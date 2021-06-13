Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PHYSICO-CHEMICAL AND MICROBIOLOGICAL STUDY OF FRUIT JUICE PRESERVED BY PASTEURISATION Presented By:-  191FA15107-Abdul Farmin  191FA15108-KC Pavan  191FA15111-Ameer Vignan University
  2. 2. PASTEURIZATION  Pasteurization is a relatively mild treatment, in which food is heated to below 100 degree C .  Pasteurization can be performed either by heating at  low temperature for a long time (LTLT) or  high temperature for short time (HTST).
  3. 3.  Preservation of fruit juices by application of heat is the most common method.  Pasteurization is a process in which juice is heated to 1000C or slightly below for a sufficient time to inactivate/kill the micro-organisms, which cause spoilage.  Usually the fruit juices are pasteurized between 75 and 880 degree C with times ranging from 30 sec to 30 min depending on the type of heating system, the nature of the juice and the size of the container.
  4. 4.  Thermal pasteurization is used commercially by fruit juice industries for the preservation of fruit juices but results in losses of essential nutrients and changes in physicochemical and organoleptic properties.  Non-thermal pasteurization methods such as high hydrostatic pressure, pulsed electric field, and ultrasound and irradiations have also been employed in fruit juices to overcome the negative effects of thermal pasteurization.
  5. 5. PHYSICO-CHEMICAL CHANGES  The physicochemical characteristics of juices considered in quality assessment include pH, titratable acidity (TA), total soluble solids (°Brix), dry matter contents, ash content, ascorbic acid, total sugar, reducing sugar.  Pasteurization of juice reduces the ascorbic acid content from 38.90 to 30.20 mg/100 g during shelf life .
  6. 6. MICROBIOLOGICAL CHANGES  Fruit juices contain a microflora which is normally present on the surface of fruits during harvesting and post harvesting processing.  The critical factors affecting the spoilage of juices include juice PH, oxidation reduction potential, water activity, availability of nutrients, presence of antimicrobial compounds, and competing microflora.
  7. 7.  Among these factors, PH and water activity are the most influential factors affecting the spoilage of juices.  The microorganism that causes the spoilage in fruit juices are E.coli, salmonella and cryptosporidium.  For prevention of these microorganisms in fruit juices, thermal treatment is effective method for microbial inactivation but it may produce some undesirable effects on foods such as loss of nutrients and reduction of fresh like flavour.
  8. 8. S.NO PRODUCT TEMPERATURE TIME 1. Orange 80-90C 1-10min 2. Apple 95C 10-30sec 3. Mango 90C 1min 4. Grapes 76.7C 30min Pasteurisation time different for fruit juices given below:-
  9. 9. FLOW CHART OF FRUIT JUICE
  10. 10. CONCULSION We are concluding that even though the pasteurization results loss of some essential nutrients it can be minimized using non-thermal pasteurization. Hence pasteurization increases “shelf-life” and make beverages safer to drink, but it reduce some of the heat sensitive nutrients in fruit juice.
  11. 11. INFERENCES  R. M. Raybaudi-Massilia, J. Mosqueda-Melgar, R. Soliva-Fortuny, and O. Martín-Belloso, “Control of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms in fresh-cut fruits and fruit juices by traditional and alternative natural antimicrobials,” Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, vol. 8, no. 3, pp. 157–180, 2009.View at: Publisher Site.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

