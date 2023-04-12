Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

New slide cell biology.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Drugs for Renal Impairment and cr cl calculation.pptx
ZunairaAhmedqazi
ch 4 t m hip joint part 3.pptx
AhmedFaisal59561
Floor reaction Ankle foot orthosis or Gravity reaction ankle foot orthosis
Joe Antony
Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
Amphoteracin B
gideonvantonder1
Home Automation-3.pptx
Nandu980957
Mardana taqat barhany ka tarika / Nafs ki kamzori / Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
ch 3 Shoulder Elbow joint.pptx
AhmedFaisal59561
1 of 9 Ad

New slide cell biology.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Medical Cell Biology

Medical Cell Biology

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
450 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Drugs for Renal Impairment and cr cl calculation.pptx
ZunairaAhmedqazi
0 views
ch 4 t m hip joint part 3.pptx
AhmedFaisal59561
0 views
Floor reaction Ankle foot orthosis or Gravity reaction ankle foot orthosis
Joe Antony
0 views
Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
0 views
Amphoteracin B
gideonvantonder1
0 views
Home Automation-3.pptx
Nandu980957
0 views
Mardana taqat barhany ka tarika / Nafs ki kamzori / Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
0 views
ch 3 Shoulder Elbow joint.pptx
AhmedFaisal59561
0 views
rome seminar A.pptx
Androidteachs
0 views
braintumors-radiology.pdf
PANFRAGGER
0 views
Triad of death, damage controle surgery.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
covid thyroiditis.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Genomics PPT2018_1_19P18_25_55.pdf
Pavanteja97
0 views
1.INTRODUCTION TO MYCOLOGY & CLASSIFICATION.ppt
AlphoncePancras
0 views
Top 5 Drinks for Better Immunity and Stomach Function - Yakult India
Yakult
0 views
33 COPD LECTURE.pptx
SamuelAgboola11
0 views
oral manifestation of systemic diseases.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Stump stone after cholecystectomy.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Complications of lost gall stones after LC.ppt
professor Dr. Hiwa Omer Ahmed
0 views
Reciprocating Gait Orthosis
Joe Antony
0 views
Drugs for Renal Impairment and cr cl calculation.pptx
ZunairaAhmedqazi
0 views
2 slides
ch 4 t m hip joint part 3.pptx
AhmedFaisal59561
0 views
40 slides
Floor reaction Ankle foot orthosis or Gravity reaction ankle foot orthosis
Joe Antony
0 views
14 slides
Trauma overview.pptx
FREDRICK70
0 views
8 slides
Amphoteracin B
gideonvantonder1
0 views
13 slides
Home Automation-3.pptx
Nandu980957
0 views
13 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
18 slides
Advertisement

New slide cell biology.pptx

  1. 1. Medical Cell Biology Home Work
  2. 2. What is the main difference between Mitosis and Meiosis :- Mitosis • In Mitotic division, a single division results in two daughter cells. • Mitosis is known as equational division. This is because the daughter cells have the same diploid number of chromosomes as the parent. Meiosis • Meiotic division involves two successive divisions meiosis I and meiosis II. These divisions result in four daughter cells. • Meiosis I is known as reductional division. This is because the chromosome number is reduced to half. Meiosis II is known as equational division. This is because the sister chromatids separate and the chromosome number remains the same.
  3. 3. Mitosis Meiosis • Prophase is short and does not comprise any phase. • There is no pairing of chromosomes, crossing-over, or chiasmata-formation during prophase. • Prophase I is very long and comprises 5 phases –leptotene, zygotene, pachytene, diplotene, and diakinesis. • In the zygotene stage of prophase, the pairing of chromosomes occurs. During pachytene, the crossing-over occurs. The chiasmata are formed in the diplotene stage.
  4. 4. Mitosis Meiosis • Synaptonemal complex is not formed. • Anaphase involves the separation of the chromatids of each chromosome. • Synaptonemal complex is formed during the zygotene stage of prophase I. • During anaphase I, the homologous chromosomes separate, while the chromatids remain attached at their centromeres. • During anaphase II, the chromatids separate as a result of the splitting of the centromere.
  5. 5. Mitosis Meiosis • Number of chromosomes remains the same. • Homologous chromosome do not pair up. • Chiasmata do not form and crossing over never occurs. • Daughter cells are genetically identical. • Two divisions Number of chromosomes is halved. • Homologous chromosome pairup to form bivalent • Chiasmata form and crossingover Occurs • Daughter cells are genetically different from the parent cells.
  6. 6. 2.What is the main function of Cyclin: • The cell cycle is regulated by cyclins, a type of protein that binds and activates cyclin dependent kinases (CDKs). • The accurate transmission of genetic information from a cell to a daughter cell is ensured by the tight regulation of the four stages of the cell cycle. The stages of this cycle include: Gap 1 (G1) phase, DNA synthesis (S) phase, gap 2 (G2) phase, and mitosis (M) phase. For each phase, there is a corresponding group of cyclins: G1 cyclins, G1/S cyclins, S cyclins and M cyclins, each with a different function.
  7. 7. Function of cyclins in the cell cycle: • Cyclins have no enzymatic function of their own, and instead bind to CDKs to activate them. Once bound, they form maturation promoting factors which can phosphorylate target proteins and lead to the many different stages of the cell cycle. • Cyclins are the regulatory subunits of holoenzyme CDK complexes that control progression through cell-cycle checkpoints by phosphorylating and inactivating target substrates. The cyclins associate with different CDKs to provide specificity of function at different times during the cell cycle.

×