How to Read The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx (Full Versions)

Welcome to My Story

Are you looking for books The Communist Manifesto ?

You are in the right place!



<<< Altho both Engels & Marx are on the title page alongside the "persistent assumption of joint-authorship", Engels, in the preface to the 1883 German edition wrote it was "essentially Marx's work" & "the basic thought...belongs solely & exclusively to Marx." McLellan & other scholars believe "the actual drafting of The Communist Manifesto was done exclusively by Marx." The text itself claims to have been sketched by a group of Communists from various countries gathered in London. The Manifesto's initial publication, in 1848 in London, was in German. The 1st English translation was produced by Helen MacFarlane in 1850. The Manifesto went thru a number of editions from 1872 to 1890. New prefaces were written by Marx & Engels for the 1872 German edition, the 1882 Russian edition, the 1883 German edition & the 1888 English edition. This edition, translated by Samuel Moore with Engels' assistance, has been the commonly used English text since. Some recent English >>>

If you want to get this book, please visit this link : https://ctrlipub.blogspot.com/?book=0717802418 (The Communist Manifesto)

Meet your favorite book, find your reading community, and manage your reading life.



GET A COPY

# Goodreads https://www.goodreads.com

# Amazon https://www.amazon.com



Available formats : PDF \ EPUB \ MOBI \ KINDLE \ AUDIOBOOK

