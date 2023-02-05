PRE_POST_TSEST_HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM.pdf
1.
HEALTH WORKERS TRAINING ON IMAM
PRE-TEST
Date:
Location:
Participant Name and Number:
S/NO QUESTIONS TRUE FALSE
1 Chronic malnutrition is characterized by insufficient intake of nutrients
over a long period
2 Sever Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is defined by WHO/UNICEF as MUAC
<11.5cm and or bilateral pitting oedema
3 Dermatitis is a visible sign of malnutrition
4 The key components of CMAM are: 1. Community outreach, 2. Outpatient
care, 3. Stabilization care, 4. Management of moderate Acute Malnutrition.
5 MUAC is used to measure the head circumference of a child
6 ODEMA is a clinical manifestation of SAM
7 All children 0-18 years of age should be screened for malnutrition
8 All children 6 to 59 months that have MUAC less than 11.5cm should be
admitted in the CMAM program
9 All children 6 to 59 months admitted in the CMAM program needs to be
given Amoxicillin
10 A child is considered as a defaulter when he dies
11 The child is discharged from the program when his MUAC is 12.5cm for 2
consecutive visits even if he/she has fever
12 Poor infant feeding during the first 2 years harms growth and brain
development
13 A new born baby should always be given colostrum
14 If a mother is given correct information on how to feed her child, she will
do so.
15 At 4 months, Infants need water and other drinks in addition to breast
milk.
16 The more milk the baby removes from the breast, the more milk the
mother makes.
17 A child aged 6 to 9 months needs to eat at least 2 times a day in addition to
breastfeeding.
18 The mother of a sick child older than 6 months should wait until her child is
healthy before giving him/her solid foods.
19 During the first 6 months, a baby living in a hot climate need water in
addition to breast milk.
20 A young child (aged 6 up to 9 months) should not be given animal food
such as fish and meat.
2.
