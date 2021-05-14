Successfully reported this slideshow.
La empatía Abdul Monterrey 10 I
Cuando se habla de empatía se hace referencia a una habilidad tanto cognitiva como emocional o afectiva del individuo, en ...
EJEMPLO DE EMPATIA Ayudar a la persona que necesita ayuda
Conclusión Ayudar a la persona puede mejorar su estado emocional y hacerle saber que no esta sola. Y aparte subirle la aut...
MENSAJE En algunos casos es importante tener empatía con muchas personas, pero en algunos casos la victima solo busca llam...
May. 14, 2021

Actividad 9

Actividad 9 sobre la empatía

Actividad 9

