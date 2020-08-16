Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Abdelrahman Wael Ahmed Address: Hadayek El-Kobba square, Cairo Mobile 1: +20 1149012629 Mobile 2: +20 1228176823 E-mail: a...
Page 2 ➢ Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application Trainee at Link Development ❖ March 2016 - June 2016 (4 months) ▪ I have finis...
Page 3 ➢ TOOLS • Visual Studio • Microsoft SQL Server • JIRA ➢ SOFT SKILLS • Easy to Work in Team as well as an Individual...
Page 4 Certificates ➢ ISTQB® Certification Foundation Level Certificate code 190404020 April 2019 ➢ MS: Microsoft Dynamics...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Abdelrahman Wael CV

39 views

Published on

My personal CV

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Abdelrahman Wael CV

  1. 1. Abdelrahman Wael Ahmed Address: Hadayek El-Kobba square, Cairo Mobile 1: +20 1149012629 Mobile 2: +20 1228176823 E-mail: abdelrahmanwael1994@gmail.com LinkedIn: eg.linkedin.com/in/abdelrahmanwael Summary • Service Integration Testing Engineer at Orange Egypt since 10/2019 • ISTQB® FL Certified since 4/2019 • Graduated from Computer Science Ain-Shams University 2016 Experience ➢ Service Integration Testing Engineer at Orange Egypt ❖ October 2019 - present ▪ Technical testing for middleware & IN integration/E2E testingthrough different channels (USSD, IVR, Portal, My Orange app). ▪ Understanding the requirements, business processes and solution architecture ▪ Understanding the testing requirements by reviewing softwarerequirement specifications and meeting session with the Development Team ▪ Contribute to the entire software development life cycle from initialbusiness requirements to deployment & production. ▪ Reviewing the requirements of the project. ▪ Participating and contributing in analysis meetings. ▪ Review Functional specifications ▪ Create & execute test scenario ▪ Create & execute test cases ▪ Define Test Cases risk and priority. ▪ Create & execute test data ▪ Create & execute integration testing. ▪ Responsible for Functional, Negative, Responsive, Regression & User acceptance testing ▪ Developing and reviewing bug reports and doing necessary follow-ups during the complete bug life cycle. ▪ Create & execute User Acceptance Test (UAT) ▪ Providing a daily updates to the Development manager regarding issuesfixed until the end of the day. ▪ Track deployments on test and live environments
  2. 2. Page 2 ➢ Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application Trainee at Link Development ❖ March 2016 - June 2016 (4 months) ▪ I have finished Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application basics program inMay 2016. ▪ Have passed the basics exam (MB2-704) in April 2016. ▪ Promoted to the advanced classroom training (Customization, Configuration and Installation) at Link development in June 2016. ▪ Have passed the advanced exam (MB2-707) in July 2016. ➢ Business Intelligence Trainee at IBM ❖ February 2016 - February 2016 (1 month) ▪ I have finished Business Intelligence program using Cognos Report Studio (v10.2.2). ▪ This course is designed to learn report building techniques usingrelational data models, and methods of enhancing, customizing, and managing professional reports. Education COMPUTER SCIENCE | 2012-2016 | AIN-SHAMS UNIVERSTY • Bachelor’s degree Skills & Abilities ➢ GENERAL SKILLS • Good interpersonal skills, committed, result oriented. • Hard working and willing to learn new technologies. ➢ TECHNICAL SKILLS • Aware of SDLC and STLC. • Knowledge onAll phases of Software Test Process includes Test Planning, Test Design, Test Execution. • Writing Test Cases, and prepare Test Data. • Writing Bug Report. • Test Levels and Test Types. • Basic knowledge on Mobile Testing and Web Testing. • Writing & Executing SQL Statements.
  3. 3. Page 3 ➢ TOOLS • Visual Studio • Microsoft SQL Server • JIRA ➢ SOFT SKILLS • Easy to Work in Team as well as an Individual • Time Management • Team Management • Quick learner in any new Technologies • Communication skills ➢ LANGUAGES • Arabic (Native or bilingual proficiency) • English (Professional working proficiency) ➢ Projects ❖ I worked on plenty of projects with Orange Egypt, below are some of the main projects that I have worked on • New Collection IX - Web application used by Orange customer services to handle the postpaid customers (GSM/ADSL) Main functions:- 1- Send reminder SMSs to the customers before bill cycle 2- Promise to pay for the customers who late for paying those depts. pending on their history with the company. 3- Suspend/De-activate/Activate the customers (Automated or Manual) • Call Blocker - An Orange service for the customers to block any annoying number from calling, which used to be developed by a supplier but now it is fully developed by Orange side. • MILO (Partnership project between Coca-Cola and Orange) - A new project developed by Orange and marketed by Coca-Cola side as a summer promo for their customers. - Free minutes and megabytes to the customers who entered the promo codes found on the Coca-Cola packs.
  4. 4. Page 4 Certificates ➢ ISTQB® Certification Foundation Level Certificate code 190404020 April 2019 ➢ MS: Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization and Configuration Microsoft License F758-3681 July 2016 ➢ MS: Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application Microsoft License F660-2801 April 2016 ➢ MCPS: Microsoft Certified Professional Microsoft License F660-2802 April 2016 ➢ Business Intelligence Specialist with Cognos Report Studio V10.2.2 IBM License 8922-1455-5253-8394 February 2016 Additional Personal Information ➢ Nationality : Egyptian ➢ Marital Status : Single ➢ Military Service : Served as Reserve Officer (2016-2019)

×