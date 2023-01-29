Successfully reported this slideshow.
Resistant Hypertension.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Resistant Hypertension.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Health & Medicine

How to manage and approach resistant hypertension

How to manage and approach resistant hypertension

Health & Medicine
Resistant Hypertension.pptx

  1. 1. RESISTANT HYPERTENSION
  2. 2.  Resistant hypertension is defined in the 2008 American Heart Association guideline as blood pressure that remains above goal in spite of concurrent use of three antihypertensive agents of different classes, one of which should be a diuretic  Patients whose blood pressure is controlled with four or more medications are considered to have resistant hypertension  Patients with resistant hypertension are at high risk for adverse cardiovascular events.  They are more likely than those with controlled hypertension to have a secondary cause, which is usually at least in part reversible.
  3. 3.  The goal blood pressure is less than 140/90 mmHg in average risk hypertensive patients.  There is evidence supporting a lower goal blood pressure in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus or chronic kidney disease
  4. 4. GENERAL PRINCIPLES  Identify and treat secondary hypertension  Stop medications that raise the blood pressure  Refer to a hypertension specialist  Out-of-office BP monitoring  Combination of pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic therapy
  5. 5.  The pharmacologic treatment of resistant hypertension involves combinations of three or more drugs.  Some patients have a specific indication for a class of drugs (eg, beta blocker or non-dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker for rate control in atrial fibrillation).
  6. 6.  If there is no such indication, the preferred three-drug regimen consists of:  Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or ARBs  Long-acting CCB such as amlodipine and  Long-acting thiazide diuretic, preferably chlorthalidone  Among patients with an eGFR of less than 30mL/min/m2, a loop diuretic, such as furosemide or torsemide is usually necessary for effective volume control.
  7. 7.  Some patients with resistant hypertension are being treated with a three drug regimen different from the preferred regimen of an angiotensin inhibitor, long-acting dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker, and a long-acting thiazide diuretic.  Our approach varies with the patient's regimen:  If the patient is on hydrochlorothiazide, we switch to chlorthalidone and then add other drugs, as necessary.  If the current regimen includes a drug not from the three recommended drug classes, we add the missing preferred drug and assess the response.  We do not discontinue any drugs, as long as they are well tolerated, before achieving blood pressure control.
  8. 8. RECOMMENDATION -1  It is recommended that resistant hypertension should be defined as uncontrolled hypertension both on office measurements (BP ⩾140/90 mm Hg in individuals <80 years, or SBP⩾150 mm Hg in individuals >80 years) and confirmed by out- of-office measurements (home (HBPM) or ambulatory (ABPM) BP measurement) despite a therapeutic strategy comprising appropriate lifestyle and dietary measures and the concurrent use of a triple-drug antihypertensive treatment, including a thiazide diuretic, for at least 4 weeks, at optimal doses
  9. 9. RECOMMENDATION -2  In addition to a thiazide diuretic, triple-drug antihypertensive therapy should include a renin- angiotensin system blocker (ARB or ACEI) and a calcium channel blocker.  Other pharmacological classes should be used in the event of adverse effects or specific indications.  Resistant hypertension should be treated with a thiazide diuretic: chlorthalidone 12.5–50 mg per day, hydrochlorothiazide ⩾25 mg per day or indapamide 2.5 or 1.5 mg SR per day.  In patients with chronic kidney disease stage 4 or 5 (eGFR o30 ml min− 1 1.73 m−2), the thiazide diuretic should be replaced by a loop diuretic, such as furosemide, torasemide or bumetanide, at a dosage adapted to the patient’s renal function.
  10. 10. Recommendation-3:  It is recommended that poor treatment compliance should be identified using a questionnaire, urine drug analysis and/or pill-count. Recommendation-4:  It is suggested that patient information, therapeutic education for patients and HBPM are likely to improve BP control.
  11. 11. RECOMMENDATION -5  It is suggested that patients should be screened for factors likely to influence treatment resistance (excessive dietary salt intake, alcohol, depression and drug interactions) or vasopressor drugs and substances
  12. 12. RECOMMENDATION -5  Specific advice concerning lifestyle measures for patients with resistant hypertension is similar to that for patients with well controlled hypertension, and is as follows:  Overweight (BMI>25) or obese (BMI>30) patients should lose weight  Excessive dietary salt intake should be reduced  Alcohol consumption should be limited  Patients should undertake regular physical activity  The vegetable content of their diet should be increased and the consumption of animal fats reduced.
  13. 13. RECOMMENDATION -6  If resistant hypertension is confirmed, it is recommended that the patient be referred to a hypertension specialist to screen for secondary hypertension or target organ damage, and to determine the future treatment strategy.
  14. 14. RECOMMENDATION -7  Investigative techniques to identify secondary hypertension or any potential triggering factors will be conducted according to the clinical context, access to the techniques and the experience of the hypertension specialist.  They are as follows:  Blood electrolytes and 2-h natriuresis, SCr, 24-h urine Cr and proteinuria  Abdominal angiogram  Doppler ultrasound of renal arteries  Plasma aldosterone and renin levels to calculate the plasma aldosterone/renin ratio  24-h urinary metanephrine and normetanephrin  24-h urinary free cortisol measurements, dexamethasone suppression test 1 mg  Nocturnal oximetry, ventilation polygraph and polysomnography.
  15. 15. RECOMMENDATION -8  Suggested examinations to screen for target organ damage are as follows:  Serum creatinine, urine creatinine, microalbuminuria and/or proteinuria  Resting electrocardiogram and echocardiogram
  16. 16. RECOMMENDATION-9  In the absence of a curable etiology in patients <80 years, it is recommended that a four-drug combination therapy should be initiated, including first-line spironolactone (12.5– 25 mg per day) once the absence of any contraindication has been confirmed.  Serum potassium and creatine levels require monitoring.  A β-blocker may well be the preferred choice of drug depending on the clinical situation.
  17. 17.  If a triple-drug combination therapy fails to achieve the target BP level, a four-drug combination should be proposed. o Although no randomized study to date has identified the optimal therapeutic regimen after failure of a three-drug combination, increasing the diuretic therapy is suggested when a sodium overload is suspected.  The strategy that has been the most widely assessed is that of combining spironolactone with a triple-drug therapy.  Several studies have reported the beneficial effects on BP levels of adding spironolactone to create a four-drug combination.  The benefits of a combination of several diuretics for certain resistant hypertensive patients are possibly related to the specific hormone profile of these patients (low renin levels with or without detectable hyperaldosteronism).  If spironolactone proves effective but a patient encounters difficulties with tolerability, substitution with amiloride or eplerenone (when authorised by national health authorities) should be proposed
  18. 18. RECOMMENDATION -10  In the event of a contraindication or a non-response to spironolactone, or if adverse effects occur, it is suggested that a β-blocker, an α-blocker, or a centrally acting antihypertensive drug should be prescribed.
  19. 19. RECOMMENDATION -11  Because renal denervation is still undergoing assessment for the treatment of hypertension, it is suggested this technique should only be proposed by a multidisciplinary team in a specialist hypertension clinic.
  20. 20. UPTODATE  In patients with persistent uncontrolled hypertension despite the above three-drug regimen in optimal dosage, we suggest adding spironolactone  We typically begin at 12.5 mg/day and titrate up to, but not above, 50 mg/day in the absence of proven primary aldosteronism.  Monitoring of serum potassium levels for both hypokalemia and hyperkalemia are necessary if chlorthalidone and spironolactone are used.  For patients who cannot tolerate spironolactone, eplerenone and amiloride are alternatives.
  21. 21. UPTODATE  If the patient is still hypertensive, additional medications are added sequentially.  Possible agents that may be used include:  Vasodilating BBs (labetalol , carvedilol , or nebivolol )  Centrally acting agents ( clonidine or guanfacine ) and  Direct vasodilators ( hydralazine or minoxidil ).
  22. 22. UPTODATE  If beta blockers are used, a vasodilating beta blocker, such as labetalol, carvedilol or nebivolol, may provide more antihypertensive benefit with fewer side effects compared to traditional beta blockers, particularly when high doses are used (although head-to-head full dose comparisons are lacking)
  23. 23. UPTODATE  Centrally acting agents may be effective, but adverse effects are common and outcome data are lacking.  Direct vasodilators hydralazine or minoxidil are reserved for patients who remain hypertensive despite the above approach.  Fluid retention and tachycardia are common side effects.  Minoxidil also causes hirsutism, which may be a particular problem in women that may require switching to hydralazine.
  24. 24. THANK YOU!

×