7-B Taller de heridas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CASO CLÍNICO Elaborado por: Abdías Palacios 8-895-719 Fabián Peralta 6-712-914 Katherine Pérez 8-869-1199 Mayda Pérez 2-73...
PARTE 1 INFECCIÓN 01
Historia clínica ● Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/cm2. ● Signos vitales: TA 160/110...
Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo, 2 cm por arriba d...
Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la derecha, buena hidratacio...
1. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Padecer diabetes mellitus ...
1. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Insuficiencia venosa 05 In...
Fisiopatología El proceso que vincula la alteración hemodinámica con la progresión a ulceración incluye cambios en la micr...
La ulceración venosa es la culminación de una cascada de eventos celulares y humorales complejos que se magnifican por pre...
Eritema Alrededor de toda la herida. Gangrena en forma de media luna. Bordes Excavados mal delimitados. Secrecion amarille...
4. Pentada Ecológica Zavala A. Actualización en curación de heridas [Internet]. Intramed. 2007 [citado 8 agosto 2020]. Dis...
4. Pentada Ecológica HUÉSPED Edad >Edad < Retorno venoso. Inmunidad Disfunción endotelial → migración anormal de células i...
4. Pentada Ecológica Ramos, O. E. (2009). Algunos aspectos clínico-patológicos de la úlcera de pierna. Dermatología Rev Ag...
4. Pentada Ecológica Humedad Mantener un balance con apósito ayuda a la cicatrización. Higiene Limpieza para evitar coloni...
Berlanga – Acosta, J. et al. Particularidades celulares y moleculares del mecanismo de cicatrización en la diabetes. Biote...
4. Pentada Ecológica Condiciones laborales Su situacion laboral se puede ver afectada por el dolor de la úlcera. Recursos ...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
6. Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso El aumento de peso (IMC 35.56 kg/m2), el sedentar...
PARTE 2 CICATRIZACIÓN 02
Nota de evolución Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante desbridación, farmacológico ...
7. Defina: Inflamación, Flegmón, Absceso, Pus, Exudado y Trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. Inflamación ...
Pus Es un líquido espeso de color amarillento o verdoso, segregado por un tejido infectado, y compuesto por suero, leucoci...
Exudado El exudado es el conjunto de elementos extravasados en el proceso inflamatorio, que se depositan en el intersticio...
8. Enliste los patógenos más comunes en este tipo de lesiones. Los microorganismos más comunes son Staphylococcus aureus, ...
9.¿En qué etapa de la Cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la Herida de la paciente? La Herida de la Paciente, localizad...
10. ¿Qué Tipo de Cicatrización presenta la Herida de la paciente? La herida de la paciente con 3 meses de evolución luego ...
Berlanga – Acosta, J. et al. Particularidades celulares y moleculares del mecanismo de cicatrización en la diabetes. Biote...
12. Menciona la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferentes etapas ...
Fases celular, bioquímica y mecánica de la cicatrización de heridas. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios d...
HEMOSTASIAEINFLAMACIÓN Una herida altera la integridad tisular→ corte de vasos sanguíneos → exposición directa de la matri...
Hemostasia e inflamación Polimorfonucleres (PMN) ❏ Son las primeras células infiltrantes que penetran en el sitio de la he...
Hemostasia e inflamación Macrófagos ❏ Segunda población de células inflamatorias que invade la herida, esenciales para la ...
PROLIFERACIÓN Abarca de los días 4 a 12. Se produce la reparación mediante ❏ Angiogenesis ❏ Fibroplasia ❏ Epitalización 2d...
Angiogénesis ● Las células endoteliales proliferan en forma extensa durante esta fase de la cicatrización. ● Su migración ...
Fibroplasia Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma ● El depósito...
Epitalización Este proceso se caracteriza en particular por la proliferación y la migración de células epiteliales adyacen...
MADURACIÓNYREMODELACIÓN Se inicia durante la fase fibroplástica y se caracterizan por una reorganización del colágeno sint...
Contracción de la herida ❏ Todas las heridas experimentan cierto grado de contracción. ❏ Los miofibroblastos son las célul...
13. Mencione qué factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. Diabetes M...
Evitar pomadas y corticoides Limpieza constante de la herida Interrogar por tabaquismo y actuar acorde Evitar zapatos y ro...
14. Mencione de qué forma afectan a la cicatrización los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y relación...
Bibliografía 1. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de ciru...
7-B Taller de heridas
7-B Taller de heridas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7-B Taller de heridas

40 views

Published on

Taller realizado para la cátedra de cirugía, Universidad de Panamá

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7-B Taller de heridas

  1. 1. CASO CLÍNICO Elaborado por: Abdías Palacios 8-895-719 Fabián Peralta 6-712-914 Katherine Pérez 8-869-1199 Mayda Pérez 2-738-232 Dimas Portillo 8-893-16-61 X semestre Cátedra de Cirugía
  2. 2. PARTE 1 INFECCIÓN 01
  3. 3. Historia clínica ● Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/cm2. ● Signos vitales: TA 160/110 mm.Hg; FC: 95/pm; FR: 24pm; T: 36.5 C. ● AHF no relevantes para padecimiento actual. ● Cuenta con APP de Diabetes Mellitus tipo 2 de 20 años de evolución difícil control con hipoglucemiantes orales. ● hipertensión arterial sistémica de 20 años de evolución en tratamiento con betabloqueadores y diuréticos. ● Dislipidemia de 5 años de diagnóstico desconoce tratamiento de su insuficiencia arterial y venosa en miembros inferiores.
  4. 4. Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo, 2 cm por arriba del maléolo interno, refiere la paciente, que inició como una abrasión de 2 cm de longitud y ahora mide 6 cm de longitud en su diámetro mayor, presentando bordes mal definidos y necróticos, así como secreción amarillenta y fétida. Historia clínica
  5. 5. Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la derecha, buena hidratación y coloración en piel y tegumentos, campos pulmonares bien ventilados, ruidos cardíacos con buen tono e intensidad; abdomen con peristálsis normal, blando, depresible; extremidades superiores sin alteraciones. A la exploración física bimanual y comparativa, la extremidad inferior derecha con pulso pedio ++/+++, llenado capilar 3+ ; extremidad inferior izquierda con pulso pedio +/+++ y coloración ligeramente violácea de predominio distal, la úlcera se palpa con aumento de temperatura y volumen en sus bordes externos, llenado capilar 4+ costras mielicéricas y bordes necrosados en la periferia. Exploración física
  6. 6. 1. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Padecer diabetes mellitus 01 Sexo Mayor frecuencia en ♀. 03 Edad Mayores de 45 años. Mucho mayor a partir de los 65 años. 02 Ateroesclerosis 04 Repository.ces.edu.co. 2010. FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA PIE DIABÉTICO EN PACIENTES CON DIABETES MELLITUS TIPO 2.. [online] Availabl <https://repository.ces.edu.co/bitstream/10946/1967/1/FACTORES%20DE%20RIESGO%20CAUSANTES%20DE%20PIE%20DIABETICO.pdf> [Acces
  7. 7. 1. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Insuficiencia venosa 05 Infección 07 Mala adherencia al tratamiento 06 Neuropatía diabética sensorial 08 Repository.ces.edu.co. 2010. FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA PIE DIABÉTICO EN PACIENTES CON DIABETES MELLITUS TIPO 2.. [online] Availabl <https://repository.ces.edu.co/bitstream/10946/1967/1/FACTORES%20DE%20RIESGO%20CAUSANTES%20DE%20PIE%20DIABETICO.pdf> [Acces
  8. 8. Fisiopatología El proceso que vincula la alteración hemodinámica con la progresión a ulceración incluye cambios en la microcirculación que causan mecanismos celulares y moleculares que involucran inflamación, actividad proteolítica y fibrosis. Patel, S. and Surowiec, S., 2020. Venous Insufficiency. [online] Ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. Available at: <https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430975/> [Accessed 7 La insuficiencia venosa crónica se debe al reflujo (flujo hacia atrás) o la obstrucción del flujo sanguíneo venoso. 2
  9. 9. La ulceración venosa es la culminación de una cascada de eventos celulares y humorales complejos que se magnifican por predisposición genética e inician por hipertensión venosa. Camerota A, Lurie F. Pathogenesis of venous ulcer [Internet]. ELSEVIER. 2015 [cited 7 August 2020]. Available from: www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0895796715000551?via%3Dihub Fisiopatología
  10. 10. Eritema Alrededor de toda la herida. Gangrena en forma de media luna. Bordes Excavados mal delimitados. Secrecion amarillenta, fetida. Necrosis Sepsis Úlcera venosa Grado de lesión: Tipo 4 Clasificación CEAP: C6 o úlcera abierta 3. ¿Cuál es el diagnóstico más probable para el padecimiento actual de la paciente? Conde, E., 2018. La Insuficiencia Venosa Crónica Desde Una Perspectiva Dermatológica - Elena Conde Montero. [online] elenaconde.com. Available at: <https://www.elenaconde.com/la-insuficiencia-venosa-cronica-desde-una-perspectiva-dermatolo
  11. 11. 4. Pentada Ecológica Zavala A. Actualización en curación de heridas [Internet]. Intramed. 2007 [citado 8 agosto 2020]. Disponible en: www.intramed.net/contenidover.asp?contenidoid=46453 Contexto Tiempo PENTADA Huésped Patógeno Medio ambiente
  12. 12. 4. Pentada Ecológica HUÉSPED Edad >Edad < Retorno venoso. Inmunidad Disfunción endotelial → migración anormal de células inflamatorias→ inflamación y pérdida de tejido. Sexo ♀ > ♂ (∼ 2:1). Estado hormonal Menopausia. Estado nutricional > IMC, > Sedentarismo, < Retorno venoso. Comorbilidades DM tipo 2, HTA, Insuficiencia arterial y venosa. Azcona, L., 2020. Insuficiencia Venosa. Prevención Y Tratamiento. [online] Elsevier.es. Available at: <https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-farmacia-profesional-3-articulo-insuficiencia-venosa- prevencion-tratamiento-13129193> [Accessed 5 August 2020].
  13. 13. 4. Pentada Ecológica Ramos, O. E. (2009). Algunos aspectos clínico-patológicos de la úlcera de pierna. Dermatología Rev AgenteEtiolÓgico estreptococo β-hemolítico Infeccción. microorganismo anaerobios endógenos Infección. Pseudomona aeruginosa Infección. Insuficiencia venosa Úlcera. Insuficiencia arterial Úlcera. Staphylococcus aureus Infección.
  14. 14. 4. Pentada Ecológica Humedad Mantener un balance con apósito ayuda a la cicatrización. Higiene Limpieza para evitar colonizaciones que avancen a infección. Contaminación Carga bacteriana normal, si se descuida lleva a infección. Oxigenación Ausencia severa aumenta riesgo de infección. Temperatura Muy baja, altera sistema inmune; muy alta aumenta susceptibilidad a lesiones. MEDIO AMBIENTE Zavala A. Actualización en curación de heridas [Internet]. Intramed. 2007 [citado 8 agosto 2020]. Disponible en:
  15. 15. Berlanga – Acosta, J. et al. Particularidades celulares y moleculares del mecanismo de cicatrización en la diabetes. Biotecnol Apl. 2010, vol.27, n.4, pp.255-261. 4. Pentada Ecológica Evaluación de la Herida de la paciente para observar si el manejo terapéutico es eficiente. Detección oportuna de la patología en la paciente. Horario de atención de la herida para el manejo terapéutico. TIEMPO
  16. 16. 4. Pentada Ecológica Condiciones laborales Su situacion laboral se puede ver afectada por el dolor de la úlcera. Recursos Puede llevar a otro tipo de alimentación, por la limitaciones de no poder cocinar. Influencia cultural La paciente al no acudir al médico al inicio de la úlcera, la misma empeoró. Condición socioeconomica Se vera afectada hasta que la úlcera sane. Contaminación ambiental Tener su herida al descubierto y estar en un ambiente insalubre son factores para infeccion de la misma. CONTEXTO Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  17. 17. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. 5. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas ● Según su cronicidad o evaluación: crónica (desde hace 6 meses). ● Según profundidad: superficial (solo afecta piel y tejido subcutáneo). ● Según grado de contaminación: sucia (se observa secreción amarillenta y fétida, bordes necróticos). ● Según aspecto: úlcera. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  18. 18. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. 5. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas ● Según integridad de la piel: abierta (se observa discontinuidad de la piel). ● Según compromiso de otras estructuras no cutáneas: simple (no afecta otras estructuras como cartílago, nervios, musculo). ● Según agente causal: biológico. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  19. 19. 6. Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso El aumento de peso (IMC 35.56 kg/m2), el sedentarismo, deficiente aporte de nutrientes como vitaminas emperora la éstasis venosa. Estado nutricional La paciente presenta susceptibilidad por las comorbilidades: diabetes mellitus tipo 2 no controlada, hipertensión arterial no controlada, dislipidemia, añadiendo que desconoce tratamiento para la insuficiencia arterial y venosa. Inmunidad La incidencia de insuficiencia venosa crónica aumenta con la edad, debido a que con el paso del tiempo las venas no realizan un adecuado retorno venoso. Edad ♀ > ♂ (∼ 2:1), orientado a el efecto de las hormonas sexuales sobre la distensibilidad de las venas. Sexo La disfunción endotelial debido a las diversas comorbilidades se traduce en alteraciones de la regulación del flujo sanguíneo, migración anormal de células inflamatorias entre las capas de la pared del vaso, alteraciones en la diapédesis de células inmunológicas y fenómenos trombóticos→inflamación y pérdida de tejido. Comorbilidades Azcona, L., 2020. Insuficiencia Venosa. Prevención Y Tratamiento. [online] Elsevier.es. Available at: <https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-farmacia-profesional-3-articulo- insuficiencia-venosa-prevencion-tratamiento-13129193> [Accessed 5 August 2020].
  20. 20. PARTE 2 CICATRIZACIÓN 02
  21. 21. Nota de evolución Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante desbridación, farmacológico con antibióticoterapia y conservador con curaciones con hexaclorofeno y agua, la paciente presenta un avance con respecto del control de la infección, en herida aunque lento. La paciente refiere además, aplicarse dexametasona en pomada por las noches ya que “su comadre se la recomendó”.
  22. 22. 7. Defina: Inflamación, Flegmón, Absceso, Pus, Exudado y Trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. Inflamación La inflamación es un proceso complejo e inespecífico, que se caracteriza por modificaciones locales y coordinadas de los vasos sanguíneos y el tejido conectivo; se relaciona con el proceso de reparación, que consiste en la regeneración de las células parenquimatosas dañadas, y con la cicatrización, que se caracteriza por la proliferación de tejido fibroblástico. Flegmón Es un cuadro infeccioso piógeno difuso, que presenta diversas formas clínicas, pero que tienen un factor común que es el franco compromiso del tejido conjuntivo y subaponeurótico. En otras palabras, se presenta como un cuadro difuso, agudo, el cual siempre presenta en mayor o menor grado compromiso del estado general del paciente. Los flegmones, de acuerdo a su origen, se pueden clasificar en tres clases: Osteoflegmón, Adenoflegmón y Sialoflegmón. Absceso Un absceso es una colección de pus localizada en una zona anatómica concreta, formada por restos de leucocitos degradados, bacterias, tejido necrótico y exudado inflamatorio, y rodeada de una zona de tejido inflamatorio, fibrina y tejido de granulación. 7. Flegmon Osteoflegmon y Abscesos. (12 de Octubre de 2011). Obtenido de Scribd: https://es.scribd.com/doc/68448746/Flegmon-Osteoflegmon y-AbscesosLópez, R. (s.f.). Drenaje de un absceso. Obtenido de Actualización en Medicina de Familia: https://amf-
  23. 23. Pus Es un líquido espeso de color amarillento o verdoso, segregado por un tejido infectado, y compuesto por suero, leucocitos, células muertas y otras sustancias. Trasudado Se denomina trasudado a la colección de fluido extravascular (no inflamatorio) en el intersticio. Básicamente es un filtrado de plasma con bajo contenido en proteínas (contiene sobre todo albúmina), y puede haber o no una pequeña cantidad de material celular. El fluido aparece transparente macroscópicamente. Se puede producir por aumento de la permeabilidad capilar o de la presión osmótica del compartimiento extravascular, generando la aparición de edema. EcuRed . (21 de Abril de 2013). Pus. Obtenido de EcuRed : https://www.ecured.cu/index.php?title=Especial:Citar&page=Pus&i 7. Defina: Inflamación, Flegmón, Absceso, Pus, Exudado y Trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. 7.
  24. 24. Exudado El exudado es el conjunto de elementos extravasados en el proceso inflamatorio, que se depositan en el intersticio de los tejidos o cavidades del organismo. También son los líquido más o menos densos que salen de los capilares y pequeños vasos hacia los tejidos o cavidades periféricos, especialmente durante los procesos inflamatorios. Su composición es similar a la del plasma sanguíneo (agua, proteínas, leucocitos, linfocitos, eritrocitos, histiocitos, etcétera) y recibe diferentes nombres según la proporción dominante de los elementos que lo constituyen; así reciben nombres como seroso, fibrinoso, hemorrágico o purulento. ¿Cuál presenta la paciente, exudado o trasudado? Según la clínica del paciente, la composición de la úlcera y la literatura consultada el paciente presenta un exudado en su lesión. EcuRed. (25 de Junio de 2019). Exudados. Obtenido de EcuRed: 7. Defina: Inflamación, Flegmón, Absceso, Pus, Exudado y Trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. 7.
  25. 25. 8. Enliste los patógenos más comunes en este tipo de lesiones. Los microorganismos más comunes son Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa y streptococcus β- hemolítico. Sin embargo, puede haber un espectro polibacteriano variable, que incluye microorganismo anaerobios endógenos (Peptostreptococcus spp, Clostridium spp, Prevotellapigmentada, Prevotella spp no pigmentada) y aerobios facultativos. Ramos, O. E. (2009). Algunos aspectos clínico-patológicos de la úlcera de pierna. Dermatología Rev
  26. 26. 9.¿En qué etapa de la Cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la Herida de la paciente? La Herida de la Paciente, localizada en una de sus extremidades inferiores por arriba del maléolo interno izquierdo, se presenta como una Úlcera por Insuficiencia Venosa, se encuentra actualmente en la etapa de Maduración o Remodelación. En esta etapa participan principalmente los miofibroblastos que son células que interaccionan entre sí y con la matriz colagenasa; para poder realizar el proceso de la contracción de la herida, por lo cual se realiza la reorganización de la matriz extracelular en la piel,aproximando los bordes de la herida. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  27. 27. 10. ¿Qué Tipo de Cicatrización presenta la Herida de la paciente? La herida de la paciente con 3 meses de evolución luego del manejo terapéutico y con el respectivo aseo de la herida, presenta una cicatrización de Cierre Secundario o de Segunda Intención, ya que no se realizó ninguna intervención activa para sellar la herida, se dejó la herida abierta para que se de la formación del tejido de granulación, para que se de la reepitelización y el cierre de la herida por sí misma. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  28. 28. Berlanga – Acosta, J. et al. Particularidades celulares y moleculares del mecanismo de cicatrización en la diabetes. Biotecnol Apl. 2010, vol.27, n.4, pp.255-261. 11. Basados en los antecedentes de la Paciente, ¿Qué Factores afectaron el proceso de Cicatrización de la Herida? Antecedentes personales patológicos Diabetes, Hipertensión Arterial, Insuficiencia Venosa, Dislipidemia podemos mencionar que afectaron principalmente su enfermedad Enfermedad metabólica (Diabetes), Necrosis del tejido en la úlcera, Insuficiencia Venosa,Infección en la herida,Agentes tópicos (Pomada de Corticoide). 01 Diabetes Presentan problemas con la red etiopatogénica de citocinas inflamatorias, proteasas locales, especies reactivas del nitrógeno y al oxígeno, que propician un ambiente citotóxico y pro degradativo en el lecho de la herida, que perjudica la granulación y reepitelización. 03 La Polineuropatía Diabética Causa en las heridas una disminución de la tensión de oxígeno, por lo cual no cicatrizan bien. 02 Pomada de Dexametasona La paciente se automedico, respecto a ésto los corticoides inhiben el proceso inflamatorio, y esta es la segunda fase de la cicatrización. 04
  29. 29. 12. Menciona la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferentes etapas conforme su evolución. La cicatrización normal de una herida sigue un patrón predecible que puede dividirse en fases superpuestas definidas por las poblaciones celulares y las actividades bioquímicas: A. Hemostasia e inflamación. B. Proliferación. C. Maduración y remodelación. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  30. 30. Fases celular, bioquímica y mecánica de la cicatrización de heridas. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  31. 31. HEMOSTASIAEINFLAMACIÓN Una herida altera la integridad tisular→ corte de vasos sanguíneos → exposición directa de la matriz extracelular a las plaquetas. La hemostasia precede e inicia la inflamación con la liberación subsiguiente de factores quimiotácticos del sitio de la herida. Agregación y degranulación plaquetarias, y activación de la cascada de coagulación. Los gránulos α de las plaquetas liberan: PDGF, TGF-β, PAF, fibronectina y serotonina. Coágulo de fibrina: Hemostasia y permite la migración de células inflamatorias a la herida, como PMN y monocitos. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  32. 32. Hemostasia e inflamación Polimorfonucleres (PMN) ❏ Son las primeras células infiltrantes que penetran en el sitio de la herida → 24 a 48h después de la lesión. ❏ El incremento de la permeabilidad vascular, la liberación local de prostaglandinas y la presencia de sustancias quimiotácticas, o productos bacterianos estimulan la migración de neutrófilos. ❏ La principal función es la fagocitosis de bacterias y desechos de tejidos. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  33. 33. Hemostasia e inflamación Macrófagos ❏ Segunda población de células inflamatorias que invade la herida, esenciales para la cicatrización satisfactoria. ❏ Mayor concentración: 48 a 96 h después de la lesión y permanecen hasta que la cicatrización de la herida termina. ❏ La principal función es la activación e incorporación de otras células por la vía de mediadores, como citocinas y factores de crecimiento e ICAM. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  34. 34. PROLIFERACIÓN Abarca de los días 4 a 12. Se produce la reparación mediante ❏ Angiogenesis ❏ Fibroplasia ❏ Epitalización 2daFase Los fibroblastos y las células endoteliales son las últimas poblaciones celulares que infiltran la herida en cicatrización y el factor quimiotáctico más potente para fibroblastos es el PDGF. Tras penetrar en el ambiente de la herida, los fibroblastos reclutados necesitan proliferar primero y luego activarse para realizar su principal función de síntesis y remodelación de la matriz. Esta acción es mediada en especial por las citocinas y los factores de crecimiento que los macrófagos de la herida liberan. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  35. 35. Angiogénesis ● Las células endoteliales proliferan en forma extensa durante esta fase de la cicatrización. ● Su migración replicación y nueva formación de túbulos capilares están influidas por citocinas y factores de crecimiento como TNF-α, TGF-β y VEGF. Etapas de la angiogénesis 1. Degradación de la membrana basal capilar. 2. Quimiotaxis y migración de células endoteliales. 3. Proliferación de células endoteliales. 4. Diferenciación de la célula endotelial: formación de lúmenes, maduración e inhibición de la proliferación. 5. Aumento de la permeabilidad capilar. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  36. 36. Fibroplasia Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma ● El depósito de colágeno, maduración y remodelación subsecuente son esenciales para la integridad funcional de la herida. El colágeno tipo I es el principal componente de la matriz extracelular en la piel. ● El nuevo estroma que se va formando se denomina tejido de granulación. ● Los macrófagos se encargan de liberar los mediadiores para la angiogénesis y la fibroplasia.
  37. 37. Epitalización Este proceso se caracteriza en particular por la proliferación y la migración de células epiteliales adyacentes a la herida. Las células marginales del borde de la herida pierden sus inserciones firmes a la dermis subyacente, crecen y comienzan a migrar a través de la superficie de la matriz provisional. Las células basales fijas en una zona cercana se dividen y migran hasta recubrir el defecto. Las capas del epitelio se restablecen y al final la capa superficial se queratiniza. La reepitelización se completa en menos de 48 h en heridas por corte aproximadas, pero tal vez sea mucho más prolongada en heridas más grandes. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma Ga
  38. 38. MADURACIÓNYREMODELACIÓN Se inicia durante la fase fibroplástica y se caracterizan por una reorganización del colágeno sintetizado con anterioridad. El depósito de matriz en el sitio de la herida sigue un patrón característico → a fibronectina y el colágeno tipo III constituyen la estructura inicial de la matriz → los glucosaminoglucanos y los proteoglucanos representan los siguientes componentes importantes de la matriz, → el colágeno tipo I es la matriz final. La remodelación de la cicatriz continúa durante muchos meses (seis a 12) después de la lesión y tiene como resultado la formación gradual de una cicatriz madura, avascular y acelular. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  39. 39. Contracción de la herida ❏ Todas las heridas experimentan cierto grado de contracción. ❏ Los miofibroblastos son las células principales que producen la contracción y difieren de los fibroblastos normales que poseen una estructura citoesquelética. ❏ Contienen actina de músculo liso α en haces gruesos llamados fibras de esfuerzo, que confieren capacidad contráctil a los miofibroblastos. ❏ Se detecta hasta el sexto día y luego se expresa cada vez más durante los siguientes 15 días de la cicatrización de la herida. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma
  40. 40. 13. Mencione qué factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. Diabetes Mellitus tipo 2 Hipertensión arterial Dislipidemia Insuficiencia Venosa Crónica Para evitar neuropatía, empeoramiento de insuficiencia vascular, mala respuesta a la infección y movilidad reducida de articulaciones. Para mejorar la irrigación al disminuir el deterioro vascular en zonas ulceradas o susceptibles a ulceración. Para reducción de procesos gangrenosos debido a circulación colateral y calcificación arterial. Para luchar contra la existente predisposición a ulceración e isquemia. Control de comorbilidades: Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  41. 41. Evitar pomadas y corticoides Limpieza constante de la herida Interrogar por tabaquismo y actuar acorde Evitar zapatos y ropa ajustada Otros factores: 13. Mencione qué factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  42. 42. 14. Mencione de qué forma afectan a la cicatrización los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y relaciónelos con el caso. Por afección de todos los procesos de cicatrización: la humedad, pobre higiene y contaminación. Ambientales Por el estado inflamatorio, la predisposición a estasis venosa y su potenciación por la diabetes: la enfermedad metabólica manifestada en obesidad, dislipidemia e hipertensión por dieta no balanceada. Nutricionales Por inhibición del proceso inflamatorio: el uso de corticoides. Medicamentosos Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015.
  43. 43. Bibliografía 1. Brunicardi C, Andersen D, Billiar T, Dunn D, Hunter J, Matthews J, Pollock R. Schwartz. Principios de cirugía. 10.ª ed. Ciudad de México: McGraw-Hill Interamericana Editores; 2015. 2. New England Journal of Medicine. 2020. Chronic Venous Disease | NEJM. [online] Available at: <https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra055289> [Accessed 5 August 2020]. 3. Barbul A, Kavaluas S, Efron D. Schawartz-Principios de Cirugía. 10th ed. CIudad de México: Norma García; 2020. 4. Patel, S. and Surowiec, S., 2020. Venous Insufficiency. [online] Ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. Available at: <https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430975/> [Accessed 7 August 2020] 5. Weiss, R., 2018. Venous Insufficiency: Background, Anatomy, Pathophysiology. [online] Medscape. Available at: <https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/1085412-overview#showall> [Accessed 5 August 2020]. 6. Camerota A, Lurie F. Pathogenesis of venous ulcer [Internet]. ELSEVIER. 2015 [cited 7 August 2020]. Available from: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0895796715000551?via%3Dihub 7. Azcona, L., 2020. Insuficiencia Venosa. Prevención Y Tratamiento. [online] Elsevier.es. Available at: <https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista- farmacia-profesional-3-articulo-insuficiencia-venosa-prevencion-tratamiento-13129193> [Accessed 5 August 2020]. 8. Berlanga – Acosta, J. et al. Particularidades celulares y moleculares del mecanismo de cicatrización en la diabetes. Biotecnol Apl. 2010, vol.27, n.4, pp.255-261. ISSN 1027-2852. 9. Julio, R. and Galleguillen, I., 2010. Diabetes Y Enfermedad Vascular Periferica. [online] Clinica Conde El Salvador. Available at: <http://www.clc.cl/clcprod/media/contenidos/pdf/MED_20_5/15_Dr_Julio.pdf> [Accessed 5 August 2020]. 10. Ramos, O. E. (2009). Algunos aspectos clínico-patológicos de la úlcera de pierna. Dermatología Rev Mex, 80-91 11. EcuRed. (25 de Junio de 2019). Exudados. Obtenido de EcuRed: https://www.ecured.cu/index.php?title=Especial:Citar&page=Exudados&id=3428854 12. EcuRed . (21 de Abril de 2013). Pus. Obtenido de EcuRed : https://www.ecured.cu/index.php?title=Especial:Citar&page=Pus&id=1897311 13. López, R. (s.f.). Drenaje de un absceso. Obtenido de Actualización en Medicina de Familia: https://amf- semfyc.com/web/article_ver.php?id=952 14. Flegmon Osteoflegmon y Abscesos. (12 de Octubre de 2011). Obtenido de Scribd: https://es.scribd.com/doc/68448746/Flegmon- Osteoflegmon-y-Abscesos 15. Marinovic, M. (08 de Julio de 2008). Inflamación, daño y reparación en enfermedades reumáticas. Obtenido de Medwave: https://www.medwave.cl/link.cgi/Medwave/PuestaDia/Cursos/502?ver=sindiseno 16. Zavala A. Actualización en curación de heridas [Internet]. Intramed. 2007 [citado 8 agosto 2020]. Disponible en: www.intramed.net/contenidover.asp?contenidoid=46453 17. Repository.ces.edu.co. 2010. FACTORES DE RIESGO PARA PIE DIABÉTICO EN PACIENTES CON DIABETES MELLITUS TIPO 2.. [online] Available at:

×