuesta de “Proyecto Educativo Nacional al 2021”. Corresponde ahora al Gobierno y al Foro del Acuerdo Nacional determinar la ruta concreta que permitirá su puesta en marcha. VISIÓN Todos desarrollan su potencial desde la primera infancia, acceden al mundo letrado, resuelven problemas, practican valores, saben seguir aprendiendo, se asumen ciudadanos con derechos y responsabilidades, y contribuyen al desarrollo de sus comunidades y del país combinando su capital cultural y natural con los avances mundiales.
  4. 4. 4 LA URGENCIA DE UN NUEVO HORIZONTE UNA VISIÓN DEL PAÍS VINCULADA A LA EDUCACIÓN QUE QUEREMOS ¿DE QUÉ REALIDAD EDUCATIVA PARTIMOS? VIEJOS PROBLEMAS Y NUEVAS PROMESAS OPORTUNIDADES Y RESULTADOS EDUCATIVOS DE IGUAL CALIDAD PARA TODOS ESTUDIANTES E INSTITUCIONES QUE LOGRAN APRENDIZAJES PERTINENTES Y DE CALIDAD MAESTROS BIEN PREPARADOS QUE EJERCEN PROFESIONALMENTE LA DOCENCIA UNA GESTIÓN DESCENTRALIZADA, DEMOCRÁTICA, QUE LOGRA RESULTADOS Y ES FINANCIADA CON EQUIDAD EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR DE CALIDAD SE CONVIERTE EN FACTOR FAVORABLE PARA EL DESARROLLO Y LA COMPETITIVIDAD NACIONAL UNA SOCIEDAD QUE EDUCA A SUS CIUDADANOS Y LOS COMPROMETE CON SU COMUNIDAD
  5. 5. La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO REGIONAL P.E.R. Es el principal instrumento orientador de la política y gestión educativa regional. Se elaboró respetando el Proyecto Educativo Nacional, con la participación democrática de la sociedad civil y las autoridades educativas del gobierno regional. OBJETIVOS DEL PROYECTO EDUCATIVO REGIONAL Educación básica con equidad y calidad. Educación intercultural bilingüe y productiva de calidad. Educación superior articulada al desarrollo sostenible de la región. Gestión eficaz y democrática del sistema educativo regional Desempeño docente responsable, efectivo e innovador. 
  6. 6. 6 EJES ESTRATÉGICOS 1. Aprendizajes significativos y pertinentes. 2. Equidad con inclusión y calidez. 3. Desempeño docente ético e innovador. 4. Gestión educativa concreta de calidad. 5. Protección ambiental y desarrollo sostenible. 6. Identidad, interculturalidad y bilingüismos en la diversidad. 7. Educación superior competitiva promotora del desarrollo. POLITICAS  Proceso educativo y currículo regional pertinente  Atención a la alimentación-nutrición, promoción de la salud y seguridad escolar  Atención a la infraestructura y equipamiento educativo.  Democratización de la gestión educativa.  Priorización de la atención educativa integral a los niños y niñas de 0 a 3 años  Optimización e integralidad de los aprendizajes.  Educación inclusiva e igualdad de oportunidades al acceso y los resultados del sistema educativo.  Implementación de una cultura evaluativa como medio de mejora permanente del desempeño de los sujetos y de la calidad del servicio educativo regional.  Promoción de la formación inicial y en servicio de los y las docentes y formadores(as) de docentes para la optimización e integralidad de la enseñanza.  Alianzas y compromisos por la educación regional.  Educación Superior orientada a las demandas sociales, productivas y económicas de la Región y el País.  Revaloración de los saberes originarios y promoción de la Educación Intercultural Bilingüe.  Identidad y ciudadanía para la integración, convivencia y trascendencia social responsable.  Educación para la gestión sostenible del medio ambiente.
  7. 7. La cita va aquí El Proyecto Educativo Local (PEL) es el principal instrumento orientador de la gestión educativa local formulado por la Unidad de Gestión Educativa Local. Permite concretar acuerdos y compromisos recíprocos en torno a los objetivos planteados colectivamente. Se articula con el Plan de Desarrollo Local Concertado, con el Proyecto Educativo Regional y con el Proyecto Educativo Nacional. OBJETIVOS  Desarrollar capacidades concertadas en los diferentes actores y autoridades a fin de unificar criterios de propuesta educativa local.  Analizar la realidad educativa local para identificar los retos de la educación en la provincia o distrito en función de la provincia o distrito del desarrollo humano sostenible.  Formar una masa critica local que impulse y sostenga el proceso de descentralización educativa, de concertación y de movilización social por la educación. 4.  Es el instrumento principal de planificación concertada del sistema educativo .  Su propósito es la definición de objetivos de largo plazo para la gestión educativa en el espacio local.  Permite vincular los esfuerzos por el cambio educativo dentro de una visión de desarrollo que movilice los recursos y potenciales de la localidad y fortalezca las identidades regionales dentro de un proceso de integración nacional. DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVO LOCAL Contiene un inventario de los recursos públicos y privados, materiales y humanos disponibles en la localidad para la ejecución del Proyecto Educativo Local. GESTIÓN DEL PROYECTO EDUCATIVO LOCAL Es responsable de convocar organizar y coordinar la participación del Consejo Participativo Local de Educación(COPALE) para la elaboración, seguimiento y evaluación del Proyecto Educativo Local, el que es aprobado por Resolución Directoral.
  8. 8. ELABORACIÓN DEL PEL
  9. 9. IDENTIFICACIÓN ANALISIS SITUACIONAL PROPUESTA DE GESTION ESCOLAR MONITOREO Y EVALUACION La cita va aquí 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL P.E.I.  El PEI es un instrumento de planificación de mediano plazo de la I.E  El PEI es el referente para la formulación de los otros instrumentos de gestión de la I.E  Es finalidad de la I.E el logro de los aprendizajes y la formación integral de sus estudiantes  El PEI orienta su gestión de la I.E  La comunidad educativa junto con el CONEI participa en la formulación y evaluación del PEI  El PEI es aprobado con R.D por el director de la I:E  EL PEI es un instrumento de gestión que compromete e integra a los diferentes actores de la I.E, a las autoridades locales para mejorar los aprendizajes de los estudiantes, el desarrollo de la escuela y la comunidad donde se encuentre.  El PEI no es cualquier instrumento burocrático de gestión  Mejoramiento para la calidad pedagógica, administrativa e institucional  El PEI no se realiza de la noche a la mañana . CARACTERISTICAS DE UN PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL CONEI El proceso de elaboración del PEI, nuestro CONEI debe estar muy bien organizado, pues promoverá la elaboración del PEI a través de la conformación de un comité de planificación. Se articula con el: PAT, RI, PIN, PCI, IGA ESTRUCTURA PROPUESTA PARA EL PEI
  10. 10. X| ESQUEMA TRADICIONAL ESQUEMA ACTUAL • IDENTIDAD • DIAGNÓSTICO • PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA • PROPUESTA DE GESTIÓN  IDENTIFICACIÓN  ANÁLISIS SITUACIONAL  PRPUESTA DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR CENTRADA EN LOS APRENDIZAJES  MONITOREO Y EVALUACIÓN PASOS PARA LA FORMULACION DEL PEI ORIENTACIONES PARA REALIZAR EL PEI Promover la incorporación del enfoque ambiental en los instrumentos de gestión educativa, apoyar la creación y el desarrollo de los comités ambientales, desarrollar instrumentos pedagógicos sobre el tema ecoeficiencia, de acuerdo a los currículos nacionales y facilitar el intercambio de experiencia entre colegios y docentes.

