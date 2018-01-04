Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.ProjacsAcademy.com Assistant Professor Dr. Abdulrhman M. Aljamouss Ph.D in Management Why Change Management??
2 Abdulrhman M. Aljamouss Ph.D in Business Administration • Assistant Professor, Mediterranean International University. •...
Professional Training with Centers • IVORY • IRDC Center. • IMTC Center. • Global Academy . • Consultants For Managerial C...
Professional training for Organizations • Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, Benghazi, Libya. • Mellitah Oil & Gas. Libyan...
Change Management The problem will happen when we run our today's work by yesterday's mentality Not by tomorrow's mentalit...
Three Key Drivers of Change… INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GLOBALIZATION & TRANSNATIONALISM DIVERSITY & MULTICULTURALISM When com...
RECOGNIZING MIND TRAPS AND DECIDING TO CHANGE MIND TRAPS • Unrealistic expectations • Taking things personally • All or no...
Self-observation vs. Self-Consciousness • Self-observation This is a technique where you observe and evaluate yourself und...
Individual change management • ADKAR The ADKAR model for individual and organizational change management was developed by ...
Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 1. Establishing a Sense of Urgency • Examining the market and competitiv...
Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 3. Developing a Vision and Strategy • Creating a vision to help direct t...
Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 5. Empowering Broad-Based Action • Getting rid of obstacles • Changing s...
Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 7. Consolidating Gains and Producing More Change • Using increased credi...
Denial Anger/ Loss More Info/ Reflection Bargaining/ Testing Skill Development/ Coaching Acceptance/ Reinforcement Respons...
How Do We Respond to Uncertainty? We Ask Questions: • What’s happening? • Why am I reacting like this? • What can I do abo...
Level of Optimism Informed Optimism Rewarding Completion Uninformed Optimism Negative Positive The Emotional Cycle of Chan...
Kelley and Conner's Emotional Cycle of Change • Stage 1: Uninformed Optimism In stage 1, you may be excited to get started...
Kelley and Conner's Emotional Cycle of Change • Stage 3: Hopeful Realism Once you've pushed past doubt, your pessimism sho...
  5. 5. Change Management The problem will happen when we run our today's work by yesterday's mentality Not by tomorrow's mentality Prosperit y courses will not graduate crisis leaders Don’t change just for the sake of change
  6. 6. Three Key Drivers of Change… INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GLOBALIZATION & TRANSNATIONALISM DIVERSITY & MULTICULTURALISM When companies get into trouble, they often turn to the tried and proven: • Downsizing • Reengineering • Traditional strategic planning methods About 68% of all downsizing, restructuring, & reengineering efforts are not successful
  7. 7. 9
  8. 8. ‫إنكار‬
  9. 9. 11
  10. 10. RECOGNIZING MIND TRAPS AND DECIDING TO CHANGE MIND TRAPS • Unrealistic expectations • Taking things personally • All or nothing thinking • Exaggeration • Rigid thinking
  11. 11. Self-observation vs. Self-Consciousness • Self-observation This is a technique where you observe and evaluate yourself under the guidance of an observation checklist or some questions you decide on before the observation. Of course, to be able to observe yourself, first you need to videotape your lesson! • Self-Consciousness Awareness to one’s own mental activity as well as the environment Meaning Has 3 Applications: 1.Sensory Awareness 2.Inner Awareness 3.Sense of Self ‫والوعي‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫مراقبة‬‫الذاتي‬
  12. 12. Individual change management • ADKAR The ADKAR model for individual and organizational change management was developed by Prosci with input from more than 1000 organizations from 59 countries. This model describes five required building blocks for change to be realized successfully on an individual level. The building blocks of the ADKAR Model include: • Awareness – of why the change is needed • Desire – to support and participate in the change • Knowledge – of how to change • Ability – to implement new skills and behaviors • Reinforcement – to sustain the change
  13. 13. Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 1. Establishing a Sense of Urgency • Examining the market and competitive realities • Identifying and discussing crises, potential crises, or major opportunities 2. Creating the Guiding Coalition • Putting together a group with enough power to lead the change • Getting the group to work together like a team
  14. 14. Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 3. Developing a Vision and Strategy • Creating a vision to help direct the change effort • Developing strategies for achieving that vision 4. Communicating the Change Vision • Using every vehicle possible to constantly communicate the new vision & strategies • Having the guiding coalition role model the behavior expected of employees
  15. 15. Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 5. Empowering Broad-Based Action • Getting rid of obstacles • Changing systems or structures that undermine the change vision • Encouraging risk taking and nontraditional ideas, activities, and actions 6. Generating Short-Term Wins • Planning for visible improvement in performance or “wins” • Creating those wins • Visibly recognizing and rewarding people who made the wins possible
  16. 16. Leading Change : The Eight Stage Process / Kotter 7. Consolidating Gains and Producing More Change • Using increased credibility to change all systems, structures, and policies that don’t fit together and don’t fit the transformation vision • Hiring, promoting, and developing people who can implement the change vision • Reinvigorating the process with new projects, themes, and change agents 8. Anchoring New Approaches in the Culture • Creating better performance through customer and productivity oriented behavior, more and better leadership, and more effective management • Articulating the connections between new behaviors and organizational success • Developing means to ensure leadership development and succession
  17. 17. Denial Anger/ Loss More Info/ Reflection Bargaining/ Testing Skill Development/ Coaching Acceptance/ Reinforcement Responses to Change
  18. 18. How Do We Respond to Uncertainty? We Ask Questions: • What’s happening? • Why am I reacting like this? • What can I do about it? What is lost when things change? • Self-Confidence • Security • Identity • Relationships • Routine • Control
  19. 19. Level of Optimism Informed Optimism Rewarding Completion Uninformed Optimism Negative Positive The Emotional Cycle of Change Informed Pessimism Hopeful Realism TIME
  20. 20. Kelley and Conner's Emotional Cycle of Change • Stage 1: Uninformed Optimism In stage 1, you may be excited to get started, but your emotional response levels will be low, as you'll be focused on doing, rather than thinking. However, you may not be aware of the difficulties that you could face along the way. • Stage 2: Informed Pessimism As your new situation progresses, you may start to feel some negative emotions about the project, especially if you hit problems. For example, you may become frustrated by challenges, or anxious about your ability to meet your goal. You may even want to quit altogether. This is the point at which many projects fail.
  21. 21. Kelley and Conner's Emotional Cycle of Change • Stage 3: Hopeful Realism Once you've pushed past doubt, your pessimism should start to decline. You may still feel anxious, but you're more likely to be able to solve problems, because you're now more familiar with your situation. • Stage 4: Informed Optimism In this phase, you'll start to feel confident that you've made the right choice. You'll look at the change with more experienced eyes, and you'll feel less anxious about problems. • Stage 5: Completion You'll probably feel very satisfied when you reach your goal. Your emotional response levels will have lowered, now that you've worked through the problems and brought about a change.

