Successfully reported this slideshow.

Present status of fish hatchlings and fry production management in greater Jessore, Bangladesh

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Socio-economic conditions of the fish farmers in Jessore, Bangladesh
Socio-economic conditions of the fish farmers in Jessore, Bangladesh
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
1 of 5

Present status of fish hatchlings and fry production management in greater Jessore, Bangladesh

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 2 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

The study was carried out to access on the present status of fish fry, hatchlings production and trade at Jessore sadar in Jessore district. Study period was carried out during October to December, 2013. In the selected areas, the study was conducted on 135 persons, including 30 hatchery owners, 50 nursery operators and 55 fry traders. Carp hatchlings that produced in hatcheries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. Hatchlings production of Indian major carps was 24720 kg, Exotic carps were 21754 kg, and other species were 2966 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Fry production of Indian major carps was 399596 kg, Exotic carps were 391272 kg, and other species were 41625 kg. In the year 2013 the maximum production was found 8,500 kg while the minimum was 700 kg. It was estimated that 49440 kg hatchlings were produced from 30 hatcheries and 737291 kg fingerlings and 832493 kg fry were produced from 50 nurseries at Jessore sadar in the year 2013. The price of the hatchlings of different species varies from 2000-30000 taka year round. About 25% of credit are contributed by nurserer, 40% farmers got loan from bank whereas 35% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. It was observed that the marketing channel consisted of Brood Fish (Collection from mainly in Halda and Jamuna River), hatchlings production, nursery owners, fry production, wholesaler, retailer, and farmer. Most of the species of carps are bred from April to August, so these months are the peak business season of the study area. Fry were distributed from Jessore to North-West part in 2013 was 15%, North-East part was 16%, South-West part was 46%, South-East part was 18% and West-Bengal and Assam was 5% respectively. Everyday more than 350 fry traders come here and carry the fry by means of van, pick-up van, bus, truck, train, nosimon etc. In the study it was reported that the highest mortality was within 10%. In the present study only 15% of the nursery operators attained training and the others had no training knowledge. The main problem is Argulus diseases, 95% of hatchlings mortality is caused by Argulus disease.

The study was carried out to access on the present status of fish fry, hatchlings production and trade at Jessore sadar in Jessore district. Study period was carried out during October to December, 2013. In the selected areas, the study was conducted on 135 persons, including 30 hatchery owners, 50 nursery operators and 55 fry traders. Carp hatchlings that produced in hatcheries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. Hatchlings production of Indian major carps was 24720 kg, Exotic carps were 21754 kg, and other species were 2966 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Fry production of Indian major carps was 399596 kg, Exotic carps were 391272 kg, and other species were 41625 kg. In the year 2013 the maximum production was found 8,500 kg while the minimum was 700 kg. It was estimated that 49440 kg hatchlings were produced from 30 hatcheries and 737291 kg fingerlings and 832493 kg fry were produced from 50 nurseries at Jessore sadar in the year 2013. The price of the hatchlings of different species varies from 2000-30000 taka year round. About 25% of credit are contributed by nurserer, 40% farmers got loan from bank whereas 35% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. It was observed that the marketing channel consisted of Brood Fish (Collection from mainly in Halda and Jamuna River), hatchlings production, nursery owners, fry production, wholesaler, retailer, and farmer. Most of the species of carps are bred from April to August, so these months are the peak business season of the study area. Fry were distributed from Jessore to North-West part in 2013 was 15%, North-East part was 16%, South-West part was 46%, South-East part was 18% and West-Bengal and Assam was 5% respectively. Everyday more than 350 fry traders come here and carry the fry by means of van, pick-up van, bus, truck, train, nosimon etc. In the study it was reported that the highest mortality was within 10%. In the present study only 15% of the nursery operators attained training and the others had no training knowledge. The main problem is Argulus diseases, 95% of hatchlings mortality is caused by Argulus disease.

Science
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Recommended

More Related Content

More from AbdullaAlAsif1

An investigation on heavy metal tolerance properties of bacteria isolated fro...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Technology of artificial breeding of catfish species in the hatcheries in Jes...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Shrimp disease investigation and culture strategies in Bagerhat district, Ban...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Effect of feeding management of broodstock on breeding performance of bata (L...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Identification of causative agent for fungal infection and effect of disinfec...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Impact of wastewater irrigation on major nutrient status in soil near Bhaluka...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Morphometric study of banded gourami (Colisa fasciata) in Jessore, Bangladesh
AbdullaAlAsif1
The induced breeding of common carps (Cyprinus carpio) in Bangladesh
AbdullaAlAsif1
Present status of Indian major carp broodstock management at the hatcheries i...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Disaster (SIDR) causes salinity intrusion in the south-western parts of Bangl...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Nutritional status and socio-demographic characteristics of the people of sou...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Constraints and prospects of fish farming in Lalmonirhat district
AbdullaAlAsif1
Attitude of farmers towards Pangas farming for their livelihood improvement
AbdullaAlAsif1
Assessment of sustainability of Pangasius (Pangasius hypophthalmus) farming a...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Identification of causative agent for fungal infection and effect of disinfec...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Fish fermentation in Lalpur, Brahmanbaria district: ecological implication an...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Aquatic weeds diversity of Bangladesh Agricultural University Campus, Mymensi...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Fry production and its marketing system of North-West fisheries extension pro...
AbdullaAlAsif1
Comparative growth performance between monosex and natural XY male tilapia in...
AbdullaAlAsif1
A comparative study on fish biodiversity with conservation measures of the Bh...
AbdullaAlAsif1

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
(4.5/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions Johann Hari
(4.5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" Burroughs William S.
(4/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
(5/5)
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
(0/5)
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
(0/5)
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery Paul Craddock
(0/5)
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
(0/5)
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
(0/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(5/5)
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
(4/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
Every Deep-Drawn Breath: A Critical Care Doctor on Healing, Recovery, and Transforming Medicine in the ICU Dr Wes Ely
(5/5)
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free

Present status of fish hatchlings and fry production management in greater Jessore, Bangladesh

  1. 1. ~ 123 ~  International Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies 2015; 2(5): 123-127  ISSN: 2347-5129 IJFAS 2015; 2(5): 123-127 © 2015 IJFAS www.fisheriesjournal.com Received: 20-03-2015 Accepted: 18-04-2015 BM Newaz Sharif Department of Aquaculture, Faculty of Fisheries, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh-2202, Bangladesh. Abdulla-Al-Asif Department of Aquaculture, Faculty of Fisheries, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh-2202, Bangladesh. Correspondence Abdulla-Al-Asif Department of Aquaculture, Faculty of Fisheries, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh-2202, Bangladesh. Present status of fish hatchlings and fry production management in greater Jessore, Bangladesh BM Newaz Sharif, Abdulla-Al-Asif Abstract The study was carried out to access on the present status of fish fry, hatchlings production and trade at Jessore sadar in Jessore district. Study period was carried out during October to December, 2013. In the selected areas, the study was conducted on 135 persons, including 30 hatchery owners, 50 nursery operators and 55 fry traders. Carp hatchlings that produced in hatcheries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. Hatchlings production of Indian major carps was 24720 kg, Exotic carps were 21754 kg, and other species were 2966 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Fry production of Indian major carps was 399596 kg, Exotic carps were 391272 kg, and other species were 41625 kg. In the year 2013 the maximum production was found 8,500 kg while the minimum was 700 kg. It was estimated that 49440 kg hatchlings were produced from 30 hatcheries and 737291 kg fingerlings and 832493 kg fry were produced from 50 nurseries at Jessore sadar in the year 2013. The price of the hatchlings of different species varies from 2000-30000 taka year round. About 25% of credit are contributed by nurserer, 40% farmers got loan from bank whereas 35% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. It was observed that the marketing channel consisted of Brood Fish (Collection from mainly in Halda and Jamuna River), hatchlings production, nursery owners, fry production, wholesaler, retailer, and farmer. Most of the species of carps are bred from April to August, so these months are the peak business season of the study area. Fry were distributed from Jessore to North-West part in 2013 was 15%, North-East part was 16%, South-West part was 46%, South-East part was 18% and West-Bengal and Assam was 5% respectively. Everyday more than 350 fry traders come here and carry the fry by means of van, pick-up van, bus, truck, train, nosimon etc. In the study it was reported that the highest mortality was within 10%. In the present study only 15% of the nursery operators attained training and the others had no training knowledge. The main problem is Argulus diseases, 95% of hatchlings mortality is caused by Argulus disease. Keywords: Hatchlings, Fry and fingerling, Price, Fry distribution, Transportation and Marketing. 1. Introduction Fisheries sector provides about 60% of the animal protein intake and more than 11% of the total population of the country is directly or indirectly involved in this sector for their livelihoods [7] . The inland water bodies are rich in freshwater fish species comprising 260 indigenous, 12 exotic and 24 fresh water prawn species [5] . The species mostly cultured in freshwaters and the seed of which being produced are Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Silver carp, Grass carp, Bighead carp, Thai punti etc. species [8] . In 1984, the spawn production in Bangladesh was estimated to be 23657 kg from Padma-Brahmaputra River system, 895 kg from Halda River and 625 kg from all hatcheries [13] . They contribute respectively 93.86%, 3.55% and 2.59% of the total spawn supply (25203 kg) for pond fish culture in the country. There are five large hatcheries and 106 fish seed multiplication farms established in public sector [4] . Apart from Government hatcheries a large number of carp hatcheries had been built in the private sector in different parts of Bangladesh. In 1980 the total hatchery produced carp fry was estimated at about 22 million [4] . In 1984 hatchery produced carp fry was estimated to be about 249 million, which is more than ten times of 1980 production. From the beginning the natural sources of rivers were the major source of carp seed production in Bangladesh. In 1987, private nurseries produced about 666 million fingerlings of 2-3cm size while the public sector farms produced about 30 million fingerlings [8] . Millions of eggs and spawn were collected from the rivers during monsoon (May-August).
  2. 2.   ~ 124 ~  International Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies  At Jessore sadar numbers of total hatcheries are 35 and 361 nurseries. In the year 2013, 49440 kg hatchlings were produced from 30 hatcheries, 737291 kg fingerlings and 832493 kg fry were produced from 50 nurseries at Jessore sadar. The investigation was carried out during the month of October to December 2013. In this investigation, a well-formed questionnaire was used and a total of 135 persons, including hatchery owners, nursery operators and fry traders were interviewed to collect the information. It was observed that the nursery operators rear the hatchlings in traditional. The objective of the current study to know present status of fish hatchlings and fry production management at Jessore sadar. 2. Materials and Methods The study was conducted at Jessore sadar of Jessore district in Bangladesh. Study period was carried out during October to December, 2013. In the selected areas, the study was conducted on 135 persons including 30 hatchery owners, 50 nursery operators and 55 fry traders. The hatchery owners, nursery operators and the fry traders were selected on the basis of the random sampling method. For this study the necessary data were collected from both primary and secondary sources. Data were analyzed using MS Excel 2007. 3. Results 3.1 Hatchlings Production Carp hatchlings that produced in hatcheries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. Hatchlings production of Indian major carps were 24720 kg, Exotic carps were 21754 kg, and other species were 2966 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Fig 1: Hatchlings production at Jessore sadar 3.2 Hatchlings Production capacity and species bred Carp hatchlings that produced in hatcheries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. In the year of 2013, maximum production was found 8,500 kg while the minimum was 700 kg was found in 30 hatcheries. Production capacity of thirty different hatcheries is given below. Fig 2: Production capacity in average of diverse 30 hatcheries at Jessore Sadar 3.3 Price of hatchlings The price of the hatchlings of diverse species varies through the year round. The price of the fries of diverse species was found to differ complete the year round. The price was high at the opening of the season and at the completion of the season but the price was moderately less when the deliveries of fries were available. It was reported that, there were 30 running hatcheries that produced 49440 kg hatchlings in the year 2013. Average prices of hatchlings of different species are shown in Table 1. Table 1: Price chart of hatchlings Species Scientific name Price (Taka/kg) Rui Labeo rohita 2000 Catla Catla catla 2500 Mrigal Cirrhina cirrhosis 1500 Silver carp Hypophthalmichthys molitrix 1500 Grass carp Ctenopharyngodon idella 2300-2500 Mirror carp Cyprinus carpio var. specularis 2000-2300 Common carp Cyprinus carpio var. flavipinnis 1800-2200 Tilapia Oreochromis mossambicus 1600 Thai punti Puntius gonionotus 1500-1800 Black carp Mylopharyngodon piceus 25000-30000 Calbaus Labeo calbasu 2000-2500 Pangus Pangasius hypophthalmus 2500-2800 3.4 Fry production Carp fry that produced in hatcheries and nurseries were commonly Indian Major Carps, Exotic Carps like Silver carp, Grass carp, Black Carp, Bighead carp, Common carp, Mirror carp and other species like Pangus, Punti, Thai punti, African magur, Koi and Tilapia. Fry production of Indian major carps was 399596 kg, Exotic carps were 391272 kg, and other species were 41625 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Fig 3: Fry production at Jessore sadar
  3. 3.   ~ 125 ~  International Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies  3.5 Price of fry The price of the fries of diverse species was found to vary through the year round. The price of the fries of diverse species was found to differ complete the year round. The price was high at the opening of the season and at the completion of the season but the price was moderately less when the deliveries of fries were available. Table 2: Average price of fries of different species Species Scientific name Price Rui Labeo rohita 1800-1900 (Tk/kg) Catla Catla catla 2200-2400 (Tk/kg) Mrigal Cirrhina cirrhosis 1400-1500 (Tk/kg) Silver carp Hypophthalmichthys molitrix 1300-1400 (Tk/kg) Grass carp Ctenopharyngodon idella 2200-2500 (Tk/kg) Mirror carp Cyprinus carpio var. specularis 2100-2200 (Tk/kg) Common carp Cyprinus carpio var. flavipinnis 2300-2400 (Tk/kg) Thai puti Puntius gonionotus 1400-1700 (Tk/kg) Black carp Mylopharyngodon piceus 24000-28000 Tk/piece African magur Clarias lazera 3-4 Tk/piece Pangus Pangasius hypophthalmus 2600-3000 Tk/piece 3.6 Credit facilities The nursery operators need credit support at the beginning of the season for pond preparation and collection of necessary inputs. In the study area, it was observed that 25% of credit are contributed by nurserer, 40% farmers got loan from bank whereas 35% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. Fig 4: Credit source of Nurserers. 3.7 Fry marketing Next to seed production and nursing, timely supply of seed to the farmers is a very important task for aquaculture. In the study area, it was found that the marketing channel start with brood fish collection from river and other farmer ponds or own ponds then hatchery owner, nursery owner, whole seller, retailer, and fish farmer. The nursery owners collected hatchlings, from hatcheries and reared in the nursery ponds. Fingerling marketing is generally done by middlemen since very few fish farmers buy directly from nursery farms. After culture, the fry were transferred to the depot or sales center where the fry were kept in small hapa. Buyers came from various parts of the country and bought the fry from the wholesaler. Some nursery owners sold the fry from ponds directly to fish farmers. Buyers from different districts came with a container and the pick-up van or locally produced engine van called “Nosimon”. But local buyers came with plastic drum or aluminum bowl and buy the fry from the wholesaler and distributed the fry in their adjacent local areas. There is a complex network of fry supply, not institutionally organized, involving hatchery operators, nursery operators, fry trader and fish farmers. The following flowchart shows the distribution channel of fry. Fig 5: Flow chart of fry marketing channel The wholesalers of far way districts supplied the fry to the local retailers who distributed the fry to the fish farmer directly. 3.8 Season of business Most of the species of carps are bred from April to August. The reproduction period of common carp is from November to March. Though the pick period of the business is centered on from May to August depending on heavy rainfall, favorable temperature for breeding different fish species. 3.9 Fry distribution area The fry produced from the hatcheries in the area were distributed in most parts of the country. Jessore is one of the most important fry markets of the country. Fry traders used to come from Khulna, Satkhira, Bagarhat, Barishal, Jhalukati, Comilla, Chandpur, Chuadanga, Dhaka, Borguna, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kushtia, Magura, Naraial, Pabna, Bogura, Rangpur, Nator, Mymensingh and other districts of Bangladesh. Sometimes fry and fingerling exported from Bangladesh to Assam, West Bengal and adjacent part of India. Fry were distributed from Jessore to North-West part in 2013 was 15%, North-East part was 16%, South-West part was 46%, South-East part was 18% and West-Bengal and Assam was 5% respectively.
  4. 4.   ~ 126 ~  International Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies  Fig 6: Fry distribution area 3.10 Transportation Fish spawn/hatchlings are transported in polythene bag packed up with oxygen and the opening of the bag strongly airtight with rope. Fish fingerlings are transported by using local and sophisticated techniques. The fry was found to transport by means of bus, truck, train, pick-up, auto-rickshaw, van, Nosimon etc. In local markets the fry are transported by van, public bus and some cases by truck. But train, truck or pick-up are found to be the main means of transportation of fry to the far way districts. In case of large-scale seed transportation, fish hauling tank equipped with agitator and oxygen supply is used. Sometimes the body of the trucks temporary converted into a water pool using plastic pool filled with water. Plastic barrels are also used to transport fry and the barrels are carried by pick-up van or truck. 3.11 Mortality due to transportation For the duration of transportation, the containers are often covered with wet cloth and gunny bags to keep the container chilly. Using local method, earthen pots called Varh and other aluminum or metallic containers with hand agitation of water are commonly used for transportation of fish fry. It was observed that fries were found to transport by plastic drum and other metal pots with hand agitation of water. Oxygenated poly bag was used for transportation of hatchlings. Sometimes high stocking density in a bag or more time consumes and improper transportation caused higher mortality. In the study it was reported that the highest mortality was within 10%. Fig 7: Mortality due to transportation 3.12 Training Training is very important to run a work properly and scientifically. In the study area, it was noticed that only 15% of the nursery operators attained training and the other had no training knowledge. Fig 8: Status of training of the farmers 3.13 Problems The main problems of hatchling production in the jessore region is Argulus diseases. 95% of hatchlings mortality is caused by Argulus disease. There are no pesticides to control the argulus disease. Farmer reported to the study team that nothing can help to prevent or control that fatal disease. Fig 9: Fatal diseases affected in hatchery (Argulus) 4. Discussion Rahaman, M. M. (2007) [12] reported that in Jessore at study period 4211.5 kg hatchling were produced in 85 hatcheries in this area of which 80% were reared in the same area. Present study shows hatchlings production of Indian major carps were 24720 kg, Exotic carps were 21754 kg, and other species were 2966 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. The previous work is relevant with my present study. Rahaman, M. M. (2007) [12] reported that A total 1621 lacs of 1-4" sized fry was produced during the study period. Among them Indian major carp 864.3 lacs (53.32%), Chinese carp 621.9 lacs (38.36%), Thai shar punti and pangus 134.8 lacs (8.32%). Present study shows that Fry production of Indian major carps was 399596 kg, Exotic carps were 391272 kg, and other species were 41625 kg respectively in 2013 at Jessore sadar. Previous study and present study is more or less similar at the area of fry production. With the existing facilities, the hatcheries surveyed produced quantity of 49440 kg hatchlings, 737291 kg fingerlings and 832493 kg fry respectively. Approximately 4689653 kg fry were produced from 477 nurseries during the year 2013 in Jessore region [2] . Secondary data suggests a surplus of 1565 crore hatchlings in the national market. It has been estimated that in 2009-2010, [6] which is more similar with my study. The price of the hatchlings of different species varies through the year round. It varies from 2000-30000 taka. The price of hatchling is more or less similar to the study of [2] . Rahaman, M. M. (2007) [12] reported that average price of per kg hatchling were Indian major carps- Tk.1200 to 1800,
  5. 5.   ~ 127 ~  International Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Studies  Chinese carp Tk. 1200 to 1600 and Thai shar punti and pungus- Tk. 900 to 1200. Which is relavant with my present work. In the study area, about 25% of credit are contributed by nurserer, 40% farmers got loan from bank whereas 35% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. Quddus et al. (2000) [11] found that, only 34% farmers got bank loan for fish culture while majority (53%) of farmers expend from their own sources. Asif et al. (2014) [2] reported that the nursery operators need credit support at the beginning of the season for pond preparation and collection of necessary inputs in Jessore region. It was observed that 24% farmers got loan from bank whereas 31% farmers took loan from local moneylenders with high interest of credit. The present study is more or less with the previous work. Asif et al. (2014) [4] reported that marketing channel of fish fry and fingerling is start with brood pond and continues with hatchery, nursery, fry and fingerling traders, intermediates, buyer, farmer, then farming pond or rearing pond. In the present study shows that channel start with Brood Fish (collection from mainly in Halda and Jamuna River) then hatchling Production, nursery owners, fry production, wholesaler, Retailer and finally end with fish Farmer. This is relevant with present work. The fry produced from the hatcheries in the area were distributed in most parts of the country. Jessore is one of the most important fry markets of the country. Fry traders used to come from Khulna, Satkhira, Bagarhat, Barishal, Jhalukati, Comilla, Chandpur, Chuadanga, Dhaka, Borguna, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kushtia, Magura, Naraial, Pabna, Bogura, Rangpur, Nator, Mymensingh and other districts of Bangladesh. Sometimes fry and fingerling exported from Bangladesh to Assam, West Bengal and adjacent part of India, (Asif et al. 2014) [4] . The distribution area of present study was more or less similar with (Asif et al. 2014) [4] study. Fry were distributed from Jessore to North-West part in 2013 was 15%, North-East part was 16%, South-West part was 46%, South-East part was 18% and West-Bengal and Assam was 5% respectively. The fry were found to transport by means of bus, truck, train, pick-up, auto-rickshaw, van. nosimon etc. In local markets the fry are transported by van, metallic pot, spublic bus and some cases by truck. But train, truck or pick-up are found to be the main means of transportation of fry to the far way districts. Alikunhi, (1957) [1] reported that about 6 hours of conditioning is required before fry should be packed for transportation. Jagannadhan, J. N. (1947) [9] stated that Catla fry need 48 to 72 hours of conditioning. Empty intestine fish fry consume less oxygen than full intestine fry. Berka, R. (1986) [3] said that the vital key factor in transporting fry is providing an adequate level of dissolved oxygen. Lewis, D. J. (1996) [10] reported that Labeo rohita fry are relatively sensitive to the stress of transport; as a result, there is a high mortality among transported fry. Asif, A.A. et al. (2014) [2] studied that Aluminum bowl are used to 49% transportation of fry and fingerling, 32% used to plastic drum, 7% is used oxygenating poly bag and rest 12% are transported by oxygenating drum. The study of fry transportation is more or less similar with the previous work. Lewis, D. J. (1996) [10] reported that Labeo rohita fry are relatively sensitive to the stress of transport; as a result, there is a high mortality among transported fry. In the study it was reported that the highest mortality was within 10% which is similar with the previous work. Asif et al. (2014) [2] stated that training is very much essential to run a work properly and scientifically. In Jessore region it was observed that only 33% of the fish fry and fingerling traders attained training and the others had no training knowledge. In the present study it was observed that only 15% of the nursery operators attained training and the rest had no training knowledge. This is more or less similar with the present study. 5. References 1. Alikunhi KH. Fish Bull. Indian Coun. Agric. Res 1957, 20:144. 2. Asif AA, Samad MA, Rahman BMS, Rahman MA, Rahman MH, Yeasmin SM, Nima A. Study on management of fish fry and fingerling marketing of jessore in Bangladesh. International Journal of Business, Social and Scientific Research 2014; 2(2):127-135. 3. Berka R. EIFAC Tech, 1986, 48:52. 4. Chowdhury H, Singh SB, Sumumari KK. Experiments on large-scale production of fish seed of the Chinese grass carp Ctenopharyngodon idella (C and V) and silver carp Hypophthalmichthys molitrix (9C and V ) by induced breeding in ponds in India, Pac. Indian acad. Sci., 1996; 63B(2):80-95. 5. DoF (Department of Fisheries), Matshaya Sampad Unnayon Ovigun, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. Government of the People Republic of Bangladesh. 2008, 79-81. 6. DoF. Fishery and Statistical Yearbook of Bangladesh 2007-2008. Fisheries Resources Survey System, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Matshya Bhaban, Dhaka, 2009, 42. 7. DoF. Fisheries Statistical Yearbook of Bangladesh 2011- 2012.Fisheries Resources Survey System (FRSS), Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh 2013; (29):44 8. Islam MA. Fish seed production in Bangladesh Proceeding of the SAARC Work shop on fish seed production, 11-12 June, Dhaka, Bangladesh 1989; 1-12. 9. Jagannadhan, JN. Bombay nat. Hist. Soc 1947; 47:315. 10. Lewis DJ, Wood GD, Gregory R. Trading the silver seed. University Press Limited. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1996. 11. Quddus MA, Rahman MS, Moniruzzaman M. Socio- economic conditions of the pond owners of Demra, Dhaka. Bangladesh J. Fish. Res 2000; 4(2):203-207. 12. Rahaman MM, Sayeed MA, Paul A, Nahiduzzaman M. Problems and prospects of fish fry trade in jessore district of Bangladesh. Progress Agric 2007; 18(2):199-207. 13. Tasi C, Ali MY. Open water fisheries of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, Dhaka, 1997.

×