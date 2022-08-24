Goal Setting Theory.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
Education

Goal Setting Theory by locke and latham

Goal Setting Theory by locke and latham

Education

  1. 1. What is Goal Setting Theory? Goal-setting theory is a theory based on the idea that setting specific and measurable goals is more effective than setting unclear goals. Edwin A. Locke developed this theory in 1968. • Goals can be defined as a result that individuals try to accomplish. • In organizations, people are motivated to direct their attention toward and achieve goal.
  2. 2. What is Goal Setting Theory? Locke and Gary Latham (1991) found that individuals who set specific, difficult goals performed better than those who set general, easy goals. Locke proposed five basic principles of goal-setting: 1) Clarity 2) Challenge 3) Commitment 4) Feedback 5) Task complexity
  3. 3. Goal Setting Theory The positive relationship between goal setting and task performance is one of the most replicable findings in the management and organization literature. According to goal setting theory, the highest levels of performance are usually reached when goals are both difficult and specific. People learn from a very early age that if they want to accomplish a goal, then they have to pay attention to the goal and ignore other things, work hard to accomplish the goal, and keep working hard until the goal is reached.
  4. 4. Goal Setting Theory Performance has been shown to be higher when goals are higher, when people are committed to reaching the goal, and when people possess the required ability and knowledge to achieve that goal. When giving people goals to perform, be sure that the goal is specific, such as “Sell one hundred computers,” or that the goal describes the desired performance level, such as “Complete this list of seven tasks by 5:00 p.m. today”.
  5. 5. Goal Setting Theory Higher levels of commitment can be reached when an individual believes that reaching the goal is both important and attainable, or at least believes that progress toward reaching the goal is possible. Goal setting results in the highest performance levels when people are given feedback about how well they are performing. People with high self-efficacy set higher goals for themselves than do people with low self-efficacy.
  6. 6. Goal Setting Theory Managers can help increase employee self-efficacy by providing proper training and education to improve necessary skills, and expressing confidence and belief in the employee’s ability to accomplish the performance goal. Goal setting effects may be smaller for a complex task if the individual does not discover appropriate strategies and methods while performing the task.
  7. 7. Criticisms of the Theory • Goal setting theory has been overprescribed. • Goal setting has been described as being effective for any type of task in any type of setting, but this may not actually be the case in organizations. • The theory has been criticized for advocating goals that are too specific or too narrow. • Specific goals can cause individuals to spend too much time focusing on them to the detriment of other important organizational behaviors, such as innovation, creativity, and flexibility.
  8. 8. Criticisms of the Theory • Theory has ignored the problems caused by too many goals being assigned for task performance. • Critics have argued that there may not be a positive, linear relationship between goal difficulty and task performance as advocated by the theory. If goals are too challenging, then undesired organizational outcomes can occur, such as unethical behavior and unnecessary risk taking in order to accomplish goals.
  9. 9. Implications of the Theory for Managers • The goals are specific, measurable, and sufficiently difficult; employees have the ability to perform the desired task; feedback is provided showing progress toward goal attainment; rewards are given for goal attainment; the supervisor or manager is supportive of the goal setting process; and goals are accepted by employees and viewed as important. • Don’t set too many goals for employees, as they tend to focus on only one or two goals at a time and thus may overlook other goals.
  10. 10. Implications of the Theory for Managers • Be sure to set the right time for employees to reach their goals. • If you don’t specify a time frame then employees will tend to focus on short-term goals and avoid long-term goals. • Be careful to stress that goal accomplishment should only be done through ethical behaviors, and that unethical behaviors will not be tolerated in your organization.
  11. 11. Thankyou!

