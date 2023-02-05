Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRE_POST_TSEST_HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes
PRE_POST_TSEST_HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
it guides on the necessary questions in Nutrition and the distinction between IMAM and CMAM

PRE_POST_TSEST_HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM.pdf

  1. 1. HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM PRE-TEST Date: Location: Participant Name and Number: S/NO QUESTIONS TRUE FALSE 1 Chronic malnutrition is characterized by insufficient intake of nutrients over a long period 2 Sever Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is defined by WHO/UNICEF as MUAC <11.5cm and or bilateral pitting oedema 3 Dermatitis is a visible sign of malnutrition 4 The key components of CMAM are: 1. Community outreach, 2. Outpatient care, 3. Stabilization care, 4. Management of moderate Acute Malnutrition. 5 MUAC is used to measure the head circumference of a child 6 ODEMA is a clinical manifestation of SAM 7 All children 0-18 years of age should be screened for malnutrition 8 All children 6 to 59 months that have MUAC less than 11.5cm should be admitted in the CMAM program 9 All children 6 to 59 months admitted in the CMAM program needs to be given Amoxicillin 10 A child is considered as a defaulter when he dies 11 The child is discharged from the program when his MUAC is 12.5cm for 2 consecutive visits even if he/she has fever 12 Poor infant feeding during the first 2 years harms growth and brain development 13 A new born baby should always be given colostrum 14 If a mother is given correct information on how to feed her child, she will do so. 15 At 4 months, Infants need water and other drinks in addition to breast milk. 16 The more milk the baby removes from the breast, the more milk the mother makes. 17 A child aged 6 to 9 months needs to eat at least 2 times a day in addition to breastfeeding. 18 The mother of a sick child older than 6 months should wait until her child is healthy before giving him/her solid foods. 19 During the first 6 months, a baby living in a hot climate need water in addition to breast milk. 20 A young child (aged 6 up to 9 months) should not be given animal food such as fish and meat.
  2. 2. HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM POST-TEST Date: Location: Participant Name and Number: S/NO QUESTIONS TRUE FALSE 1 Chronic malnutrition is characterized by insufficient intake of nutrients over a long period 2 Sever Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is defined by WHO/UNICEF as MUAC <11.5cm and or bilateral pitting oedema 3 Dermatitis is a visible sign of malnutrition 4 The key components of CMAM are: 1. Community outreach, 2. Outpatient care, 3. Stabilization care, 4. Management of moderate Acute Malnutrition. 5 MUAC is used to measure the head circumference of a child 6 ODEMA is a clinical manifestation of SAM 7 All children 0-18 years of age should be screened for malnutrition 8 All children 6 to 59 months that have MUAC less than 11.5cm should be admitted in the CMAM program 9 All children 6 to 59 months admitted in the CMAM program needs to be given Amoxicillin 10 A child is considered as a defaulter when he dies 11 The child is discharged from the program when his MUAC is 12.5cm for 2 consecutive visits even if he/she has fever 12 Poor infant feeding during the first 2 years harms growth and brain development 13 A new born baby should always be given colostrum 14 If a mother is given correct information on how to feed her child, she will do so. 15 At 4 months, Infants need water and other drinks in addition to breast milk. 16 The more milk the baby removes from the breast, the more milk the mother makes. 17 A child aged 6 to 9 months needs to eat at least 2 times a day in addition to breastfeeding. 18 The mother of a sick child older than 6 months should wait until her child is healthy before giving him/her solid foods. 19 During the first 6 months, a baby living in a hot climate need water in addition to breast milk. 20 A young child (aged 6 up to 9 months) should not be given animal food such as fish and meat.

