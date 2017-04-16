Anti viral drugs presentation

Antiviral Drugs Group members 1: Mohamed Bashe Ali 2: A/ karim Ali Osman 3: A/Qani Yusuf Qassim 4: A/Risaq Farah Hirsi 5: ...
Antiviral Drugs  Until recent years no chemotherapeutic agents effective against viruses were available. One reason for t...
Continue  Viruses controlled by current antiviral therapy include : Cytomegalo virus , Hepatitis virus , Herpes virus , H...
Mechanism of action of antiviral drugs  Inhibition of early events E.g. : Amantadine prevents uncoating of influenza A vi...
Continue  Inhibition of viral nucleic acid synthesis  E.g. : Idoxuridine and trifluridine, both analogs of thymine, are ...
Continue  Inhibition of viral protein synthesis  E.g : Interferons Cells infected with viruses produce one or more prote...
Anti herpes virus agents  acyclovir/ valacyclovir  Famciclovir / Penciclovir  Ganciclovir/ cidofovir  Trifluridine /id...
Mechanism of action of Acyclovir  All drugs are phosphorylated by a viral thymidine kinase then metabolized by host cell ...
Pharmacokinetics of Acyclovir  Oral bioavailability : 20-30%  Distribution to all body tissues including CNS  Renal exc...
Administration of Acyclovir  Oral , IV , topical formulations  Cleared by glomerular filtration and tubular secretion
Adverse effects  Adverse effect of acyclovir include :  Nausea , vomiting , and diarrhea  Nephrotoxicity , crystallluria , heamaturia  Neatropenia , thrombocytopenia
Clinical Uses  Acyclovir is the drug of choice for :  Herpes simplex virus 1 and 2  Herpes simplex encephalitis ( type ...
Mechanism of resistance Mechanism of resistance of acyclovir : Alteration in viral thymidine kinase . Alteration in vira...
continue  Trifluridine : inhibits viral DNA synthesis same as acyclovir used for HSV 1 and 2 ( topically)  Vidarabine : ...
Ganciclovir  Mechanism of action : same as acyclovir  Uses : CMV , HSV , VZV and EBV  Side effects : myelosuppression ...
Antiretroviral Agents 1: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) 2: Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase inhibitors ( NNRTIs) 3: Protease inhibitors
Reverse transcriptase inhibitors  Zidovudine ( AZT)  Didanosine ( causes pancreatitis )  Lamivudine ( causes pancreatit...
Zidovudine (AZT)  Mechanism of action : enters the cell via passive diffusion , competitively inhibits deoxythymidine tri...
Clinical Uses of Zidovudine  Mainly used for the treatment of HIV decreases rate of progression and prolongs survival . ...
Side effects of Zidovudine  Myelosuppression including anemia and neutropenia .  GI intolerance , headaches and insomnia...
Nucleotide inhibitors  Tenofovir  M.O.A : competitively inhibits HIV reverse transcriptase and cause chain termination a...
Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors  Nevirapine Delavirdine Efavirenz NNRTIs : result in blockade of RNA an...
Continue  Nevirapine : prevents transmission of HIV from mother to newborn.  Delavirdine : teratogenic therefore cannot ...
Protease inhibitors  Indinavir  Ritonavir  Saquinavir  Nelfinavir  Amprenavir The protease enzyme cleaves precursor m...
Indinavir and ritonavir  M.O.A : specific inhibitors of the HIV-1 protease enzyme.  M.O.R : expression of multiple and v...
Nelfinavir and Amprenavir  M.O.A : specific inhibitor of the HIV-1 protease enzyme.  M.O.R : expression of multiple vari...
Anti-Hepatitis Agents  Lamivudine ( nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors ) for chronic hepatitis B  Adefovir ( nu...
Lamivudine  Lamivudine : an inhibitor of both hepatitis B DNA polymerase and HIV reverse transcriptase .  It is the firs...
Ribavirin  Ribavirin : has broad spectrum antiviral activity for influenza A and B , respiratory syncytial virus ( in chi...
Continue  Oral bioavailability is 50%  Half life >10 days  Adverse effects  Anemia , bone marrow depression , hemolysis  Teratogenic , bronchospasm
Interferons  Interferons : are natural proteins produced by the cells of the immune systems in response to challenges by ...
Mechanism of action of Interferons  1: protein kinase : which inhibits protein synthesis  2: oligo adenylate synthase wh...
Pharmacokinetics of Interferons  Oral bioavailability <1%  Administered :IV  Distribution in all body tissues except CNS and Eye.  Half live : 1-4 hours
Clinical uses of Interferons  Therapeutic uses of Interferons :  Chronic hepatitis B and C  Hairy cell leukemia  Aids related Kaposi sarcoma
Side effects of Interferons  Common side effects of Interferons are : Headaches and muscle aches. Fatigue Fever. Hair loss  Bonne marrow suppression  Impairment of fertility
Interferons Resistance  Interferon plays a critical role in the host's natural defense against viral infections and in th...
Anti-Influenza virus agents  Amantadine  Mechanism of action : These drugs block the M2 ion channel thereby inhibiting u...
Continue  Amantadine side effects: nausea , anorexia , insomnia , lack of mental concentration
Continue  Oseltamvir and zanamivir are also used for the treatment and prevention of influenza. They belong to a class of...
respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV)  respiratory syncytial virus : is the leading cause of severe respiratory infection in...
  2. 2. Antiviral Drugs  Until recent years no chemotherapeutic agents effective against viruses were available. One reason for the difficulty in finding such agents is that the agent must act on viruses within cells without severely affecting the host cells. Currently available antiviral agents inhibit some phase of viral replication, but they do not kill the viruses. Group one presentation 2
  3. 3. Continue  Viruses controlled by current antiviral therapy include : Cytomegalo virus , Hepatitis virus , Herpes virus , Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) , Influenza virus ( the flu) and respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) Group one presentation 3
  4. 4. Mechanism of action of antiviral drugs  Inhibition of early events E.g. : Amantadine prevents uncoating of influenza A viruses, absorption and penetration occur normally but no viral replication, influenza B and influenza C are not affected Group one presentation 4
  5. 5. Continue  Inhibition of viral nucleic acid synthesis  E.g. : Idoxuridine and trifluridine, both analogs of thymine, are administered in eye drops to treat inflammation of the cornea caused by a herpes virus. Group one presentation 5
  6. 6. Continue  Inhibition of viral protein synthesis  E.g : Interferons Cells infected with viruses produce one or more proteins collectively referred to as Interferons When released, these proteins induce neighboring cells to produce antiviral proteins, Group one presentation 6
  7. 7. Anti herpes virus agents  acyclovir/ valacyclovir  Famciclovir / Penciclovir  Ganciclovir/ cidofovir  Trifluridine /idoxuridine/ vidarabine  Valacyclovir is prodrug of acyclovir with better bioavailability .  Famciclovir is hydrolyzed to Penciclovir and has greatest bioavailability .  Penciclovir is used only topically whereas Famciclovir can be administered orally Group one presentation 7
  8. 8. Group one presentation 8
  9. 9. Group one presentation 9
  10. 10. Mechanism of action of Acyclovir  All drugs are phosphorylated by a viral thymidine kinase then metabolized by host cell kinases to nucleotide analogs .  The analog inhibits viral DNA polymerase  Only actively replicating viruses are inhibited  Acyclovir is thus selectively activated in cells infected with herpes virus uninfected cells do not phosphorylate acyclovir Group one presentation 10
  11. 11. Pharmacokinetics of Acyclovir  Oral bioavailability : 20-30%  Distribution to all body tissues including CNS  Renal excretion is >80%  Half lives : 2-5 hours  Administration : Topical , Oral , IV Group one presentation 11
  12. 12. Administration of Acyclovir  Oral , IV , topical formulations  Cleared by glomerular filtration and tubular secretion Group one presentation 12
  13. 13. Adverse effects  Adverse effect of acyclovir include :  Nausea , vomiting , and diarrhea  Nephrotoxicity , crystallluria , heamaturia  Neatropenia , thrombocytopenia Group one presentation 13
  14. 14. Clinical Uses  Acyclovir is the drug of choice for :  Herpes simplex virus 1 and 2  Herpes simplex encephalitis ( type 1)  Vericella zoster virus  HSV genital infections  HSV encephalitis  HSV infections in immunocompromised patients Group one presentation 14
  15. 15. Mechanism of resistance Mechanism of resistance of acyclovir : Alteration in viral thymidine kinase . Alteration in viral DNA polymerase . Cross resistance with valacyclovir , Famciclovir and ganciclovir Group one presentation 15
  16. 16. continue  Trifluridine : inhibits viral DNA synthesis same as acyclovir used for HSV 1 and 2 ( topically)  Vidarabine : inhibits viral DNA polymerase  Anti cytomegalovirus Agents  Gancyclovir  Valgancyclovir  Cidofovir  Fomivirsen Group one presentation 16
  17. 17. Ganciclovir  Mechanism of action : same as acyclovir  Uses : CMV , HSV , VZV and EBV  Side effects : myelosuppression  Valgancyclovir  M.O.A : same as Gancyclovir  Uses : CMV  Side effects : myelosuppression Group one presentation 17
  18. 18. Antiretroviral Agents 1: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) 2: Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase inhibitors ( NNRTIs) 3: Protease inhibitors Group one presentation 18
  19. 19. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors  Zidovudine ( AZT)  Didanosine ( causes pancreatitis )  Lamivudine ( causes pancreatitis)  Stavudine (causes peripheral neuropathy)  Zalcitabine ( causes peripheral neuropathy) Group one presentation 19
  20. 20. Group one presentation 20
  21. 21. Zidovudine (AZT)  Mechanism of action : enters the cell via passive diffusion , competitively inhibits deoxythymidine triphosphate for the reverse transcriptase enzyme and cause chain termination . Group one presentation 21
  22. 22. Clinical Uses of Zidovudine  Mainly used for the treatment of HIV decreases rate of progression and prolongs survival .  Prevents mother to newborn transmission of HIV .  Available in IV and Oral formulations Group one presentation 22
  23. 23. Side effects of Zidovudine  Myelosuppression including anemia and neutropenia .  GI intolerance , headaches and insomnia Mechanism of resistance of Zidovudine :. Due to mutations in the reverse transcriptase gene. More frequent after prolonged therapy in persons with HIV Group one presentation 23
  24. 24. Nucleotide inhibitors  Tenofovir  M.O.A : competitively inhibits HIV reverse transcriptase and cause chain termination after incorporation into DNA  Uses : in combination with other antiretroviral for HIV 1 suppression Group one presentation 24
  25. 25. Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors  Nevirapine Delavirdine Efavirenz NNRTIs : result in blockade of RNA and DNA dependant DNA polymerase activity. Do not require phosphorylation This drugs cannot be given alone Substrate and inhibitors of CYP3A4Group one presentation 25
  26. 26. Continue  Nevirapine : prevents transmission of HIV from mother to newborn.  Delavirdine : teratogenic therefore cannot be given during pregnancy .  Efavirenz : teratogenic therefore cannot be given during pregnancy Group one presentation 26
  27. 27. Protease inhibitors  Indinavir  Ritonavir  Saquinavir  Nelfinavir  Amprenavir The protease enzyme cleaves precursor molecules to produce mature infectious virions . These agents inhibit protease and prevents the spread of infection Group one presentation 27
  28. 28. Indinavir and ritonavir  M.O.A : specific inhibitors of the HIV-1 protease enzyme.  M.O.R : expression of multiple and variable protease amino acid substitution  Side effect: hyperbilirubinemia  Contraindications : inhibitors for CYP3A4 , do not give with antifungal azoles. Group one presentation 28
  29. 29. Nelfinavir and Amprenavir  M.O.A : specific inhibitor of the HIV-1 protease enzyme.  M.O.R : expression of multiple variable protease amino acid substitution .  Side effect : diarrhea and flatulence  Contraindication : inhibitors of CPY3A4 Group one presentation 29
  30. 30. Anti-Hepatitis Agents  Lamivudine ( nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors ) for chronic hepatitis B  Adefovir ( nucleotide inhibitor) for chronic hepatitis B  Interferon Alfa (for chronic hepatitis B and C)  Ribavirin (chronic hepatitis C)  Pegylated interferon Alfa  Primary for hepatitis B : Lamivudine, Adefovir and tenovir  Primary for hepatitis C : interferon alpha and Ribavirin Group one presentation 30
  31. 31. Lamivudine  Lamivudine : an inhibitor of both hepatitis B DNA polymerase and HIV reverse transcriptase .  It is the first line drug for chronic Hepatitis B  Mechanism of action : it must be phosphorylated by host cellular enzymes to the triphosphate active form , this compound competitively inhibits HBV DNA polymerase at concentration that have negligible effects on host DNA polymerase Group one presentation 31
  32. 32. Group one presentation 32
  33. 33. Ribavirin  Ribavirin : has broad spectrum antiviral activity for influenza A and B , respiratory syncytial virus ( in children only)  Oral Ribavirin is commonly used in chronic hepatitis C  Mechanism of action : inhibit viral RNA synthesis Group one presentation 33
  34. 34. Continue  Oral bioavailability is 50%  Half life >10 days  Adverse effects  Anemia , bone marrow depression , hemolysis  Teratogenic , bronchospasm Group one presentation 34
  35. 35. Interferons  Interferons : are natural proteins produced by the cells of the immune systems in response to challenges by foreign agents such as viruses , bacteria , parasites and tumor cells  Three classes of Interferons are : ALPHA , Beta and Gamma . Group one presentation 35
  36. 36. Mechanism of action of Interferons  1: protein kinase : which inhibits protein synthesis  2: oligo adenylate synthase which leads to degradation of viral MRNA  Phosphodiesterase which inhibit tRNA the action of these enzymes leads to an inhibition of translation Group one presentation 36
  37. 37. Pharmacokinetics of Interferons  Oral bioavailability <1%  Administered :IV  Distribution in all body tissues except CNS and Eye.  Half live : 1-4 hours Group one presentation 37
  38. 38. Clinical uses of Interferons  Therapeutic uses of Interferons :  Chronic hepatitis B and C  Hairy cell leukemia  Aids related Kaposi sarcoma Group one presentation 38
  39. 39. Side effects of Interferons  Common side effects of Interferons are : Headaches and muscle aches. Fatigue Fever. Hair loss  Bonne marrow suppression  Impairment of fertility Group one presentation 39
  40. 40. Interferons Resistance  Interferon plays a critical role in the host's natural defense against viral infections and in their treatment. It is the only therapy for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection; however, many virus isolates are resistant. Several HCV proteins have been shown to possess properties that enable the virus to evade the interferon-mediated cellular antiviral responses. Group one presentation 40
  41. 41. Anti-Influenza virus agents  Amantadine  Mechanism of action : These drugs block the M2 ion channel thereby inhibiting uncoating.  Pharmacokinetics : well absorbed orally and excreted in urine over 2-3 days.  Uses: prophylaxis of influenza A2 during epidemic , treatment of influenza A2 , reduction in fever and parkinsonism.  Contraindication : Epilepsy and CNS Group one presentation 41
  42. 42. Continue  Amantadine side effects: nausea , anorexia , insomnia , lack of mental concentration Group one presentation 42
  43. 43. Continue  Oseltamvir and zanamivir are also used for the treatment and prevention of influenza. They belong to a class of drugs called neuraminidase inhibitors.  These drugs are effective against both influenza A and B viruses in contrast to Amantadine which is effective only against influenza A viruses Group one presentation 43
  44. 44. respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV)  respiratory syncytial virus : is the leading cause of severe respiratory infection in infants and children .  It is the most common cause of bronchitis or pneumonia during first RSV infection  Treatment : Ribavirin is specific antiviral drug proved to be effective when given as small particle aerosol Group one presentation 44
  45. 45. Group one presentation 45

×