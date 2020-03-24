Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module No. 9

BS Physics (Foundation) Series

Module No. 9

  1. 1. 1 Module # 09 Momentum, Collision & Impulse Momentum One of the most important quantities that we encounter frequently in physics is linear momentum (or simply momentum). It is denoted by P. Consider two objects of different masses moving with the same speed. It is common experience that it is more difficult to stop the heavier object than lighter one. Also if two objects of same mass are moving with different velocities then it is more difficult to stop the faster moving object than slower one. Thus force required to resist the motion of a moving object depends upon two factors, mass and velocity. In other words, there is some property relating to the motion of an object which increases with the increase of mass as well as velocity and decreases with the decrease in mass as well as velocity. This property of a moving object is known as its momentum. The momentum of an object is defined as the product of the mass m of the object and its velocity v i.e. P = mv
  2. 2. 2 Since, velocity is a vector quantity; so, momentum is also a vector quantity. The direction of the momentum vector P is the same as that of the velocity V. In SI, the momentum has units of kgms-1 OR NS. [N = kgms-2 & NS = kg ms-1 ] Newton's second law of motion in terms of the time rate of change of momentum, i.e., the average force F is given by the impression ΔP F = ---------- Δt and, the instantaneous force is given as ΔP F = Lim ------- Δt0 Δt In case, the mass of the body remains constant during the time Δt under the action of the force F, then Δp = m ΔV where, ΔV is the change in the velocity of the body in time Δt.
  3. 3. 3 Thus, we get F = m ΔV/Δt But ΔV/Δt has been defined as acceleration a of the body. We can thus write the above equation as F = ma Angular Momentum When a body is moving over smooth horizontal surface with uniform velocity, then, as the velocity of the body is constant, so, its acceleration is zero and, therefore, it is not acted upon by an unbalanced force i.e., F = 0 and a = 0. If we define the linear momentum (p) of a body as the product of mass (m) and velocity (v), then, p= mv------------ (1). The linear momentum of the object remains constant. Now, consider an object rotating on a smooth horizontal surface without linear motion as, for example, a spinning top. The spinning motion of this object will continue for a long time with uniform angular velocity as its motion is not affected from outside. Hence, there is a definite similarity between these cases of linear and angular momentum. In the linear motion of an object, with uniform velocity, the linear momentum of the object is conserved; similarly, in the case of a body rotating with uniform angular
  4. 4. 4 velocity, a physical quantity called angular momentum is conserved. Besides this with every nucleus and every elementary particle is associated a certain amount of angular momentum (see examples below). The angular momentum L is defined by the equation L = r x p ---------------------- (2) Where, r is the position vector w.r.t. the axis of rotation and p is the linear momentum. We know that as per definition of a vector product, the angular momentum L is perpendicular to the plane containing r and p and its direction is determined by the right hand rule. By inserting the value of p from Eq. (1) in Eq. (2), we get L = r x (mv) = m (r x v) ---------- (3) [Associative property as mass m is a scalar quantity] From Equation (3), we can easily workout the units of L as kgm2 s-l which can be shown alternatively equal to Js. Magnitude of Angular Momentum The magnitude of angular momentum L is given by
  5. 5. 5 L =  r x p  = r p sin = (r sin) p = rp Also, L = r p sin = r (p sin) = r p So, L = rp = r p Where, r is component of r perpendicular to the direction of p and p is component of p perpendicular to the direction of r. Examples of Bodies having Angular Momentum Wheels of a car rotating on their axes, earth rotating about its axis, satellites revolving around the earth, electrons revolving around the nucleus, etc. are the examples of bodies having angular momentum. Angular Momentum and Torque In linear motion, according to Newton's second law of motion, we have Δp F = -------- Δt
  6. 6. 6 Where, Δp is the change in linear momentum in time Δt. Similarly, in rotational motion, it can be shown that ΔL  = -------------- Δt Where, ΔL is the change in angular momentum during time Δt. When torque is applied on a body, then, it causes a change in its angular momentum. As ΔL/Δt is equal to the rate of change of angular momentum. So "rate of change of angular momentum is equal to applied torque". This is statement of Newton's second law for rotational motion. Elastic Collision The principle of conservation of linear momentum (or simply momentum) can be successfully applied to tackle the collision problems. When two or more objects come sufficiently close together so that some sort of interaction takes place between them, which is either with or without the presence of some external force, then, we say that a collision has taken place between the objects. Elastic collisions are those in which both linear momentum (or simply momentum) and kinetic energy are conserved.
  7. 7. 7 Inelastic Collision A collision during which the total momentum is conserved but total K.E. before and after collision is not conserved (i.e. does not remain constant) is called inelastic collision. Impulse In many cases, when the momentum of a body is reduced to zero in a short time, then, the force causing this can have a tremendous magnitude. When two bodies hit each other suddenly such as a collision of two fast moving vehicles, then, the force of impact on both the bodies is extremely large. In this context, the concept of a physical quantity known as impulse is very useful. Impulse is defined as the product of force and the duration of impact. Impulse = Force x Time That is, the product of force and time interval for which it acts is called impulse. According to Newton's second law of motion, the force is defined as the rate of change of momentum. Thus, if a force F acting on
  8. 8. 8 an object for time Δt, changes its momentum from Pi to Pf, then, we have Pf - Pi F = ------------- Δt FΔt = Pf - Pi = mVf - mVi = m (Vf – Vi) = m ΔV = ΔP The left hand side of this equation is defined as impulse I. Hence, I = ΔP Impulse is also a vector quantity and its unit is newton-second (Ns) or kilogram -meter-second-1 (kg ms-1 ).

