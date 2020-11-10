� � � � (Shkarkoni) [PDF] Evil Thing (Villains, #7)

Cruella De Vil is the perfect villain: stylish, witty, relentless...and possibly cursed. From her lonely childhood, to her iconic fashion choices, to that fateful car crash (you know the one), Cruella tells all in this marvelous memoir of a woman doomed. Even the cruelest villains have best friends, true loves, and daring dreams. Now it's Cruella's turn to share hers.This latest novel by the author of the wildly popular and darkly fascinating Villains series brings readers a tale told by the Evil Thing herself-a tale of the complicated bonds of female friendship, of mothers and daughters, and of burning, destructive desire.After all, nothing is as simple as black and white. .

