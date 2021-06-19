How diabetes affects the body

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, diabetes doubles your heart disease and stroke risk. In addition to monitoring and controlling your blood glucose, good eating habits and regular exercise can help lower the risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment