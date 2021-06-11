Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IV BOB. HAYOT FAOLIYATI XAVFSIZLIGI 4.1 Ishlab chiqarishda su’niy yoritilganlik Ishlab chiqarish sharoitida yoritilganlik ...
ishlaganda, shuningdek, jarayonda yorug'lik oqimining ma'lum bir yo'nalishini yaratish kerak bo'lsa, uni tartibga solish t...
bo‘lishi mumkin. Ishchi yoritishdan me’yoriy ish rejimini ta’minlash maqsadida tabiiy yoritish bo‘lmagan yoki yetarli dаrа...
a) To`g’ridan-to`g’ri nur tarqatuvchi lampalar sinfiga, quyi yarim aylanasi bo`ylab o`z nurining taxminan 90% ni tarqatadi...
energiyasidan keng qo’lamda foydalanish yo’lga qo’yilganligi sababli elektr toki tasirida ro’y berisi mumkin bo’lgan bahts...
Inson tanasidan o’tayotgan tok: termik, elektrolitik, biologik ta’sirini va mehanik jarohatlanish olishi mumkin. Termik ta...
4- darajada elektr shok, qon aylanishi va nafas olish to’xtab, klinik o’limyuz beradi. 4.3 Insonning tabiatga ta’siri nati...
Geoekologik muammolar, odatda, tizimli xususiyatga ega bo‘lib, bu xususiyatlar quyidagilarda namoyon bo‘ladi: tabiiy hamda...
mamlakatlar o‘z hududidagi lokal va regional muammolarni hal etish orqaligi na global geoekologik muammolarning yechimini ...
bilan hamkorlik qilishlari lozim. Lokal (mahalliy) geoekologik muammolar – regional geoekologik muammolar ga nisbatan kich...
4) geotizimlarga texnogen ta’sir bilan bog‘liq muammolar – konchilik sanoati chiqindilarining to‘planishi, geotizimning bu...
dinamik holati haqida ma’lumot beradi. Ushbu prinsip muammoning ko‘pgina xususiyatlarini baholashda, kelajakda bo‘ladigan ...
o‘lib, ularni bartaraf etishda, eng avvalo, geoekologik muammoli hududning t abiiy geograf sharoiti va tabiiy qonuniyatlar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
49 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Abdukarimov a 210 17

ok

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Abdukarimov a 210 17

  1. 1. IV BOB. HAYOT FAOLIYATI XAVFSIZLIGI 4.1 Ishlab chiqarishda su’niy yoritilganlik Ishlab chiqarish sharoitida yoritilganlik ishchilar salomatligiga zarar yetkazmasligi uchun u ko`zni zo`riqtirmaydigan, ish vaqtida binoning hamma qismlarida bir tekis taqsimlangan bo’lishi talab qilinadi. Yorug’lik ko`zni qamashtirmaydigan bo`lishi, boshqacha qilib aytganda, yorug’lik nurlari ko`zga to`g’ridan-to`g’ri tushmasligi kerak. Yorug’likning spektral tarkibi shunday tanlanishi kerakki, natijada kishi atrofdagi buyumlarning ranglarini to`g’ri qabul qilsin. Ish joylarida keskin ajralib turuvchi soyalar bo`lishi va ish joylari bilan atrofdagi muhitning yoritilganligi juda katta farq qilmasligi kerak, aks holda kishi ko`zini bir sharoitdan ikkinchi sharoitga tez-tez o`zgartirib turishi natijasida ko`zining akkomodatsiya xususiyati buzilib, ko`rish organlarining toliqish holati ro`y beradi. Shuning uchun ham korxonalarni me`yoriy yoritish sifatli mahsulot ishlab chiqarishni ta`minlash bilan birga ishlab chiqarish sharoitini yaxshilaydi, ishchilarni charchashdan saqlaydi va mehnat unumdorligini oshiradi. Me`yoriy talablar darajasida yoritilgan hududlarda ishlayotgan ishchilarning kayfiyati yaxshi bo`ladi, shuningdek xavfsiz mehnat sharoiti yaratiladi va buning natijasida baxtsiz hodisalar keskin kamayadi. Inson ko`zi orqali binafsha rangdan to qizil ranggacha bo`lgan yorug’lik nurlarini sezadi. Ishlab chiqarish korxonalarini yoritishning mukammalligi sifat va son ko`rsatkichlari bilan tavsiflanadi. Son ko`rsatkichlariga nur oqimi (lm), yorug’lik kuchi kandela (kd), yoritilganlik (lyuks), nur qaytarish koeffitsientilari kiradi. Yuzaga tushayotgan nur oqimi shu yuzadan qaytsa, bu nur qaytarish koeffitsienti bilan belgilanadi (0,02-0,95 gacha). Sun'iy yorug'lik tabiiy yorug'lik yetishmaydigan xonalarda, shuningdek, yorug'lik bo'lmagan kunlarda xonani yoritish uchun taqdim etiladi. Kombinatsiyalangan yoritish umumiy va mahalliy qismlardan iborat. Buni yuqori aniqlik bilan
  2. 2. ishlaganda, shuningdek, jarayonda yorug'lik oqimining ma'lum bir yo'nalishini yaratish kerak bo'lsa, uni tartibga solish tavsiya etiladi. Mahalliy yoritish faqat ishchi yuzalarni yoritish uchun mo'ljallangan va hatto qo'shnijoylarda ham zarur yoritishni yaratmaydi. Statsionar va ko'chma bo'lishi mumkin emas. Sanoat binolarida faqat mahalliy yoritgichlardan foydalanish taqiqlanadi, chunki yoritilgan va yoritilmagan joylar o'rtasidagi keskin kontrast ko'zni charchatadi, ish tezligini pasaytiradi va ko'pincha baxtsiz hodisalarga sabab bo'ladi. Sun’iy yoritish umumiy yoki kombinatsiyalashgan bo‘lishi mumkin. Kombinatsiyalashgan yoritishda umumiy va mahalliy yoritish birgalikda qo‘llaniladi. Umumiy yoritishda xona ichi umumiy chiroqlar yordamida yoritilsa, mahalliy yoritishda esa chiroqlar bevosita ish joyiga yoki ish jihozi oldiga o‘rnatiladi. Masalan, ish stoli ustida o‘rnatilgan ko‘chma chiroqlar, stanoklar yoki boshqaish qurilmalarida o‘rnatiladigan chiroqlar mahalliy yoritishga misol bo‘ladi. Umumiy yoritish ish jihozi va ish joyining joylashishiga bog‘liq holda tekis yoki lokal ko‘rinishda bo‘ladi. Bundan tashqari, sun’iy yoritish ishchi yoki avariyaga oid
  3. 3. bo‘lishi mumkin. Ishchi yoritishdan me’yoriy ish rejimini ta’minlash maqsadida tabiiy yoritish bo‘lmagan yoki yetarli dаrаjada emas joylarda foydalaniladi. Avariyaga oid yoritishdan asosiy yoritish qo‘qqisdan o‘chib qolgan vaqtlarda yong‘in, portlash, ishchilarni zaharlanishi, jarohatlanish xavfi, texnologik jarayonni uzoq to‘xtab qolishi yokibuzilishi, aloqani uzilishi, suv, gaz ta’minoti to‘xtab qolishi ehtimoli bor bo‘lgan joylarda hamda navbatchilik postlarida, turli xil tizimlarning, boshqarish punktlarida foydalaniladi. Eng yuqori yoritilganlik 1 sinfdagi ishlar uсhun belgilangan bo‘lib, 5000 Lk ni tashkil etadi, kichik yoritilganlik esa IV sinfdagi ishlar uсhun - 75 Lk qilib belgilangan. Tashqi muhitda bajariladigan ishlarda ish turiga bog‘liq holda yoritilganlik 2 dan 50Lk. gacha bo‘ladi. Masalan, МТА1аrdа mashinalarning old qismidagi yoritilganlik 5 Lk, ishchi a’zolardagi yoritilganlik 10 Lk bo‘lishi mumkin. Yoritgich lampalari yorug’lik tarqatish xususiyatiga ko`ra uch sinfga bo’linadi:  to`g’ridan-to`g’ri nur tarqatuvchi;  nur yoyuvchi;  nur qaytaruvchi lampalar.
  4. 4. a) To`g’ridan-to`g’ri nur tarqatuvchi lampalar sinfiga, quyi yarim aylanasi bo`ylab o`z nurining taxminan 90% ni tarqatadigan lampalar kiradi. b) Nur yoyuvchi lampalar o`z nurlarini yuqori va quyi aylanalar o`rtasida taqsimlashga asoslangan bo`lib, umumiy nurni yuqori va quyi sfera buylab tarqatadi hamda har qanday soyalarga barham berib, yorug’likni bir tekisda tarqatish imkoniyatini beradi. Bunday lampalar ship va devorlari yorug’lik qaytarish xususiyatiga ega bo’lgan binolarga o`rnatiladi. Hozirgi paytda sun'iy yorug’lik asosan uch xil lampalar – cho’glanma, lyuminesyent va svetadiod lampalar orqali amalga oshiriladi. Gazrazryadli chiroqlar cho‘g‘lanma chiroqlarga nisbatan gigiyenik talablarga to‘liqroq javob bеrаdi. Bunday chiroqlarning ishlash muddati - 14000 soatgacha yetadi, yorug‘lik berishi – 100 L.т/Vt. ni tashkil etadi. Eng keng tarqalgan gazrazryadli chiroqlarga silindrik truba shaklidagi lyuminetsent chiroqlarni misol keltirish mumkin. Ular turli xil rusumda, уa’ni LD, LXD, LB, LTB, LDTs ko‘rinishida ishlab chiqariladi. Lyuminetsent chiroqlarda yorug‘lik oqimining tebranish chastotasi, elektr tokining tebranish chastotasiga (50 Gs) teng bo‘ladi. Bu esa ularning asosiy kamchiligi hisoblanadi. Chunki bu ko‘rsatkichga mos holda pulsatsiya koeffitsiyenti ham o‘zgaradi. Masalan, LB rusumli chiroqlarda pulsatsiya koeffitsiyenti 35%, DL rusumli chiroqlarda 65% ni tashkil etadi. Vaholanki, bu ko‘rsatkich cho‘g‘lanma chiroqlarda 15% ga tengdir. 4.2 Elektroxavfsizlik Elektr tokni insonga ta’sirini XVII asrni oxirgi choragida aniqlangan. Baland voltli elektrkimyo kuchlanishlarini manbaini xatarliligini birinchi bo’lib V.V.Petrov aniqlagan. Ishlab chiqarishdagi elektr jarohatlarini ancha keyin: 1863 yilda o’zgarmas va 1883 yilda o’zgaruvchan tokni ta’siri yozilgan. Sanoatda elektr
  5. 5. energiyasidan keng qo’lamda foydalanish yo’lga qo’yilganligi sababli elektr toki tasirida ro’y berisi mumkin bo’lgan bahtsiz xodisalar va ulardan saqlanish muhim masalalar qatoriga kirib ormoqda. Elektr toki tasirining eng xavfli tomoni shundaki, bu xavfni oldinroq sezish imkoniyati yoq. Shuning uchun ham elektr toki xavfiga qarshi tashkiliy va texnik chora-tadbirlar belgilas, to’siq vositalari bilan taminlash, shaxsiy va jamoa muhofaza tizimlarini o’rnatish nihoyatda muhim. Umuman elektr toki tasiri faqat birgina biologik tasir bilan chegaralanib qolmasdan, balki elektr yoi tasiri, magnit maydoni tasiri va statik elektr tasirlariga bo’linadiki, bularni bilish har bi kishi uchun kerakli va zaruriy malumotlar jumlasiga kiradi. Umumiy baxtsiz xodisalar ichida, elektr tokidan jarohatlanish taxminan 5% tashkil qiladi. Lekin, elektr jarohatlanish ichida og’ir turli, ayniqsa o’lim bilan tugaydigan xodisalar 70-75% tashkil qiladi. Elektr xodisalarni asosiy soni, kuchlanishi 1000V gacha bo’lgan elektr uskunalarga to’g’ri keladi. Buni sababi kuchlanishi 1000V gacha bo’lgan elektr uskunalar keng tarqalgan bo’lib, ularni ishlatadigan xodimlarni elektr texnikaviy tayyorlanishi past darajada. Kuchlanish 1000 V dan ortiq bo’lgan elektr jarohatlarni soni ancha kam, va ularga xizmat qiladigan xodimlar mahsus o’rgatilgan va tayyorlangan, sababli baxtsiz xodisalar ham deyarli kam sodirbo’ladi. Elektr tok ta’siri natijasida inson tanasini shikastlanishi elektr jarohat deb ataladi. Elektr tokning xatarligi shuki, inson o’zsezguvchi organlari bilan, kuchlanishni bor- yo’qligini aniqlamaydi. Odam faqat elektr kuchlanish ostida qolgandan keyin himoyalovchi reaksiyasi kechikib ishga tushadi. Insonni elektr tokidan jarohatlanishi sabablari quyidagicha: Izolyasiya qilinmagan tok o’tkazuvchi qismlarga tasodifan tegib ketishi. Izolyasiyasi lat yegan sababi metal qismlarga tokni o’tib ketishi.Kuchlanish ostida qolgan metalmas buyumlardan, qadamli kuchlanishdan va elektr yoyi orqali.
  6. 6. Inson tanasidan o’tayotgan tok: termik, elektrolitik, biologik ta’sirini va mehanik jarohatlanish olishi mumkin. Termik ta’siri - teri to’qimasining hujayrasini qizishidan kuydirishigacha olib kelishi mumkin. Elektrolitik ta’siri - organizmning suyuqliklari parchalanishi natijasida qonning va hujayralarning kimyoviy va fizik hususiyatlari o’zgarilishi kuzatiladi. Biologik ta’siri - tanani bioenergetik jarayonini buzilishi, ya’ni tirik hujayralarni to’lqinlanishi va mushaklarni keskin qisqarishiga olib keladigan holat. Elektr tok bilan shikastlanishni ikki turini ko’rsatish mumkin: elektr jarohat va elektr zarb. Elektr jarohatlanishi - insonni tanasini ayrim joylarini shikastlanishi, elektr kuyishi, elektr belgilari va terini metallanishini ko’rinishlariga ega. Inson tanasidan tok o’tishi natijasida tanani qizishi - elektr kuyish deb ataladi. Tanani ichki va tashqi qismi kuyishi mumkin. Jarohat olish sharoitlariga ko’ra kontakt, yoyi va aralash kuyishlarga ajratiladi.Yuqorida aytilgandan tashqari mehanik shikastlanishlar va elektroftalmiya ham elektr jarohatlanishiga kiradi. Toko’tishi vaqtida mushaklarni keskin qisqarishi natijasida terini, qontomirlarini va nervlarini yorilishiga, suyaklarni sinishiga va tobiqlarni chiqishiga sabab bo’ladi.Yoydan chiqayotgan ultra-binafsha nurlari natijasida ko’zni shamollashini еlektroftalmiya deb aytiladi. Elektr tokni ta’siri natijasida tirik to’qimalarni to’lqinlatib mushaklarni keskin qisqartirishiga olib keladigan holat elektr zarb deb ataladi. Odamni tok urish xolati to’rt darajada baholanadi: 1- darajada odam hushidan ketmagan holda yeqilib tushish, mushaklarni qisqartirishiga olib keladi; 2- darajada odamning nafas olishi va yurak faoliyatiga ta’sir etilmagan holda hushdan ketish; 3- darajada nafas va yurak faoliyatiga ta’sir etilgan holda hushdan ketish;
  7. 7. 4- darajada elektr shok, qon aylanishi va nafas olish to’xtab, klinik o’limyuz beradi. 4.3 Insonning tabiatga ta’siri natijasida shakllangan sayyoraviy, hududiy va mahalliy geoekologik muammolar Geoekologik muammolarning vujudga kelishi tabiiy jarayonlar va inson faoliyati bilan bog‘liq tarzda ro‘y b erishi mumkin. Geoekologik muammolarni keltirib chiqaruvchi tabiiy omillar va jar ayonlardan asosiylari: vulqon otilishi, zilzila, surilma, ko‘chki, sel, suv toshqi ni, kuchli shamollar, yong‘inlar va boshqalar. Bunday omillar bevosita har bir geotizimning tabiiy xususiyatlari bilan bog‘liq bo‘lib, unda inson ishti roki bo‘lmaydi. Inson va tabiiy muhitning o‘zaro ta’siri kelib chiqishi jihatidan ekologik mua mmo hisoblanadi. Lekin, u ma’lum geotizimda turli miqyosda hamda tabiiy va ijtimoiy-iqtisodiy geografik qonuniyatlar asosida ro‘y bergani sababli geografik muammo ham hisoblanadi, ya’ni ekologik muammo muayyan geotizimda tarkib topib, shakllanib, rivojlanish bosqichlarini bosib o‘tadi. Shu nuqtayi nazardan geoekologik mua mmo deyiladi. Geoekologik muammolar – insonlarning sog‘ligi va xo‘jalik faoliyatiga salbiy ta’sir etadigan, ularning tabiiy muhit bilan munosabatlarida va geotizimlarning bir butunligida nomutanosibli kni keltirib chiqaruvchi, tabiiy va antropogen omillar natijasida yuzaga kelgan jarayon va hodisalar.
  8. 8. Geoekologik muammolar, odatda, tizimli xususiyatga ega bo‘lib, bu xususiyatlar quyidagilarda namoyon bo‘ladi: tabiiy hamda ijtimoiy jarayonlar va qonuniyatlarning o‘zaro ta’siri; geograf ya, eko logiya, geologiya va boshqa fanlarning integratsiyasini talab etadigan fanlararo ahamiyat kasb etishi; resurslardan turli maqsadlarda bir qancha foydalanuvchilarning mavjudligi; geotizim yoki geoekologik muammoning holatini bitta ko‘rsatkich bilan tavsiﬂash mumkin emasligi. Geoekologik muammolarning turlari. Geoekologik muammo qotib qolgan, o‘zgarmas holat bo‘lmay, balki muntazam ravishda o‘zgaruvchi va rivojlanuvchi, ko‘p sonli oddiy muammolar tizimidir. Geoekol ogik muammolarni bir qancha ko‘rsatkichlar (xo‘jalik sohalari bilan bog‘liq, egallagan maydoni bo‘yicha, oqibatiga ko‘ra, kelib chiqish omillari) bo‘yicha tasniﬂash mumkin, lekin yuqorida ta’kidlaganimizdek, geoekologik muammo muayyan maydonda tarkib topib shakllanadi. Shu sababli, bunday muammolar tarqalgan maydoni bo‘yich a – sayyoraviy, regional va lokal, ayrim hollarda esa milliy kabi guruhlarga ajratiladi. Sayyoraviy geoekologik muammolar – butun geografik qobiq doirasida ro‘y beradigan va Yer yuzining barcha qismlariga ta’sir etadigan, b archa mamlakatlarga, butun insoniyatga birdek xavf soladigan eng murakkab geoekologik muammolardir. Bularga "Issiqxona samarasi” va iqlim isishi, "Ozon tuynugi”, Dunyo okeani sathining ko‘tarilishi va suvin ing iﬂoslanishi, cho‘llashish va h.k. kiradi. Bunday geoekologik muammolarn i bartaraf etish uchun barcha davlatlar birlashib, yagona dastur asosidaharakat qilishlari lozim. Yer yuzidagi barcha
  9. 9. mamlakatlar o‘z hududidagi lokal va regional muammolarni hal etish orqaligi na global geoekologik muammolarning yechimini topishlari mumkin. Hududiy geoekologik muammolar – egallagan maydoniga ko‘ra global geoekologik muammolardan kichikroq bo‘lib, ko‘pincha bir yoki bir necha turlardan tashkil topgan geoe kologik hodisa-jarayonlar kompleksidan iborat bo‘ladi. Regional geoekologik muammolar regional miqyosdagi geotizimlarni band etib, butun Yer yuzi uchun xavf sol masligi mumkin, ammo ularning soni tobora ortib bormoqda. Ushbu muammolar ayrim hududlargagina tegishli bo‘lishiga qaramay, ekologik va ijtimoiy-iqtisodiy oqibatlari nihoyatda xavﬂi va salmoqli, ularni o‘z vaqtida oldini olish va bartaraf etmaslik kelajakda keng miqyosdagi og‘ir ekologik kulfatlarni keltirib chiqarishi mumkin. Hududiy geoekologik muammolar tarkib topishi jihatidan oddiy va murakkab toifadagi geoekologik muammolarga bo‘linadi. Bir turdagi hodisa va jarayonl ardan iborat bo‘lsa – oddiy toifadagi, bir necha geoekologik hodisa va jarayonlardan iborat bo‘lsa – murakkab toifadagi geoekologik muammolar deyiladi. Murakkab geoekologik hodisalarning yechimi ham murakkab bo‘lib, ko‘p vaqt talab qiladi. U tobora murakkablashish va yangi hududlarni egallash yo‘nalishida rivojlanadi. Oddiy geoekologik muammolar ham makonda va vaqt mobaynida o‘ta murakkablashuvi oqibatida murakkab tusga aylanishi mumkin. Orol va Orolbo‘yi muammosi O‘zbekiston va qo‘shni respublikalar hududida joylashgan regional geoekologik muammodir. Shu sababli mazkur muammoni bartaraf etishda Orol havzasidagi barcha qo‘shni respublikalar O‘zbekiston
  10. 10. bilan hamkorlik qilishlari lozim. Lokal (mahalliy) geoekologik muammolar – regional geoekologik muammolar ga nisbatan kichikroq maydonlarni egallab, bir yoki ikki mamlakat hududida joylashgan ma’lum geotizim doirasida yuzaga kelgan muammolardir. Bunday geoekologik muammolar inson xo‘jalik faoliyati bilan bog‘liq bo‘lib, tabiiy r esurslardan intensiv foydalanish va bu jarayonda tabiat qonuniyatlarini hisobg a olmaslik, aholining bir joyda o‘ta zich to‘planishi va boshqa sabablar tufayli kelib chi qadi. Yer yuzasining namgarchilik hududlarida botqoqliklarning quritilishi, qu rg‘oqchil mintaqalarda sun’iy sug‘orish, suvomborlar barpo etish, yaylov chor vachiligini rivojlantirish, ishlab chiqarish korxonalarining qurilishi kabi jarayo nlardagi ayrim xatoliklar hamda insonning ba’zi pala-partish faoliyati lokal geoekologik muammolar yuzaga kelishiga va keng miqyosda tarqalishiga sabab bo‘ladi. Mahalliygeoekologik muammolarni ko‘rib chiqadigan bo‘lsak, ularning har taraﬂ ama kompleks tahlili va kelib chiqishi sababiga ko‘ra quyidagi genetik guruhlarini ajratish mumkin: 1) atmosfera havosining iﬂoslanishi bilan bog‘liq muammolar – yirik shahar lar va sanoatlashgan hududlarda; 2) suvdan intensiv foydalanish bilan bog‘liq muammolar – zovur suvlarining ko‘llarda to‘planishi, chuchuk suvlarning yetishmasligi, chuchuk suv havzalarining iﬂ oslanishi va h.k.; 3) yerdan intensiv foydalanish bilan bog‘liq muammolar – eroziya, sho‘rlas hish, yaylovlarning degradatsiyaga uchrashi;
  11. 11. 4) geotizimlarga texnogen ta’sir bilan bog‘liq muammolar – konchilik sanoati chiqindilarining to‘planishi, geotizimning buzilishi, og‘ir texnikaning yaylovlarni payhon qilishi va h.k.; 5) chorvaning intensiv boqilishi va buta- daraxtlarni kesish bilan bog‘liq muammolar; 6) rekreatsiya obyektlaridan foydalanish bilan bog‘liq muammolar; 7) zaharli kimyoviy moddalarning tabiiy muhitni iﬂoslashi bilan bog‘liq muammolar va h.k. Geoekologik muammolarni yechimining ilmiy asoslari. Ushbu muam molarning yechimi tizimli tahlilga bog‘liq. Tizimli tahlil natijasida muammoning asosiy xususiyatlari, ko‘lami, rivojlanish bosqichlari, yo‘nalishlari, sabablari va omillari, oqibatlari va boshqalar ayon bo‘ladi. Geoekologik muammolarni tadqiq etishda asosan hududiy, geotizimli va ekologik prinsiplar qo‘llaniladi. Hududiy prinsipni qo‘llash, muammoning hududiy miqyosini aniqlashga, uning rivojlanish chegaralarini, tarqalish arealini ajratishga imkon beradi. Mazkur prinsip hudud yaxlitligi, uning boshqa hududlar bilan aloqasi, o‘zaro bog‘liqlik va ta’sirda bo‘lishini bilishga imkon beradi.Geotizimli prinsip geoekologik muammoni o‘rganish uchun geografik asos hisoblanadi, chunki u hududning tuzilishi to‘g‘risida axborot berish bilan birga uning qanday tabiiy xususiyatlarga, resurslarga ega ekanligi haqida ma’lumotlarni olishga imkon beradi. Mazkur prinsip geotizimlar chegaralarining joylashuvini, ularning nisbati, bir- birlariga nisbatan past-balandligi, tarkibiy-
  12. 12. dinamik holati haqida ma’lumot beradi. Ushbu prinsip muammoning ko‘pgina xususiyatlarini baholashda, kelajakda bo‘ladigan o‘zgarishlarni oldindan progn oz qilishda, turli tadbirlar tizimini asoslashda va ularni qo‘llashda, barcha tur dagi kartalarni tuzishda asos bo‘ladi. Ekologik prinsipning qo‘llanilishi tirik organizmlar, jumladan insonning atrof- muhit bilan o‘zaro aloqalari, ta’siri va munosabatda bo‘lishinazarda tutilganligi bilan bog‘liq. Ekologik muammoning mantiqiy ma’nosi ham aslida tirik organizm bilan jonsiz tabiat orasidagi o‘zaro aloqa va munosabatlarning buzilishidan iboratdir. Ushbu munosabatning ziddiyatlashuvi muayyan geotizimlarda ro‘y berib, hududiy xu susiyatga ega bo‘ladi. Shuning uchun ham mazkur muammoni geoekologik muam mo sifatida tadqiq etish zarur. Geoekologik muammoni bartaraf etish deganda, avvalo, dastlabki tabiiy muvozanatni qayta tiklashni tushunmoq lozim. Tabiiy muvozanat (ekol ogik muvozanat)ni qayta tiklash – tabiiy komponentlar va geotizimlar orasidagi o‘zaro bog‘liqlik, aloqadorlik va harakatni dastlabki holatiga yaqinlashtirishdir, lekin uni asl holiga qaytarib bo‘lmaydi. Buzilgan tabiiy muvozanatni qayta tiklash tadbirlarida aho lining yashash sharoiti va sog‘ligini ham avvalgi holatiga olib kelish lozim. Masalan: Orol va Orolbo‘yibir-biri bilan uzviy bog‘liq bo‘lgan regional geoekologik muammo bo‘lib, ularning yechimi o‘zaro bog‘liq kompleks tadbi rlarni baravariga qo‘llagan holdagina hal qilish mumkin. Bunda, eng birinchi navbatda, tashqaridan kelayotgan suvning toza va miqdorining ko‘p bo‘lishig a erishish lozim. Chunki, muammoni tezlatuv chi kuch qurg‘oqchil iqlim sharoitida cho‘llashish hodisasidir. Lokal geoekologik muammolar yechimi eng sodda muammolar b
  13. 13. o‘lib, ularni bartaraf etishda, eng avvalo, geoekologik muammoli hududning t abiiy geograf sharoiti va tabiiy qonuniyatlari chuqur o‘rganilishi lozim. Har bir geotizimning xususiyatlariga mos xo‘jalik tarmoqlari va tabiatdan foydalanish chora-tadbirlarini qo‘llash orqali bunday muammolarning oldi olinadi. Masalan, yerlardan sug‘orma dehqonchilikda foydalanilishda har bir geotizimning xususiyati o‘rganilib, so‘n gra shunga mos ekin turlari, sug‘orish usuli va me’yorlari, agrotexnika tadbirlarini qo‘llash, ya’ni tabiat bilan munosabatda uning qonunlarini buzmaslik kutilgan natijalarga erishish kafolatidir.

×