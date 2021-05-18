Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫سعيد‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫اشراف‬ ‫تحت‬ : ‫د‬ / ‫محمد‬ ‫نرمين‬ ‫م‬ / ‫سميه‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫ه‬ ‫الموصالت‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫نق...
‫النقل‬ ‫حي‬ ،‫مختلفة‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ ‫هو‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫يعبر‬ ‫ث‬ ‫السفن‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫العر...
‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫البري‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫مثال‬ ً‫ا‬‫وتوفر‬ ً‫ا‬‫انتشار‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ،‫الحافالت‬ ...
‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫المائي‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫تسي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫واألطواف‬ ،‫والقوارب‬ ،‫السفن‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫يتم‬ ،‫البحار‬ ‫في‬ ‫ر...
‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫الجوي‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫تع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫على‬ ‫وتعتمد‬ ،‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أسرع‬ ‫هي‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫كبا...
‫وسائل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫األغراض‬ ‫وحمل‬ ‫للنقل‬ ‫كوسيلة‬ ‫والحمير‬ ‫الثيران‬ ‫يستعملون‬ ‫البشر‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ 5...
‫فيديولشرح‬ ‫المواصالت‬ ‫وسائل‬
‫االختبار‬
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
النقل والمواصلات
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
35 views
May. 18, 2021

النقل والمواصلات

كتاب تفاعلي عن النقل والمواصلات

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

النقل والمواصلات

  1. 1. ‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫سعيد‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫اشراف‬ ‫تحت‬ : ‫د‬ / ‫محمد‬ ‫نرمين‬ ‫م‬ / ‫سميه‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫ه‬ ‫الموصالت‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫نقل‬
  2. 2. ‫النقل‬ ‫حي‬ ،‫مختلفة‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ ‫هو‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫يعبر‬ ‫ث‬ ‫السفن‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫العربات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الحيوان‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫تطورت‬ ‫للنقل‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫إلى‬ ً‫ال‬‫ووصو‬ ،‫المحركات‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫والسيارات‬ ‫والقطارات‬ ‫والغواصات‬ ،‫والطائرات‬ ،‫الصواريخ‬ ‫مثل‬ .
  3. 3. ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫البري‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫مثال‬ ً‫ا‬‫وتوفر‬ ً‫ا‬‫انتشار‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ،‫الحافالت‬ ‫والش‬ ،‫الثلجية‬ ‫والمركبات‬ ،‫والقطارات‬ ،‫والسيارات‬ ،‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫النار‬ ‫والدراجات‬ ‫احنات‬ .
  4. 4. ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫المائي‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫تسي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫واألطواف‬ ،‫والقوارب‬ ،‫السفن‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫يتم‬ ،‫البحار‬ ‫في‬ ‫ر‬ ‫والقنوات‬ ،‫والمحيطات‬ .
  5. 5. ‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫الجوي‬ ‫النقل‬ : ‫تع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫على‬ ‫وتعتمد‬ ،‫النقل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أسرع‬ ‫هي‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫كبالونات‬ ‫بمحركات‬ ‫دة‬ ّ‫المزو‬ ‫غير‬ ‫أما‬ ،‫الطائرات‬ ‫وخصاصة‬ ‫بالمحركات‬ ‫لهواء‬ ‫للترفيه‬ ‫تستعمل‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫الشراعية‬ ‫والطائرات‬ ،‫والمناطيد‬ ،‫الساخن‬
  6. 6. ‫وسائل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫النقل‬ ‫األغراض‬ ‫وحمل‬ ‫للنقل‬ ‫كوسيلة‬ ‫والحمير‬ ‫الثيران‬ ‫يستعملون‬ ‫البشر‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫عام‬ ‫في‬ 5000 ‫الميالد‬ ‫قبل‬ . ‫عام‬ ‫الرافدين‬ ‫بالد‬ ‫سكان‬ ‫شيد‬ 3500 ‫لها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫أولى‬ ‫الميالد‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫عجالت‬ . ‫عام‬ ‫الفراعنة‬ ‫المصريون‬ ‫اخترع‬ 3200 ‫وعلى‬ ،‫األشرعة‬ ‫الميالد‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫شراعية‬ ‫مركبة‬ ‫أول‬ ‫صنعوا‬ ‫أثرها‬ . ‫أ‬ ‫للميالد‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫والقرن‬ ‫الميالد‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫الرابع‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الرومان‬ ‫أسس‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫ول‬ ‫المعبدة‬ ‫بالطرق‬ ‫متمثلة‬ ‫موسعة‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫القارة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصلب‬ ‫الحصان‬ ‫رقبة‬ ‫طوق‬ ‫للميالد‬ ‫التاسع‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫في‬ ‫ظهر‬ ‫ألوروبية‬ . ‫الت‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫أولى‬ ‫أوروبا‬ ‫قارة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫صانعي‬ ‫يد‬ ‫على‬ ‫ابتكرت‬ ّ‫جر‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫للميالد‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخيول‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫التحسينات‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫بإضافة‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫السفن‬ ‫ُنيت‬‫ب‬ ‫الخامس‬ ‫لقرن‬ ‫المحيطات‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫طويلة‬ ‫برحالت‬ ‫السير‬ ‫من‬ ‫مكنها‬ ‫مما‬ ،‫للميالد‬ ‫عشر‬ .
  7. 7. ‫فيديولشرح‬ ‫المواصالت‬ ‫وسائل‬
  8. 8. ‫االختبار‬

×