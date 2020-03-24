Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Module # 08 Newton's Laws of Motion Newton's First Law of Motion Newton's first law of motion can be stated as "Every ob...
2 Naturally, if the surface is made so smooth that it offers no stopping force, then, the ball should go on moving forever...
3 there is another force due to friction between the ground and the tyres of the car which opposes the motion of the car a...
4 OR "When a force acts on an object, it will be accelerated in the direction of the force with an acceleration which is p...
5 in the above equation we get 1ms-2 = k x 1N kg-1 OR k = 1ms-2 x kg x 1N-1 = 1N x 1N-1 = 1 Putting k = 1 in Eq. [1] above...
6 The law also implies that if the force applied to a moving object is not along the line of its motion, then, in this cas...
7 Newton's Third Law of Motion Newton's third Law states: “To every action (force) there is always an equal and opposite r...
8 chair keeps (pushes) the person upward with the same force which is the reaction. 4 In case of motion of moon around the...
9 Newton discovered the Law of Gravitation during his study of the motion of planets around the sun and he published it in...
10 Then, the force of attraction F between them according to the Law of Universal Gravitation is F  m1m2 And F  1/ r2 by...
11 planets and galaxies around the sun and that of moon around the earth. Moreover, the launching of artificial satellite ...
12 Gravity (As a special case of Gravitation) According to the law of gravitation, the force of attraction between any two...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module No. 8

35 views

Published on

BS Physics (Foundation) Series

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module No. 8

  1. 1. 1 Module # 08 Newton's Laws of Motion Newton's First Law of Motion Newton's first law of motion can be stated as "Every object continues its state of rest or that of uniform motion in a straight line, unless it is acted upon by an external unbalanced force.’’ It is a common observation that a book lying on a table remains there forever in the same position unless someone removes it. A ball or any object rolled on the ground comes to rest after a certain time and one needs to keep one's foot on the accelerator of a car in order to keep the car moving. Now roll two identical balls, one on a smooth surface and the other on a rough surface with the same force. The ball which is rolled on a smooth surface will travel farther than the ball which is rolled on the rough surface. This shows that the motion of the ball is affected by nature of the surface on which it is rolled. This is because the rough surface offers a greater stopping force to the ball as compared to the smooth surface and hence the ball comes to rest earlier than the ball set in motion on the smooth surface.
  2. 2. 2 Naturally, if the surface is made so smooth that it offers no stopping force, then, the ball should go on moving forever. Some more examples of inertia will be useful in clarifying the concept of Newton's first law. A car standing on the road without petrol will require a lot of effort to start it moving, but once, it starts moving, only a modest push will keep it rolling. When brakes are applied to a fast moving bus, the bus comes to a halt but the passengers and other loose objects present inside the bus will tend to continue their motion at the same speed and in the same direction due to inertia. As a result, all of them will be thrown forward. A bomb dropped from an aeroplane does not fall vertically but describes a curved path (like a projectile). This is so because the bomb in addition to having a velocity in the downward direction due to gravitational pull also possesses a horizontal component equal to the velocity of the aeroplane at the time it was dropped. The resultant of two velocities leads to the motion of the dropped object along a curved path. A car needs a force to start from rest. When it attains a certain speed along a straight path and the engine is switched off, then, the speed of the car is gradually reduced to zero. This is an apparent contradiction to the first law. The reality, however, is that
  3. 3. 3 there is another force due to friction between the ground and the tyres of the car which opposes the motion of the car and finally brings it to rest. It is thus not the absence of force provided by the engine but the force of friction which brings the car to stop. Thus it satisfies the first law of motion. If it was possible to remove this frictional force, then, it would be reasonable to assume that the car will continue to move (forever) with the same constant speed as it had at that time the engine was switched off. This is, in fact, what happens in space. Once a space ship is launched at such high altitude where the air resistance is negligible and it tends to move with constant speed even when the rocket stops applying the thrust. These observations about rest and motion of objects were put in one sentence by Newton which is known as Newton's first law of motion. Note: The first law of motion is also known as law of inertia. Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's second law of motion states: "The effect of an applied force on a body is to cause it to accelerate in the direction of the force. This acceleration is in direct proportion to the force and is inversely proportional to the mass of the body".
  4. 4. 4 OR "When a force acts on an object, it will be accelerated in the direction of the force with an acceleration which is proportional to the magnitude of the force and inversely proportional to the mass of the object". From the above statement we can write a  F (for a constant mass) This acceleration is in the direction of force. Also a 1/m (for a constant force) By combining above relations, we can write a  F/m OR a = (k) F/m ________ [1] Where, k is a constant of proportionality. We define a unit force, that is, one newton (1N) as that much force which produces an acceleration of 1m/s2 in an object of mass 1kg. Putting m = 1kg, a = 1m/s2 and F = 1N
  5. 5. 5 in the above equation we get 1ms-2 = k x 1N kg-1 OR k = 1ms-2 x kg x 1N-1 = 1N x 1N-1 = 1 Putting k = 1 in Eq. [1] above we get F = ma With the help of this relation force can be measured. The second law of motion tells us that when a force is applied to a body at rest, it will begin to move in the direction of the force and will move faster and faster as long as the force remains in operation. If a body is moving in a straight line and a force is applied in the direction of its motion, it will increase its velocity and will continue to do so as long as the force acts. If, however, the force is applied in the direction opposite to the direction of motion, then, the acceleration will again be in the direction of the force, causing the body to slow down. If such a force continues long enough, then, the body will slow down towards stationary position and then will move with an increasing velocity in the direction in which the force is being applied, that is, opposite to its initial (or original) direction of motion.
  6. 6. 6 The law also implies that if the force applied to a moving object is not along the line of its motion, then, in this case, the acceleration will still be in the direction of the force. The effect, in general, will be to change both the direction and the speed of the motion. Newton, in this way, established a relation between the force on the object, the mass of the object and the acceleration produced in it. We can easily show than an object set in motion with certain acceleration can be accelerated more and more by increasing the force on it. Moreover, two objects of different masses would gain different amounts of acceleration if the same amount of force is applied on them. The lighter will attain greater acceleration than the heavier one, if they are acted upon by the same force. Thus greater the mass of an object, the more difficult it would be to increase its acceleration. Hence the acceleration of an object may be controlled by two factors, (1) the force (2) the mass These observations were summarized in the form of a law called Newton's second law of motion.
  7. 7. 7 Newton's Third Law of Motion Newton's third Law states: “To every action (force) there is always an equal and opposite reaction (force).” This law tells us that a body thus cannot experience a force from its environments without exerting an equal and opposite force on its environments. Forces, in nature, always occur in pairs. An action-reaction pair is composed of forces equal in magnitude, but, opposite in direction to the force exerted on the environment by the body. Force of action acts on one body and that of reaction on the other. Examples 1 When a bullet is fired from a gun, it moves backward or recoils. In this process, firing of bullet is an action while the recoiling of gun is the reaction. 2 In case of a body suspended by a cord, the weight of body acts downward which is the action. But tension in cord acts upward which is the reaction. 3 The weight of the person sitting on the chair is due to attraction towards the centre of the earth. It is the action. But the
  8. 8. 8 chair keeps (pushes) the person upward with the same force which is the reaction. 4 In case of motion of moon around the earth the force of gravity (i.e. centripetal force) is the action. But the centrifugal force is the reaction. Both these forces are equal but in opposite directions. 5 Our walking is the most common example of Newton's third law of motion. When we walk, we apply a force on the ground backward. In turn the earth exerts a force on us and hence we move forward. 6 The horse pulls the cart forward, which is the action. The cart pulls the horse backward. This is the reaction. The action and reaction balance each other. At the same time the horse pushes the earth with his feet in the backward direction. This force is that of action and acts on the earth. The earth also reacts with an equal force on the horse. This force of reaction makes the system (horse and cart) move. 7 Flight of a rocket in the space is an example of third law of motion. Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation
  9. 9. 9 Newton discovered the Law of Gravitation during his study of the motion of planets around the sun and he published it in 1686. Newton expressed the force of attraction between two different bodies in the universe in the form of a law known as the law of universal gravitation. Statement Everybody in this universe attracts every other body with a force which is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. Explanation Consider two spherical bodies A and B of masses m1 and m2 respectively, placed such that their centers are at a distance r from each other. A B Fig: The gravitational force exerted by body A on B is equal and opposite to the gravitational force exerted by body B on body A.
  10. 10. 10 Then, the force of attraction F between them according to the Law of Universal Gravitation is F  m1m2 And F  1/ r2 by combining, we get F  m1m2/r2 OR F = Gm1m2/r2 Where G is the constant of proportionality and is known as universal gravitational constant. All material objects fall towards the earth because of gravitational force of attraction acting on them by the earth. Newton's universal law of attraction is true for all bodies i.e. any two bodies attract each other with a force of gravitation. The mass of the body remains constant but its weight (F = mg) will be different on different planets due to attractive forces only. Thus, the force with which we are attracted towards the center of the earth is called the gravitational force. The Gravitational Force is responsible for the motion of falling objects, the motion of
  11. 11. 11 planets and galaxies around the sun and that of moon around the earth. Moreover, the launching of artificial satellite into orbit around the earth has also become possible due to the gravitational force. Artillery shells travel along parabolic paths under the influence of gravitational pull of the earth. We can say as a comparative statement that the nuclear force is the strongest in nature, while, the gravitational force is the weakest. Value of Gravitational Constant G In S.I Units, the value of gravitational constant G (by using the Cavendish Apparatus) is 6.673 x 10-11 N-m2 /kg2 As the value of G is very small, so, we cannot feel the force of attraction between the bodies around us. The bodies A and B (as shown in the figure above) exert equal forces towards each other. Thus, the forces acting on two bodies due to gravitation are action and reaction forces. The gravitational force between the two bodies is independent of the physical and chemical properties of the bodies and the medium between them.
  12. 12. 12 Gravity (As a special case of Gravitation) According to the law of gravitation, the force of attraction between any two material objects is called force of gravitation. If, one of the material objects is the earth, then, the force of attraction between the earth and any other material object is called force of gravity due to the earth or simply gravity. The acceleration produced by this force is denoted by g and is called acceleration due to gravity. Similarly, the bodies placed at the surface of the moon or other heavenly bodies will have a force of attraction due to these bodies.

×