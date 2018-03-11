Makalah mpi abdullah j a 163111154

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Makalah Manajemen Peserta Didik dalam Lembaga Pendidikan Islam Disusun Untuk Memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah Manajemen Pendidik...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Keberhasilan dalam menyelenggarakan lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) akan sangat be...
4. Bagaimana pendekatan dan ruang lingkup manajemen peserta didik? 5. Bagaimana bentuk kegiatan manajemen peserta didik da...
BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Manajemen Peserta didik dalam Lembaga Pendidikan Islam Manajemen Peserta didik merupakan k...
1. Meningkatkan pengetahuan, ketrampilan dan psikomotor peserta didik. 2. Menyalurkan dan mengembangkan kemampuan umum (ke...
Yaitu peserta didik dapat mengadakan sosialisasi dangan lingkunagannya, baik lingkungan keluarga, teman sebaya, lingkungan...
mereka, akan tetapi justru untuk mempersatukan serta saling memahami dan menghargai. 4. Upaya pengaturan terhadap pembimbi...
di sekolah, memperketat presensi, penuntutan disiplin yang tinggi, menyelesaikan tugas-tugas yang diberikan kepadanya. Pen...
program untuk mencapai tujuan itu; (3) identifikasi dan pengerahan sumber yang jumlahnya selalu terbatas. Berkaitan dengan...
tidak terjadi penyimpangan dan penyelewengan yang dapat berakibat tidak tercapainya harapan yang dituju.11 E. Bentuk Kegia...
4. Penerimaan peserta didik baru Penerimaan peserta didik baru dilakukan melalui kegiatan pendaftaran dan seleksi.14 Ada b...
 Pembentukan panitia peserta didik baru  Rapat penerimaan peserta didik baru  Pembuatan, pengiriman/pemasangan, pengumu...
a. Agar peserta didik menegerti dan menaati peraturan yang berlaku di madrasah b. Agar peserta didik dapat berpartisipasi ...
Pembangunan di bidang pendidikan diarahkan pada pengembangan sumber daya , manusia yang bermutu tinggi, guna memenuhi kebu...
bertujuan untuk melihat kemajuan belajar peserta didik dalam hal penguasaan materi pengajaran yang telah dipelajarinya ses...
berbagai informasi dari alumni.18 Misalnya informasi tentang materi pelajaran mana yang sangat membantu untuk studi selanj...
BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Manajemen Peserta didik merupakan keseluruhan proses penyelenggaraan usaha kerja sama dalam ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Abu Choir, 2013, Wajah Baru Menejemen Pendidikan, Surakarta Perpustakaan IAIN Surakarta. Agus Wibowo, 2013,...
  1. 1. Makalah Manajemen Peserta Didik dalam Lembaga Pendidikan Islam Disusun Untuk Memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah Manajemen Pendidikan Islam Dosen Pengampu : Yayan Andrian, S. Ag., M. ED.MGMT. Disusun Oleh : Abdullah Jamilaini Atmowiyono 163111154 PENDIDIKAN AGAMA ISLAM FAKULTAS ILMU TARBIYAH DAN KEGURUAN INSTITUT AGAMA ISLAM NEGERI SURAKARTA TAHUN 2018
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Keberhasilan dalam menyelenggarakan lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) akan sangat bergantung kepada pengelolaan komponen-komponen pendudukung pelaksanaan kegiatan seperti kurikulum, peserta didik, pembiayaan, tenaga pelaksana, dan sarana prasarana. Komponen –komponen tersebut merupakan satu kesatuan dalam upaya pencapaian tujuan lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah), artinya bahwa satu komponen tidak lebih penting dari komponen lainnya. Akan tetapi satu komponen memberikan dukungnn bagi komponen lainnya sehingga memberikan kontribusi yang tinggi terhadap pencapaian tujuan lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) tersebut. Komponen peserta didik keberadaannya sangat dibutuhkan, terlebih bahwa pelaksanaan kegiatan pendidikan di madrasah, peserta didik merupakan subyek sekaligus objek dalam proses transformasi ilmu pengetahuan dan ketrampilan yang diperlukan. Oleh karena itu keberadaan peserta didik tidak hanya sekedar memenuhi kebutuhan saja, akan tetapi harus menjadi bagian dari kebermutuan dari lembaga pendidikan islam(madrasah). Artinya bahwa dibutuhkan Manajemen peserta didik yang bermutu bagi lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) itu sendiri. Sehingga peserta didik itu dapat tumbuh dan berkembang sesuai dengan potensi fisik, kecerdasan intelektual, sosialemosional, dan kejiwaan peserta didik. Kebutuhan peserta didik dalam mengembangkan dirinya tentu saja beragam dalam hal pemrioritasan, seperti para peserta didik ingin sukses dalam hal prestasi akademiknya, disisi lain ia juga ingin sukses dalam hal sosialisasi dengan teman sebayanya. Bahkan ada juga peserta didik yang ingin sukses dalam segala hal. Pilihan-pilihan yang tepat atas keberagaman keinginan tersebut tidak jarang menimbulkan masalah bagi para peserta didik. Oleh karena itu diperlukan layanan bagi peserta didik yang dikelola dengan baik. Manajemen peserta didik berupaya mengisi kebutuhan akan layanan yang baik tersebut, mulai dari peserta didik tersebut mendaftarkan sekolah sampai peserta didik tersebut menyelesaikan studi di sekolah tersebut. B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan manajemen peserta didik dalam lembaga pendidikan islam? 2. Bagaimana tujuan dan fungsi manajemen peserta didik? 3. Bagaimana prinsip-prinsip manajemen peserta didik?
  3. 3. 4. Bagaimana pendekatan dan ruang lingkup manajemen peserta didik? 5. Bagaimana bentuk kegiatan manajemen peserta didik dalam lembaga pendidikan islam?
  4. 4. BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Manajemen Peserta didik dalam Lembaga Pendidikan Islam Manajemen Peserta didik merupakan keseluruhan proses penyelenggaraan usaha kerja sama dalam bidang kesiswaan dalam rangka pencapaian tujuan pembelajaran di suatu lembaga pendidikan islam. Untuk mencapai tujuan tersebut memerlukan manajemen atau pengelolaan yang baik. Manajemen peserta didik juga dapat diartikan penataan dan pengaturan terhadap kegiatan yang berkaitan dengan peserta didik, mulaimasuk sampai keluarnya peserta didik dari madrasah, baik yang berkenaan dengan peserta didik, pendidik, sumber pendidikan serta sarana prasarana.1 Sedangkan manajemen peserta didik menurut Frans Mataheru memiliki pengertian sebagai proses pengurusan segala hal yang berkaitan dengan siswa di sekolah mulai dari perencanaan, penerimaan siswa, pembinaan yang dilakukan selama siswa berada di sekolah, sampai dengan siswa menyelesaikan pendidikannya melalui penciptaan suasana pembelajaran yang kondusif dan konstruktif terhadap berlangsungnya proses belajar mengajar atau pembelajaran yang efektif.2 Manajemen peserta didik meliputi kegiatan penerimaan, orientasi, pencatatan, pembinaan, dan penilaian.3 Manajemen kesiswaan meliputi seluruh proses kegiatan pembinaan siswa yang agar dapat berkembang secara optimal seusai potensi yang dimiliki peserta didik.4 B. Tujuan dan Fungsi Manajemen Peserta Didik Tujuan umum manajemen peserta didik adalah mengatur kegiatan-kegiatan peserta didik agar kegiatan-kegiatan tersebut menunjang proses belajar mengajar di madrasah. Sehingga kegiatan belajar mengajar di madarasah dapat berjalan dengan lancar, tertib, dan teratur sehingga dapat memberikan kontribusi bagi pencapaian tujuan madrasah dan pendidikan secara keseluruhan. Adapun tujuan khusus daripada manajemen peserta didik adalah sebagai berikut:5 1 Agus Wibowo, Manajemen Pendidian Karakter Di Sekolah, (Pustaka Pelajar, Yogyakarta: 2013). hlm. 177 2 Yeti Heryati dan Mumuh Muhsin, Manajemen Sumber Daya Pendidikan, (CV Pustaka Setia, Bandung: 2014). Hlm. 78 3 Nurhattati Fuad, Manajemen Berbasis Masyarakat, (PT Raja Gravindo, Persada Jakarta: 2014). Hlm. 40 4 Abu Choir, Wajah Baru Menejemen Pendidikan, (Perpustakaan IAIN Surakarta, Surakarta, 2013). hlm. 75 5 Yeti Heryati dan Mumuh Muhsin, Manajemen Sumber Daya Pendidikan, 2014, Bandung: CV Pustaka Setia. Hlm. 78
  5. 5. 1. Meningkatkan pengetahuan, ketrampilan dan psikomotor peserta didik. 2. Menyalurkan dan mengembangkan kemampuan umum (kecerdasan), Bakat, dan minat peserta didik. 3. Menyalurkan aspirasi, harapan, dan kebutuhan, peserta didik. 4. Dengan terpenuhinya 1, 2, 3 diatas, diharapkan peserta didik dapat mencapai kebahagiaan dan kesejahteraan hidup dan selanjutnya dapat belajar dengan baik dan tercapai cita-cita mereka (Diknas, 2007). Sedangkan menurut Shrode dan Voich tujuan utama manajemen pendidikan adalah produktifitas dan kepuasan 6 mungkin saja tujuan ini tidak tunggal bahkan jamak, seperti peningkatan mutu pendidikan /lulusannya. Keuntungan/profit yang tinggi pemenuhan kesempatan kerja, pembangunan daerah/ nasional tanggung jawab sosial. Tujuan-tujuan ini ditentukan berdasarkan penataan dan pengkajian terhadap situasi dan kondisi oganisasiseperti kekuatan dan kelemahan, peluang dan ancaman. Produktifitas dalam pengertian perilaku merupakan sikap mental yang senantiasa berusaha untuk terus berkembang. Melaksanakan manajemen kesiswaan ditujukan untuk dapat mencapai sasaran utama, yaitu:7 1. Pembinan sikap 2. Pembinaan pengetahuan 3. Pembinaan ketrampilan Fungsi manajemen peserta didik secara umum adalah sebagai wahana bagi peserta didik untuk mengembangkan diri seoptimal mungkin, baik yang berkenaan dengan segi-segi individualitas, segi sosial, segi aspirasi, segi kebutuhan, maupun segi- segi potensi peserta didik lainnya. Secara khusus, fungsi manajemen peserta didik adalah sebagai berikut.8 1. Fungsi yang berkenaan dengan pengembangan individualitas peserta didik. Yaitu peserta didik dapat mengembangkan potensi-potensi individualitasnya tanpa banyak hambatan. Potensi-potensi bawaan tersebut meliputi kemampuan umum (kecerdasan), kemampuan khusus (bakat) dan kemampuan lainnya. 2. Fungsi yang berkenaan dengan pegembangan fungsi sosial peserta didik. 6 Shrode A. Wiliam, Organization And Management Basic System Concepts (Irwin Book,Ttp,Malaysia: 2003). h.132. 7 Abu Choir, Wajah Baru Menejemen Pendidikan, (Perpustakaan IAIN Surakarta, Surakarta, 2013). hlm. 75 8 Yeti Heryati dan Mumuh Muhsin, Manajemen Sumber Daya Pendidikan, 2014, Bandung: CV Pustaka Setia. Hlm. 79
  6. 6. Yaitu peserta didik dapat mengadakan sosialisasi dangan lingkunagannya, baik lingkungan keluarga, teman sebaya, lingkungan madrasah bahkan lingkungan sosial masyarakatnya. Fungsi ini berhubungan dengan hakikat peserta didik sebagi makhluk sosial. 3. Fungsi yang berkenaan dengan penyaluran aspirasi dan harapan peserta didik. Yaitu menyalurkan hobi, kesenangan, dan minat peserta didik. Hobi, kesenangan dan minat peserta didik patut disalurkan oleh peserta didik sebab dapat menunjang perkembangan peserta didik secara keseluruhan. 4. Fungsi yang berkenaan dengan pemenuhan kebutuhan dan kesejahteraan peserta didik. Yaitu peserta didik dapat mencapai kesejahteraan dalam hidupnya. C. Prinsip-prinsip Manajemen Peserta Didik Prinsip adalah suatu yang harus dijadikan pedoman dalam melaksanakan tugas. Prinsip manajemen peserta didik mengandung arti bahwa dalam mengatur peserta didik harus selalu berpegang dan berpedoman pada prinsip-prinsip yang sudah di tetatpkan. Prinsip-prinsip manajemen perserta didik menurut pengarahan dari Direktorat Tenaga Kependidikan Direktorat Jenderal Peningkatan Mutu Pendidik dan Tenaga Kependidikan, Departemen Pendidikan Nasional (2007) sebagai berikut.9 1. Bagian dari keseluruhan manajemen sekolah Manajemen peserta didik merupakan bagian dari keseluruhan manajemen sekolah. Manajemen peserta didik ditempatkan dalam kerangka menajemen sekolah dan tidak boleh di tempatkan diluar sekolah. 2. Mengemban misi pendidikan Manajemen peserta didik harus mengemban misi pendidikan dan dalam rangka mendidik para peserta didik. Semua kegiatan baik dalam bentuk kegiatan berat, ringan, maupun yang tidak diminati peserta didik haruslah tetap diarahkan untuk mendidik peserta didik bukan untuk hal yang lainnya. 3. Mempersatukan peserta pidik Kegiatan manajemen peserta didik harus diupayakan untuk mempersatukan peserta didik yang mempunyai beragam latar belakang dan banyak perbedaan. Perbedaan yang ada pada peserta didik bukan diarahkan untuk memunculkan konflik diantara 9 Yeti Heryati dan Mumuh Muhsin, Manajemen Sumber Daya Pendidikan, (CV Pustaka Setia, Bandung: 2014). Hlm. 80
  7. 7. mereka, akan tetapi justru untuk mempersatukan serta saling memahami dan menghargai. 4. Upaya pengaturan terhadap pembimbingan peserta didik Kegiatan manajemen peserta didik harus dipandang sebagai upaya pengaturan terhadap pembimbingan peserta didik. Maksudnya adalah bahwa dalam upaya pembimbingan harus ada pihak yang membimbing dan yang dibimbing. Keengganan peserta didik untuk dibimbing akan menghambat terlaksanannya pembimbingan. 5. Mendorong dan memacu kemandirian peserta didik Kegiatan manajemen peserta didk harus mendorong dan memacu kemandirian pesrta didik. Prinsip kemandirian ini bermanfaat untuk peserta didik bukan hanya di sekolah tetapi juga ketika terjun ke masyarakat. Ini mengandung arti bahwa ketergantungan peserta didik harus sedikit demi sedikit di hilangkan melaui kegiatan manajemen peserta didik. 6. Fungsional bagi kehidupan peserta didik Yaitu apa yang di berikan kepada peserta didik dan yang selalu diupayakan oleh kegiatan manajemen peserta didik haruslah fungsional bagi kehidupan peserta didik, baik di sekolah maupun dimasa depan. D. Pendekatan dan Ruang Lingkup Manajemen Peserta Didik 1. Pendekatan Manajemen Peserta Didik Ada dua pendekatan yang digunakan dalam manajemen peserta didik (Yeager, 1994), yaitu the quantitative approach (pendekatan kuantitatif) dan the qualitative approach (pendekatan kualitatif).10 a. Pendekatan Kuantitatif (the Quantitative Approach) Pendekatan ini lebih menitik beratkan pada segi-segi administratif dan birokratik lembaga pendidikan. Dalam pendekatan demikian, peserta didik diharapkan banyak memenuhi tuntutan dan harapan lembaga pendidikan di tempat peserta didik tersebut berada. Asumsi pendekatan ini adalah bahwa peserta didik dapat matang dan mencapai keinginannya manakala dapat memenuhi aturan, tugas, dan harapan yang diminta oleh lembaga pendidikannya. Wujud pendekatan ini dalam manajemen peserta didik secara Operasional adalah mengharuskan kehadiran secara mutlak bagi peserta didik 10Ibid,. Hlm. 81
  8. 8. di sekolah, memperketat presensi, penuntutan disiplin yang tinggi, menyelesaikan tugas-tugas yang diberikan kepadanya. Pendekatan demjkian memang teraksentuasi pada upaya agar peserta didik menjadi mampu. b. Pendekatan Kualitmif (the Qualitative Approach) Pendekatan ini Iebih memberikan perhatian pada kesejahteraan peserta didik. Jika pendekatan kuantitatif tersebut diarahkan agar peserta didik mampu, pendekatan kualitatif ini lebih diarahkan agar peserta didik senang. Asumsi pendekatan ini adalah jika peserta didik senang dan sejahtera, ia dapat belajar dengan baik serta senang untuk mengembangkan dirinya di lembaga pendidikan seperti sekolah. Pendekatan ini juga menekankan perlunya penyediaan iklim yang kondusif dan menyenangkan bagi pengembangan diri Secara optimal. Di antara kedua pendekatan tersebut, tentu dapat diambil jalan tengahnya, yang disebut dengan pendekatan padu. Dalam pendekatan padu, peserta didik diminta untuk memenuhi tuntutan birokratik dan administratif sekolah pada satu sisi, tetapi pada sisi lain sekolah juga menawarkan insentif-insentif lain yang dapat memenuhi kebutuhan dan kesejahteraannya. Pada satu sisi, siswa diminta untuk menyelesaikan tugas. tugas berat yang berasal dari lembaganya, tetapi pada sisi lain juga disediakan iklim yang kondusif untuk menyelesaikan tugasnya. Jika dikemukakan dengan kalimat terbalik, penyediaan kesejahteraan, iklim yang kondusif, pemberian layanan yang andal adalah dalam rangka mendisiplinkan peserta didik, penyelesaian tugas-tugas peserta didik. 2. Ruang lingkup manajemen peserta didik 1. Perencanaan Langkah awal dalam proses manajemen adalah melakukan proses perencanaan. Nanang Fatah (2000: 49) mengartikan Perencanaan sebagai tindakan menetapkan terlebih dahulu apa yang akan dikerjakan, bagaimana mengerjakannya, apa yang harus dikerjakan, dan siapa yang mengerjakannya. Perencanaan sering juga disebut jembatan yang menghubungkan kesenjangan atau jurang antara keadaan masa kini dan keadaan yang diharapkan terjadi pada masa yang akan datang. Selanjutnya, N anang Fatah (2000) juga menyebutkan bahwa dalam setiap perencanaan terdapat tiga kegiatan yang meskipun dapat dibedakan, tidak dapat dipisahkan antara satu dan lainnya dalam proses perencanaan. Ketiga kegiatan itu adalah (1) peruinusan tujuan yang ingin dicapai; (2) pemilihan
  9. 9. program untuk mencapai tujuan itu; (3) identifikasi dan pengerahan sumber yang jumlahnya selalu terbatas. Berkaitan dengan perencanaan, Bateman & Snell menyebutkan bahwa sebagai proses pengambilan keputus, perencanaan harus dilakukan melalui proses tertentu. Proses perencanaan oleh Bateman & Snell dibagi dalam beberapa tahap berikut. a. Analisis keadaan (situational analysis). Pada tahap 1: seorang perencana mengumpulkan, menginterpretasikan dan menyimpulkan semua informasi yang relevan deng isu-isu perencanaan yang dipertanyakan. b. Menetapkan alternatif tujuan dan rencana (alternative goal and plans). Pada langkah ini, berdasarkan analisis keadaan yang telah dirumuskan, proses perencanaan harus membuat alternatif-alternatif umum dari tujuan yang hendak dicapai dan rencana kerja yang akan dilakukan untuk mencapai tujuan tersebut. c. Mengevaluasi tujuan-rencana (goal and plan evaluation) Pada langkah ini, pengambil keputusan harus mengevaluasi keuntungan, kerugian, dan dampak yang mungkin timbul dari setiap alternatif tujuan dan rencana yang ada. d. Perencanaan memilih tujuan dan rencana (goal and plan selectiore) Pada langkah keempat ini, seorang perencana berada dalam posisi untuk memilih alternatif tujuan dan rencana yang paling memungkinkan dapat mencapai harapan yang diinginkan. 2. Pelaksanaan (Implementasi) Rencana rencana kerja dengan tujuan yang telah ,dipilih harus dilaksanakan. Pelaksanaan ini terdiri atas aktivitas; penerimaan siswa (rekrutmen, seleksi, orientasi, panempatan dan pengelompokan), pembinaan siswa (akademik dan nonakademik), Evaluasi hasil (output), dan dampak (outcome). 3. Pengawasan (Monitor and Control) Sebagai langkah terakhir, semua aktivitas implementasi dari rencana dan tujuan yang telah ditetapkan hams dimonitor dan dikontrol secara ketat agar
  10. 10. tidak terjadi penyimpangan dan penyelewengan yang dapat berakibat tidak tercapainya harapan yang dituju.11 E. Bentuk Kegiatan Manajemen Peserta Didik 1. Perencanaan peserta didik Menurut Prihatin (2011:16) dalam karyanya yang menyebutkan bahwa hal-hal yang harus direncanakan adalah hal-hal yang harus dikerjakan berkenaan dengan penerimaan peserta didik sampai dengan pelulusan peserta didik.12 2. Rekrutmen peserta didik Langkah-langkah : a. Membentuk panitia b. Mentukan syarat pendaftaran calon peserta didik c. Menyediakan formulir pendaftaran d. Pengumuman pendaftaran calon peserta didik e. Menyediakan buku pendaftaran f. Menentukan waktu pendaftaran 3. Seleksi peserta didik Merupakan kegiatan pemilihan calon peserta didik untuk menentukan diterima atau tidaknya calon pesserta didik menjadi peserta didik lembaga pendidikan islam berdasarkan ketentuan yang berlaku. Adapun cara-cara penyeleksianya adalah sebagai berikut.13 a. Melalui tes atau ujian meliputi tes psikologi, tes jasmani, tes kesehatan, tes akademisi, maupun tes ketrampilan. b. Melalui penelusuran bakat kemampuan, biasanya berdasarkan pada prestasi dibidang olahraga, kesenian maupun keagamaan. c. Berdasarkan nilai UAN dan nilai rapor Seleksi merupakan kegiatan pemilihan calon peserta didik untuk menentukan diterima atau tidaknya calon berdasarkan ketentuan yang berlaku. Pada Lembaga pendidikan islam diterima atau tidaknya calon juga ditentukan seberapa lancar calon dalam membaca Al-Qur’an. 11 Ibid,. Hlm. 85 12 Ria Sita Ariska, November 2015, Manajer Pendidikan, Volume 9, Nomor 6, hlm. 828-825 http://ejournal.unib.ac.id/download diakses pada 1 Maret 2018 13 Badrudin, Manajemen Peserta Didik, (PT Indeks, Jakarta Barat: 2014). hlm. 32
  11. 11. 4. Penerimaan peserta didik baru Penerimaan peserta didik baru dilakukan melalui kegiatan pendaftaran dan seleksi.14 Ada beberapa hal yang harus diperhatikan dalam penerimaan peserta didik baru diantaranya sebagai berikut.15 a. Kebijakan penerimaan peserta didik baru Kebijakan oprasional peneriamaan calon pesserta didik baru memuat aturan mengenai jumlah peserta didik yang dapat diterima di suatu madrasah. Kebijakan penerimaan peserta didik juga memuat sitem pendaftaran dan seleksi atau penyaringan yang akan diberlakukan untuk peserta didik. Kebijakan-kebijakan tersebut berdasarkan petunjuk-petunjuk yang diberikan oleh dinas pendidikan kabupaten/kota. b. Sistem penerimaan peserta didik baru Terdapat dua macam sistem penerimaan peserta didik baru yaitu penerimaan peserta didik baru menggunakan sistem promosi dan menggunakan sistem seleksi. Sitem promosi adalah sitem penerimaan peserta didik baru tanpa menggunakan seleksi, tetapi langsung diterima begitu saja (tidak ada yang ditolak). Sistem tersebut dapat terjadi pada madrasah-madarasah yang pendaftarnya kurang dari daya tampung yang ditentukan. Sistem seleksi digolongkan menjadi beberapa macam diantaranya seleksi berdasarkan nilai UN, berdasarkan penelusuran minat dan kemampuan (PMDK)/jalur prestasi, berdasarkan hasil tes masuk. c. Kriteria penerimaan peserta didik baru Kriteria merupakan patokan-patokan yang menentukan bisa tidaknya seseorang diterima sebagai peserta didik baru. Ada tiga macam kriteria penerimaan peserta didik. Yang pertama kriteria acuan patokan (standard criterionreferenced) yaitu suatu penerimaan peserta didik berdasarkan pada patokan-patokan yang telah di tentukan sebelumnya. Kedua, kriteria acuan norma (norm criterion referenced) didasarkan atas keseluruhan prestasi peserta didik yang mengikuti selekesi. Ketiga, kriteria yang didasarkan atas daya tampung madrasah. d. Prosedur penerimaan peserta didik baru 14Nurhattati Fuad, Manajemen Berbasis Masyarakat, (PT Raja Gravindo, Persada Jakarta: 2014). hlm.41 15 Badrudin, Manajemen Peserta Didik, (PT Indeks, Jakarta Barat: 2014), hlm. 37
  12. 12.  Pembentukan panitia peserta didik baru  Rapat penerimaan peserta didik baru  Pembuatan, pengiriman/pemasangan, pengumuman  Pendaftaran calon peserta didik baru  Seleksi peserta didik baru  Penentuan peserta didik yang diterima  Pedaftaran ulang e. Problem-problem penerimaan peserta didik baru  Adanya peserta didik yang hasil tesnya, jumlah nilai UN-nya, dan kecakapannya sama dengan mereka yang berada pada batas bawah penerimaan.  Adanya calon peserta didik yang dari segi kemampuan kuarang dibanding dengan yang lain nya, sementara orang tua yang bersangkutan merupakan orang yang berpengaruh didaerah tersebut.  Terbatasnya daya tampung dan sarana prasarana madrasah, sementara masih banyak calon peserta didik yang memiliki kecakapan yang tinggi. 5. Orientasi peserta didik baru Orientasi peserta didik baru merupakan kegiatan penerimaan peserta didik baru dengan mengenalkan situasi dan kondisi lembaga pendidikan tempat peserta didik menempuh pendidikan. Situasi dan kondisi madrasah meliputi lingkungan fisik dan lingkungan sosial. Lingkungan fisik madrasah meliputi jalan menuju madrasah, halaman madrasah, lapangan madrasah, gedung, kelas, mushola, kantin, toilet dan fasilitas-fasilitas yang lain. Sedangkan lingkungan sosial madrasah meiputi kepala madrasah, guru-guru, staf-staf, teman sebaya, kakak kelas, peraturan madrasah, macam kegiatan madrasah, keorganisasian di madarsah. Beberapa istilah dalam kegiatan orientasi peserta didik baru diantarannya yaitu masa orientasi siswa (MOS), masa orientasi peserta didik baru (MOPDB) dan lain sebagainya. Tujuan orientasi bagi peserta didik adalah :16 16 ibid, hlm. 40
  13. 13. a. Agar peserta didik menegerti dan menaati peraturan yang berlaku di madrasah b. Agar peserta didik dapat berpartisipasi aktif dalam kegiatan yang diselenggarakan madrasah. c. Agar peserta didik siap menghadapi lingkungan yang baru baik secara fisik, mental, dan emosional,sehingga dapat merasakan kenyamanan saat proses pembelajaran nantinya. d. Agar peserta didik dapat melakukan adaptasi dengan lingkungan madrasah. 6. Penempatan peserta didik (pembagian kelas) Pembagian kelas yaitu kegiatan pengelompokan peserta didik pada suatu sistem yang telah ditentukan sebelum mengikuti proses pembelajaran. Pengelompokan tersebut dapat dilakukan berdasarkan kesamaan pada peserta didik baik dari segi umur maupun jenis kelamin. Namun pengelompokan juga dapat dilakukan berdasarkan perbedaan maupun persamaan minat, bakat, dan kemampuan antar peserta didik. Menurut Wiliam A. Jeager pengelompokan peserta didik dapat didasarkan pada fungsi integrasi dan fungsi perbedaan. Fungsi integrasi merupakan sistem pengelompokan melalui kesamaan-kesamaan yang ada pada peserta didik. Fungsi perbedaan yaitu pengelompokan peserta didik didasarkan pada perbedaan-perbedaan yang ada dalam setiap individu. 7. Pencatatan dan pelaporan peserta didik Pencatatan dan pelaporan peserta didik dimulai sejak peserta didik diterima di madrasah sampai peserta didik tamat atau meninggalkan madrasah. Pencatatan peserta didik bertujuan agar Iembaga dapat memberikan bimbingan yang optimal terhadap peserta didik. Pelaporan peserta didik dilakukan sebagai bentuk tanggung jawab Iembaga dalam perkembangan peserta didik di sebuah Iembaga agar pihak-pihak terkait dapat mengetahui perkembangan peserta didik di Iembaga tersebut. Peralatan dan perlengkapan yang diperlukan untuk mendukung pencatatan dan pelaporan peserta didik adalah buku induk siswa, buku klapper, daftar presensi, buku catatan pribadi peserta didik, daftar mutasi peserta didik, daftar nilai, buku leger, dan buku rapor. 8. Pembinaan dan pengembangan peserta didik.
  14. 14. Pembangunan di bidang pendidikan diarahkan pada pengembangan sumber daya , manusia yang bermutu tinggi, guna memenuhi kebutuhan dan menghadapi tantangan kehidupan di masa depan. Melalui pendidikan, potensi sumber daya manusia diaktualisasikan secara optimal dan seluruh aspek kepribadian dikembangkan secara terpadu. Ekstrakulikuler merupakan kegiatan yang dapat membina dan mengembangkan potensi peserta didik. 9. Pembinaan Kesiswaan Pembinaan peserta didik adalah membina peserta didik sehingga berkembang kemampuannya secara maksimal sesuai tujuan sekolah.17 Pada setiap madarsah terdapat wakil kepala sekolah/madrasah urusan kesiswaan yang sifatnya koordinatif dan administratif. Ia bertugas mewakili kepala sekolah/ madrasah dalam hal memadukan rencana serta mengkoordinasikan penyelenggaraan pembinaan kesiswaan sebagai bagian yang terpadu dari keseluruhan program pendidikan di madrasah. 10. Pengembangan peserta didik Pengembangan terhadap peserta didik meliputi layanan-layanan khusus yang menunjang manajemen peserta didik. Layanan yang diperlukan peserta didik di madrasah meliputi: a. Layanan bimbingan dan konseling b. Layanan perpustakaan c. Layanan kantin d. Layanan kesehatan e. Layanan transportasi f. Layanan asrama g. Layanan ekstrakurikuler. 11. Evaluasi kegiatan peserta didik Menurut Wand dan Brown (dalam Syaiful Bahri Djamarah dan Aswan Zain, 2002,57), evaluasi adalah suatu tindakan atau suatu proses untuk menentukan nilai dari sesuatu. Evaluasi hasil belajar peserta didik berarti kegiatan menilai proses dan hasiI belajar siswa baik yang berupa kegiatan kurikuler, kokurikuler, maupun ekstrakurikuler. Penilaian hasil belajar 17Rahmi Nurul, Jurnal Administrasi Pendidikan, Bahana Manajemen Pendidikan, Volume 2 Nomor 1, Juni 2014. Hlm. 532-831. http://ejournal.unp.ac.id/index.php/bahana/article/download/3794/3027 diakses pada 1 Maret 2018.
  15. 15. bertujuan untuk melihat kemajuan belajar peserta didik dalam hal penguasaan materi pengajaran yang telah dipelajarinya sesuai dengan tujuan-tujuan yang telah ditetapkan. Pasaribu dan Simanjuntak (dalam Syaiful Bahri Djamarah dan Aswan Zain, 2002;58), menyatakan bahwa: a. Tujuan umum evaluasi peserta didik adalah:  Mengumpulkan data-data yang membuktikan taraf kemajuan peserta didik dalam mencapai tujuan yang diharapkan.  Memungkinkan pendidik/ guru menilai aktivitas/pengalaman yang didapat.  Menilai metode mengajar yang digunakan. b. Tujuan khusus evaluasi peserta didik adalah:  Merangsang kegiatan peserta didik.  Menemukan sebab~sebab kemajuan atau kegagalan belajar peserta didik.  Memberikan bimbingan yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan, perkembangan dan bakat siswa yang bersangkutan untuk memperbaiki mutu pembelajaran/ cara belajar dan metode mengajar. 12. Kelulusan dan alumni Proses kelulusan adalah kegiatan paling akhir dari manajemen peserta didik. Kelulusan merupakan pernyataan dari lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) bahwa peserta didik telah menyelesaikan program pendidikan yang harus diikuti. Setelah peserta didik selesai mengikuti seluruh program pendidikan di suatu lembaga pendidikan islam dan berhasil lulus ujian akhir, peserta didik tersebut berhak mendapatkan surat keterangan lulus atau sertifikat. Umumnya surat keterangan tersebut sering disebut ijazah atau Surat Tanda Tamat Belajar (STTB). Setelah lulus, secara formal hubungan peserta didik dengan lembaga pendidikan islam sudah selesai. Namun demikian, hubungan peserta didik dengan lembaga pendidikan islam dapat dilanjutkan melalui wadah ikatan alumni. Madrasah dapat memperoleh keuntungan dengan adanya hubungan dengan alumni. Lembaga pendidikan islam atau madrasah dapat menjaring
  16. 16. berbagai informasi dari alumni.18 Misalnya informasi tentang materi pelajaran mana yang sangat membantu untuk studi selanjutnya. Mungkin juga informasi tentang lapangan kerja yang bisa dijangkau bagi alumni lainnya. Hubungan antara madrasah dengan para alumni dapat dipelihara lewat pertemuan-pertemuan yang diselenggarakan oleh para alumni yang biasa disebut reuni. Bahkan saat ini setiap lembaga pendidikan islam (madrasah) ada organisasi alumninya dalam bentuk IKA (Ikatan Keluarga Alumni). Prestasi para alumni perlu dicatat karena berguna bagi lembaga dalam mempromosikan lembaga pendidikannya. 13. Mutasi peserta didik Secara garis besar mutasi peserta didik diartikan sebagai proses perpindahan peserta didik dari sekolah/ madrasah satu ke sekolah/ madrasah yang lain atau perpindahan peserta didik yang berada dalam madrasah. Oleh karena itu, ada dua jenis mutasi peserta didik, yaitu: a. Mutasi Ekstern Mutasi Ekstern adalah perpindahan peserta didik dari satu sekolah/madrasah ke sekolah/madrasah yang lain. Perpindahan ini hendaknya menguntungkan kedua belah pihak, artinya perpindahan tersebut harus dikaitkan dengan kondisi madrasah yang bersangkutan, kondisi peserta didik, dan latar belakang orang tuanya, serta sekolah yang akan ditempati. b. Mutasi Intern Mutasi intern adalah perpindahan peserta didik dalam suatu madrasah. Dalam hal ini akan dibahas khusus mengenai kenaikan kelas. Maksud kenaikan kelas adalah peserta didik yang telah dapat menyelesaikan program pendidikan selama satu tahun, apabila telah memenuhi persyaratan untuk dinaikkan, maka kepadanya berhak untuk naik kelas berikutnya.19 18 Auwzid Ilma Nafia, April 2014, Manajemen Peserta Didik di SMP Baitussalam Surabaya, Jurnal Inspirasi Manajemen Pendidikan, Vol. 4 No.4, hlm 72-84 http://jurnalmahasiswa.unesa.ac.id/article/10129/16/artic le diakses pada 1 Maret 2018. 19 Badrudin, Manajemen Peserta Didik, (PT Indeks, Jakarta Barat: 2014), hlm. 69
  17. 17. BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Manajemen Peserta didik merupakan keseluruhan proses penyelenggaraan usaha kerja sama dalam bidang kesiswaan dalam rangka pencapaian tujuan pembelajaran di suatu lembaga pendidikan islam. Manajemen peserta didik meiliki tujuan umum manajemen peserta didik adalah mengatur kegiatan-kegiatan peserta didik agar kegiatan-kegiatan tersebut menunjang proses belajar mengajar di madrasah. Sedangkan Fungsi manajemen peserta didik secara umum adalah sebagai wahana bagi peserta didik untuk mengembangkan diri seoptimal mungkin, baik yang berkenaan dengan segi-segi individualitas, segi sosial, segi aspirasi, segi kebutuhan, maupun segi- segi potensi peserta didik lainnya. Prinsip-prinsip dalam manajemen peserta didik dalam lembaga pendidikan islam juga harus jelas dalam melaksanakan tugasnya. Terdapat dua pendekatan dalam manajemen peserta didik yaitu pendekatan kualitatif dan kuantitatif. Ruanglingkup manajemen peserta didik meliputi perencanaan, pelaksanaan dan pengawasan. Adapun bentuk-bentuk manajemen peserta didik diantaranya: perencanaan, rekrutmen, seleksi, penerimaan peserta didik baru, orientasi, penempatan kelas dan lain-lain. Dengan manajemen Peserta didik pada lembaga pendidikan agama islam (madrasah) diharapkan agar memudahkan dalam pengelolaan peserta didik sehingga dapat mencapai tujuan yang diinginkan. B. Saran Mungkin masih banyak kekurangan dalam penyusunan makalah ini, kritik dan saran yang bersifat membangun sangat penulis butuhkan agar kedepannya dapat lebih baik lagi.
  18. 18. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Abu Choir, 2013, Wajah Baru Menejemen Pendidikan, Surakarta Perpustakaan IAIN Surakarta. Agus Wibowo, 2013, Manajemen Pendidian Karakter Di Sekolah, Yogyakarta: Pustaka Pelajar. Auwzid Ilma Nafia, April 2014, Manajemen Peserta Didik di SMP Baitussalam Surabaya, Jurnal Inspirasi Manajemen Pendidikan, Vol. 4 No.4, hlm 72-84 http://jurnalmahasiswa.unesa.ac.id/article/10129/16/article diakses pada 1 Maret 2018. Badrudin, 2014, Manajemen Peserta Didik, Jakarta Barat: PT Indeks. Nurhattati Fuad, 2014 ,Manajemen Berbasis Masyarakat, Jakarta: PT Raja Gravindo Persada. Rahmi Nurul, 2014, Jurnal Administrasi Pendidikan, Bahana Manajemen Pendidikan, Volume 2 Nomor 1,. Hlm. 532-831. http://ejournal.unp.ac.id/index.php/bahana/article/download/3794/3027 diakses pada 1 Maret 2018. Ria Sita Ariska, 2015, Manajer Pendidikan, Volume 9, Nomor 6, hlm. 828-825 http://ejournal.unib.ac.id/download diakses pada 1 Maret 2018 Shrode A. Wiliam, Organization And Management Basic System Concepts (Malaysia: Irwin Book,Ttp). Yeti Heryati dan Mumuh Muhsin, 2014, Manajemen Sumber Daya Pendidikan, Bandung: CV Pustaka Setia.

