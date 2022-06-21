Socio-economic conditions of the fish farmers in Jessore, Bangladesh

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The study was conducted the fish farmers in some selected area at sadar upazila in Jessore under the district of Jessore from September to December 2013. A total of 100 fishermen were selected by stratified random sampling method and interviewed. The average me mbers of single family were 5-6 people per household. Single families were much more (62 %) than joint families. Most of the fish far mers were Muslims 92% and few of them were Hindus 8%Most of them had the secondary educational background and some of them with different levels of higher education. It was found that the number of school going children was 2-3 per house. Full katcha (17 %) houses were few, while the semi-pucca (40%) and pucca (43%) houses were more abundant. Regarding health and sanitation, 31% fishermen reported to suffer fro m gastric and 17% suffered from fever. Most of the interviewees were found to take credit facilities from different sources for the subsistence of their family and their venture. The 98% were found to have their tube-wells, others using Governmental tube-well, or those belonging to schools or neighbors However, they need more institutional, organizational, and technical and credit support for their better socioeconomic and sustainable livelihood.
The study was conducted the fish farmers in some selected area at sadar upazila in Jessore under the district of Jessore from September to December 2013. A total of 100 fishermen were selected by stratified random sampling method and interviewed. The average me mbers of single family were 5-6 people per household. Single families were much more (62 %) than joint families. Most of the fish far mers were Muslims 92% and few of them were Hindus 8%Most of them had the secondary educational background and some of them with different levels of higher education. It was found that the number of school going children was 2-3 per house. Full katcha (17 %) houses were few, while the semi-pucca (40%) and pucca (43%) houses were more abundant. Regarding health and sanitation, 31% fishermen reported to suffer fro m gastric and 17% suffered from fever. Most of the interviewees were found to take credit facilities from different sources for the subsistence of their family and their venture. The 98% were found to have their tube-wells, others using Governmental tube-well, or those belonging to schools or neighbors However, they need more institutional, organizational, and technical and credit support for their better socioeconomic and sustainable livelihood.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd